ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Forgettable Man United Comeback In 1-1 Draw With Rayo Vallecano

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458VtH_0gzexV9200

Ronaldo had scored 12 goals in nine games against Rayo as a Real Madrid player. But he failed to find the net in his 45-minute outing on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo played his first game for Manchester United in over 12 weeks on Sunday.

He had not featured in United's first five pre-season fixtures after being omitted from their overseas tour due to family reasons.

Ronaldo has told United that he wants to leave the club this summer due to his ambition to play Champions League soccer.

But no suitable buyer has yet emerged, so Ronaldo donned the famous red shirt once again when Rayo Vallecano visited Old Trafford for United's final friendly of the summer.

Ronaldo had scored 12 goals in nine games against Rayo as a Real Madrid player. But he failed to find the net in his 45-minute outing on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano

IMAGO/PA Images/Dave Thompson

Ronaldo made a point of applauding all four corners of Old Trafford before the game and fans responded by clapping him in return.

The 37-year-old started sluggishly though and was dispossessed after temporarily dropping into midfield during the opening five minutes.

Ronaldo's only major chance of the game arrived inside 12 minutes after great work from Donny van de Beek. But Ronaldo's finish let him down as he shot high and wide with his left foot.

Ronaldo was the only United player to be subbed off at half-time when he made way for Amad Traore.

It took Traore just three minutes in the second half to score the game's opening goal.

Traore reacted quickest after the Rayo keeper had spilled a long-range shot from Alex Telles.

But that goal was not enough to see United end their pre-season schedule with a win because Rayo earned a 1-1 draw courtesy of Alvaro Garcia's 57th-minute leveler.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Alex Telles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man United#Manchester United#Real Madrid#Old Trafford
Yardbarker

Manchester United must pay €50m to secure attacking transfer target

RB Salzburg have raised their price tag for Manchester United and Real Madrid transfer target Benjamin Sesko to €50m. Sesko has been receiving a lot of plaudits this summer and as a result, clubs around Europe are showing an interest in him. The 19-year-old impressed in a pre-season game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Rodrygo Goes quote proves incredible Real Madrid mentality in Champions League

Real Madrid are enjoying a considerably quieter summer than their rivals in Catalonia. Following the decision of Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, Los Blancos decided they would double-down on what they had in attack. A big part of that is the fact that Los Blancos are banking on...
UEFA
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy