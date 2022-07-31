Judge rules 2 Pomona police department members can take retaliation claims to trial

Aug. 3, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, approved an ordinance drafted by county counsel that will allow for a special election this November for an amendment to the county charter. If passed by voters, the charter amendment would grant the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a Sheriff for unlawful actions or a violation of statutory duties by a four-fifths vote of the Board.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO