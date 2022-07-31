ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Maury Co. School Board Dist. 3 profiles: 2 candidates share their objectives

By Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance and The Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWK0T_0gzexwmX00

Maury Co. school board candidates for Dist. 3 share their objectives and experience ahead of the race.

Anson C. Anderson

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the candidate for this position?

As one of the more recent graduates of MCPS. I’m in a unique position of perspective and rationale, as my former classmates and friends now have kids in the MCPS. Currently, there is a disconnect between the board of education, teachers, parents, and students. When elected, I will do everything within boundaries, to bridge that gap of understanding between all parties. Immediately after my own graduation from CHS, in 2009, I coordinated and hosted youth rallies at the old Shady Brook mall. From hosting NAACP youth rallies to back to school events and school supply drives, to local talent shows and countless community events. I do believe my background in hospitality management and staff development will play a huge roll in my term on the board. I’ve been tasked for the past 12 years to help open hotels, improve scores, recruit, train, develop and retain staff. I’ve lived, trained, in cities all over The United States.

I became “Yes I Can” certified as an instructor for one of the world’s largest hotel companies. While also managing properties, I understand the importance managing a budget for the properties with appropriate accounting of funds, savings and increasing revenue, while being realistic of sudden expenses and producing results. I’ve had success duplicating myself, being competitive with neighboring businesses with sustained results. Also, while on my trips to a few countries in Africa, and donating supplies to local village schools, I’ve spent time encouraging those students, that take education very seriously, to continue to strive to be the best they can be. They too have adopted the philosophy that Anyone Can Achieve and are seeking to take on a higher education.

What do you see as the top 3 priorities for Maury County and how do you plan to contribute to accomplishing those priorities?

Decline to answer.

Maury County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

Decline to answer.

Jamila Bumpas Brown

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the candidate for this position?

A proven Parent and Community leader. I have the ability to bring diversity together to solve problems.

What do you see as the top 3 priorities for Maury County and how do you plan to contribute to accomplishing those priorities?

Educating the Students. Proper training for Teachers and other staff members. Safety in our Schools by addressing adverse childhood experiences.

Maury County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

Focus on the areas that are growing at a rapid rate. Work with County Commissioner's to secure grant dollars to improve already existing schools without effecting property taxes.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention

Tennessee’s courtship of the Republican National Convention is over after the Metro Nashville Council rejected a move Tuesday to bring the 2024 event to town, a vote likely to elicit retribution from the Legislature. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally appeared especially irritated, putting the lion’s share of the blame on Mayor John Cooper – who negotiated […] The post Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
County
Maury County, TN
Maury County, TN
Education
elizabethton.com

The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Tennessee’s abortion ban has some employers rethinking benefits, and some employees looking to relocate

Lyndsay Kash works at the clothing shop Marine Layer in the 12 South shopping district. When she saw the news that Roe v. Wade was overturned, she was shocked. “I mean I was here, when I was reading the news about all this,” Kash says. “Our entire reaction, everyone was kind of just like stunned, that we had to just keep going with our day like nothing happened, just keep working.”
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Board Of Education#Property Taxes#Maury Co School Board#Dist#Mcps#Chs
WBBJ

Nine months to REAL ID deadline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In nine months a REAL ID will be required to get into certain areas of the country. Starting May, 3 of 2023, the REAL ID will be required to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights, according to a news release. To get...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NAACP
WSMV

Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Earlier in 2022, people were taking ivermectin in hopes to treat COVID-19. The drug is typically used for parasitic infections in animals. However, researchers at Vanderbilt University wanted to see if it could be used as a treatment for COVID-19. After a monthslong study, researchers say...
WSMV

Lawrenceburg PD, TBI investigating after illegal hemp bust

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway in Lawrenceburg after authorities discovered a large amount of hemp enriched with THC, the chemical compound in cannabis that gets you high. On Wednesday, investigators were combing through a building on Pulaski Highway, near Gimlet Road, to figure out how many pounds...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
fox17.com

Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
NASHVILLE, TN
biztoc.com

Nashville: Snitch City

In Nashville, complaints about vague code violations can be made anonymously. The city gets fine revenue. There are a mix of black and white, poor and rich residents, and newly gentrifying neighborhoods. The result: a perfect brew for evil busybodies, meddlers, and assholes trying to leverage the power of the state to make a buck. […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Metro Police – (July 29, 2022) Thursday’s surveillance of a Kia Forte sedan involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man wounded led to the arrests of two fugitives from Sumner County who had guns and an assortment of drugs in the car. Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives […] The post Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Columbia Daily Herald

Columbia Daily Herald

1K+
Followers
746
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in ~city~, ~state~ from ~sitename~.

 http://columbiadailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy