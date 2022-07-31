Annemiek van Vleuten adds Tour de France title to Olympic gold

olympics.nbcsports.com
Confused Dog Causes Roadblock at Tour de France
A dog wandered into the action during Stage 12 of the Tour de France, causing a roadblock for several riders. After some riders saw the seemingly lost and confused pup, they slammed on the brakes, which resulted in a huge pile-up during the world’s biggest bike race. Most of the riders swerved out of the way, but one rider sustained a nasty injury — and he was furious.
Laura Kenny backed to achieve more Olympic success after she considered quitting
Great Britain performance director Stephen Park has backed Laura Kenny to achieve more Olympic success after the five-time gold medallist this week revealed she had considered quitting the sport.Kenny won scratch race gold for England at the Commonwealth Games on Monday, and then admitted she had wondered if it might be her final race after a terrible period for her personally.The 30-year-old had planned a second child with husband Jason but suffered a miscarriage in November and then had one of her fallopian tubes removed in January due to an ectopic pregnancy.Kenny has spoken to Park about possibly taking some...
ESPN
CWG 2022: Tulika Maan claims silver in women's 78kg judo
Tulika Maan lost to Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the women's +78kg judo final to seal India's sixteenth medal of the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games, earning silver. This is India's third medal in Judo at the 2022 CWG - Likmabam Shushila Devi won silver in the women's 48kg, while Vijay Kumar had claimed bronze in the men's 60kg.
NBC Sports
Letsile Tebogo breaks U20 100m world record with Usain Bolt-like early celebration
Botswana 19-year-old Letsile Tebogo drew comparisons to a young Usain Bolt for not only breaking a world junior sprint record, but also how he did it — by beginning his celebration some 20 meters before the finish line. Tebogo lowered his U20 world record in the 100m from 9.94...
Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins heptathlon gold as Eilish McColgan takes thrilling 10,000m title
You don’t need Brummie glam rock icons Slade to ‘feel the noize’ at the Alexander Stadium.Another capacity crowd - take note Seb Coe and World Athletics - rose as one to roar Eilish McColgan and Katarina Johnson-Thompson to golds in the space of 29 raucous and rocking minutes at the Commonwealth Games.Johnson-Thompson’s 6981-point personal best, set when winning the world heptathlon title in 2019, meant this was always going to be her gold to lose.But in career defined by peaks and troughs in equal measure, the 29-year-old has long learned to take nothing for granted, dedicating her victory to gran...
World champion Jake Wightman into Commonwealth Games 1500m final
Scotland’s Jake Wightman admits his world title win has finally sunk in at the Commonwealth Games. The 28-year-old, who won shock 1500m gold at the world championships in Eugene last month, eased into Saturday’s final. Wightman clocked 3mins 48.34sec to win his heat at the Alexander Stadium on...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Fred Wright and Anna Henderson win time trial silver as Geraint Thomas takes bronze
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales' Geraint Thomas won a Commonwealth Games bronze medal after crashing in the early...
International Business Times
McKeon Dazzles In Commonwealth Pool As Kenny Wins Emotional Cycling Gold
Australian swim sensation Emma McKeon won a record-extending 12th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Monday as cycling star Laura Kenny finished her campaign with an emotional gold. It was another night of domination in the Birmingham pool for Australia, who now have 16 golds at the Sandwell Aquatics...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales win 18th medal despite Geraint Thomas crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Geraint Thomas' hopes of Commonwealth Games men's time trial gold disappeared after he crashed...
Geraint Thomas suffers nightmare crash in the men's time trial to scupper his chances of winning a Commonwealth Games gold medal... but gets back on his bike to secure the bronze!
With a skid and a fall, Geraint Thomas’s pursuit for time trial gold was dramatically downgraded to a salvation mission for bronze on Thursday. He achieved that lesser target, which was solid going in the circumstances of a crash just two minutes into the 37.4km trial, before then raising questions about whether the race in Wolverhampton was sufficiently well organised.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's Gina Kennedy wins squash gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Gina Kennedy won squash gold on her Commonwealth Games debut to cap her...
Ariarne Titmus and Australia’s swimmers wrap up golden Commonwealth Games
Ariarne Titmus, Sam Short and the women’s 4x100m relay medley team picked up yet more gold as the swimming competition came to a close in Birmingham
BBC
Tour de France: Geraint Thomas's vest raises £10k for charity
Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has raised £10,000 for charity by auctioning off a vest he wore in this year's race. The Welsh cyclist forgot to take off the gilet during the first stage of the 2022 tour in Copenhagen. Fans then swapped the gilet between each...
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Jack Laugher wins diving gold after Geraint Thomas crashes in cycling
Wales’ Geraint Thomas crashed in the cycling time trial on day seven of the Commonwealth Games on his way to a bronze medal. Rohan Dennis took the title after fellow Australian Grace Brown earlier won the women’s race.There’s athletics too where new world champion Jake Wightman, who won shock 1500m gold at the World Championships in Eugene last month, eased into Saturday’s final. Scotland teammate Josh Kerr, who won Olympic bronze last year, and Neil Gourley also progressed with England’s Elliot Giles and Matt Stonier also through. Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won the 100m title on Wednesday evening, reached the...
NBC Sports
World records in focus at post-track and field worlds Diamond League; TV, stream info
A bevy of gold medalists from the recent world track and field championships return to the sport’s premier circuit, the Diamond League, for a meet in Silesia, Poland, on Saturday, live at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. The sprints are the showcase. In the women’s 200m, world...
Autoweek.com
Ducati Hits an Unprecedented WSBK Milestone: 1000 Podium Finishes
Spanish rider Alvaro Bautista started third at the Superbike World Championship race in Most, Czech Republic, last weekend, “made a decisive move on the two rivals ahead of him halfway through the race,” and never looked back, taking his seventh WSBK win of the season. The win was...
