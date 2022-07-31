ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Maury Co. School Board Dist. 1 profiles: 1 candidate shares objectives

By Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance and The Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q7QIb_0gzexxfG00

Maury Co. school board candidates for Dist. 1 share their objectives and experience ahead of the race

Kristen Shull

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the candidate for this position?

I have been an RN for the last 18 years in a middle Tennessee hospital on a labor and delivery floor. This position has helped me become a good team leader, a critical thinker, someone who can react well in emergencies, able to use communication skills with a wide range of people, and a good advocate and listener. I attended Riverside Elementary, Whitthorne Middle, and graduated from Columbia Central High School. As a native Tennessean and having lived in Columbia since age 10, I truly care about this town and the community and want to see it be successful and prosperous in the future.

What do you see as the top 3 priorities for Maury County and how do you plan to contribute to accomplishing those priorities?

In my opinion the top three priorities for Maury County Schools include, supporting our teachers, smart growth, and making sure that what is being taught is education and critical thinking and not indoctrination. That the information we put into the heads of our children is accurate and nurturing to their minds and well being.

Sadly, our teachers, much like our nurses, have worked harder than ever have over the last 2 years to overcome shortages and other challenges covid brought with it. Once on the board, I plan on looking into all the ways the board can move forward to support teachers and to listen to their requests and needs. Growth is a huge topic for Maury County. Growth needs to happen wisely and it needs to be focused on ASAP. We must make the necessary repairs to existing school facilities and also look at building wisely for the whole community. I support patriotism and performing our Pledge of Allegiance and taking a moment of silence at the beginning of each day. Teaching materials should be available and accessible to parents, grandparents, and guardians of our students. Parents should be encouraged to participate in their children’s education once again.

Maury County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

I believe trust between the County Commission and School Board needs to be repaired and reinforced. I believe all money should be accounted for. When the School Board requests the County Commission for money to do a project, that is where that money should go. I also believe repairs that have been waiting to be attended to should get done. As voters know, if you don’t fix a problem as soon as possible, the problem will only get worse over time. Our goal together should be to improve this county and do what is best for the people in the county.

Comments / 0

Related
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

BGA promotes 3 members of administration staff

Battle Ground Academy has announced promotions for three of its key administrative staff. Dr. Rhonda Bennett, who joined BGA in 2008 as head of lower school, now also serves as assistant head for academic affairs. In addition to her duties as head of lower school, she will oversee macro elements of the curriculum around educational philosophy, use of testing data, and scope and sequence.
FRANKLIN, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention

Tennessee’s courtship of the Republican National Convention is over after the Metro Nashville Council rejected a move Tuesday to bring the 2024 event to town, a vote likely to elicit retribution from the Legislature. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally appeared especially irritated, putting the lion’s share of the blame on Mayor John Cooper – who negotiated […] The post Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Columbia, TN
Education
State
Tennessee State
County
Maury County, TN
Maury County, TN
Education
elizabethton.com

The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor And Delivery#Infrastructure#County Commission#Maury Co School Board#Dist#Rn#Tennessean
mainstreetmaury.com

Columbia Power & Water to receive grant for electric vehicle chargers

Columbia Power & Water was among 12 entities named last week by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to receive $5.2 million in grant funding to install direct current fast charging (DCFC) infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) along prioritized interstate or major highway corridors across the state. “It’s...
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Indictment: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office / ATF and Other Agencies Investigate the Theft of 37-Firearms at Gun Stores

MIDDLE TENNESSEE - A case that involved the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and MTSU Police, among other departments working with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms), lead to three Nashville area men being indicted Monday, August 1, 2022. The trio were indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee (FFL), which would be a licensed gun store. In this case, they are accused of burglarizing two licensed gun stores, one in Woodbury and the second in Greenbrier, Tennessee and allegedly stealing 37-guns, according U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Wayne Counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LAWRENCE COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH AT THE 1 MILE MARKER AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood office building sells for $6.1M

A Brentwood office building located across the street from the Maryland Farms YMCA has sold for $6.1 million. The new owner of the property, located at 5106 Maryland Way and home to HCTec, is Memphis-based LLC affiliated with office equipment supplier Memphis Communications Corp. The seller was DJ LLC, which...
BRENTWOOD, TN
yourwilliamson.com

A Little Something Extra: Williamson County Fair Guide

The 2022 Williamson County Fair has returned for its nine days of family fun. Be in the know of what activities are taking place this year and what new attractions there are to see. Here is your guide to the Fair, helping to makemplanning a breeze! Learn more, get your...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Columbia Daily Herald

Columbia Daily Herald

1K+
Followers
746
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in ~city~, ~state~ from ~sitename~.

 http://columbiadailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy