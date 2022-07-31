Judge rules 2 Pomona police department members can take retaliation claims to trial

2urbangirls.com
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Taste Test: 3 Places To Get Cheap Eats In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Hotel Gave Back over $28,000 to Local Breast Cancer OrganizationsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Los Angeles, CA
Investigation reveals Orange County judge was issuing warrants from out of the country
The Orange County Superior Court is investigating after a judge who was issuing search warrants while assigned to night duty was found to have been doing the job while out of the country. Judge Nicholas S. Thompson was allegedly conducting business as the court’s night judge and issuing warrants to law enforcement while in an […]
UPS Driver Settles Suit Alleging LAUSD Worker Doused Her With Cup Of Urine
A UPS driver has settled her lawsuit against Los Angeles Unified in which she alleged a district employee threw a cup filled with urine at her when her truck blocked his way in 2020.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Sergeant Fired Over Testing Payment Dispute Seeks Reinstatement
A veteran Los Angeles police sergeant who alleges she was wrongfully fired in May for refusing to pay for coronavirus testing while awaiting a decision on her request for a religious exemption from taking the vaccination is asking a judge to reinstate her with back pay. Former LAPD Sgt. Barbara...
2urbangirls.com
Hawthorne woman drops lawsuit against Staples
LOS ANGELES – A Hawthorne woman who sued Staples the Office Superstore, alleging she was forced to quit earlier this year because the Venice location where she worked was infested with rats, has dropped her lawsuit. A lawyer for plaintiff Ashley Carlyle filed court papers on Monday with Los...
Riverside County Man Pleads Guilty in $6.6M PPP Fraud Case
A Corona man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal criminal charges in connection with a scheme to submit false loan applications that brought him more than $6.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds.
2urbangirls.com
CA Police detective caught in sting operation
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged Tuesday with child annoyance. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, was charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a person believed to be a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13.
stockinvestor.com
‘He Shot My Arm Off’
That was a headline of a story on my local Southern California news website KTLA, as it described one reaction to video of liquor store owner Craig Cope shooting an armed robber with a shotgun. Now, this incident, as well as the very clear, high-definition video with sound that documented...
crimevoice.com
L.A. gang member accused of robbing Fountain Valley liquor store at gunpoint
An L.A. gang member wanted for multiple charges has been arrested after he allegedly robbed an American Liquor store at gunpoint. Steven Martinez (23) is believed to be one of two suspects who robbed the American Liquor store located at 18027 Magnolia in Fountain Valley around 9:30 AM on July 11th. Martinez held up a handgun as the suspects demanded cash from the store clerk.
2urbangirls.com
Water board member speaks out on legal victory against agency
All of this started in approximately November 2020 after I was invited to an interview about water contamination in our local water supply by a local progressive journalist. His name is Rodolfo Cortez-Barragan. He was interested in interviewing me about AB 756 a bill recently passed by the California legislature which addressed contaminants in our local water supply.
davisvanguard.org
Progressive Los Angeles District Attorney Gascón Reaffirms Opposition to Death Penalty
LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón sparked controversy here last week after reaffirming his position against the death penalty—citing racism, classism, cost and overall ineffectiveness as his reasoning. “I am against the death penalty [not only because] it doesn’t work in making us...
randomlengthsnews.com
Amendment To Authorize Supervisors to Remove a Sheriff for Unlawful Actions or Abuse of Power Heads to November Ballot
Aug. 3, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, approved an ordinance drafted by county counsel that will allow for a special election this November for an amendment to the county charter. If passed by voters, the charter amendment would grant the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a Sheriff for unlawful actions or a violation of statutory duties by a four-fifths vote of the Board.
mynewsla.com
Men Charged with Trying to Rob Norco Shop, Where Elderly Owner Shot One
Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin...
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced For Murdering His Mother
A man was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in state prison for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body was found last year in a trash bin in Huntington Park. Cristian Torres, 33, pleaded no contest June 14 to second-degree murder in the April 4, 2021, death of his mother, Teresa Pasillas-Iniguez.
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
Jury orders SGV sriracha co. to pay over $1M to former employee
A jury on Monday ordered sriracha sauce-maker Huy Fong Foods Inc. to pay $1.025 million to a former mixer who alleged he was retaliated against for complaining that conditions at the plant contributed to his asthma and other medical problems. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel deliberated for several days...
Abortion rights group speaks out against law enforcement after recent vandalism arrests
The organizers of several recent abortion rights rallies that resulted in nearly a dozen arrests are speaking out against the actions of law enforcement during the protests.
foxla.com
Woman alleges harassment from landlord, claims he removed her toilet
LOS ANGELES - A woman who was evicted from her home alleges her landlord harassed her and removed her toilet. Ana Elsa Hernandez, 72, has lived in her rented garage for seven years. The unit was previously cited as substandard by the LA City Housing Department. The landlord has allegedly...
foxla.com
4 charged after attempting to rob Norco shop where owner shot robber
NORCO, Calif. - Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24,...
Longtime Santa Ana Detective Caught in Sting
A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged today with child annoyance.
2urbangirls.com
LA councilmembers question Controller’s authority
LOS ANGELES – Two Los Angeles City Council members are seeking clarity on whether Controller Ron Galperin had the legal authority to cut Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas’ pay and benefits after Ridley-Thomas was suspended from the council last year, according to a motion filed Wednesday by Paul Krekorian that was seconded by Gil Cedillo.
