Maury Co. School Board Dist. 1 profiles: 1 candidate shares objectives

Maury Co. school board candidates for Dist. 1 share their objectives and experience ahead of the race

Kristen Shull

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the candidate for this position?

I have been an RN for the last 18 years in a middle Tennessee hospital on a labor and delivery floor. This position has helped me become a good team leader, a critical thinker, someone who can react well in emergencies, able to use communication skills with a wide range of people, and a good advocate and listener. I attended Riverside Elementary, Whitthorne Middle, and graduated from Columbia Central High School. As a native Tennessean and having lived in Columbia since age 10, I truly care about this town and the community and want to see it be successful and prosperous in the future.

What do you see as the top 3 priorities for Maury County and how do you plan to contribute to accomplishing those priorities?

In my opinion the top three priorities for Maury County Schools include, supporting our teachers, smart growth, and making sure that what is being taught is education and critical thinking and not indoctrination. That the information we put into the heads of our children is accurate and nurturing to their minds and well being.

Sadly, our teachers, much like our nurses, have worked harder than ever have over the last 2 years to overcome shortages and other challenges covid brought with it. Once on the board, I plan on looking into all the ways the board can move forward to support teachers and to listen to their requests and needs. Growth is a huge topic for Maury County. Growth needs to happen wisely and it needs to be focused on ASAP. We must make the necessary repairs to existing school facilities and also look at building wisely for the whole community. I support patriotism and performing our Pledge of Allegiance and taking a moment of silence at the beginning of each day. Teaching materials should be available and accessible to parents, grandparents, and guardians of our students. Parents should be encouraged to participate in their children’s education once again.

Maury County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

I believe trust between the County Commission and School Board needs to be repaired and reinforced. I believe all money should be accounted for. When the School Board requests the County Commission for money to do a project, that is where that money should go. I also believe repairs that have been waiting to be attended to should get done. As voters know, if you don’t fix a problem as soon as possible, the problem will only get worse over time. Our goal together should be to improve this county and do what is best for the people in the county.