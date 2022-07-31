Annemiek van Vleuten adds Tour de France title to Olympic gold

Great Britain performance director Stephen Park has backed Laura Kenny to achieve more Olympic success after the five-time gold medallist this week revealed she had considered quitting the sport.Kenny won scratch race gold for England at the Commonwealth Games on Monday, and then admitted she had wondered if it might be her final race after a terrible period for her personally.The 30-year-old had planned a second child with husband Jason but suffered a miscarriage in November and then had one of her fallopian tubes removed in January due to an ectopic pregnancy.Kenny has spoken to Park about possibly taking some...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO