ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Judge rules 2 Pomona police department members can take retaliation claims to trial

By City News Service
2urbangirls.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
2urbangirls.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Hawthorne woman drops lawsuit against Staples

LOS ANGELES – A Hawthorne woman who sued Staples the Office Superstore, alleging she was forced to quit earlier this year because the Venice location where she worked was infested with rats, has dropped her lawsuit. A lawyer for plaintiff Ashley Carlyle filed court papers on Monday with Los...
HAWTHORNE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Pomona, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Pomona, CA
Government
2urbangirls.com

CA Police detective caught in sting operation

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged Tuesday with child annoyance. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, was charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a person believed to be a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13.
SANTA ANA, CA
stockinvestor.com

‘He Shot My Arm Off’

That was a headline of a story on my local Southern California news website KTLA, as it described one reaction to video of liquor store owner Craig Cope shooting an armed robber with a shotgun. Now, this incident, as well as the very clear, high-definition video with sound that documented...
NORCO, CA
crimevoice.com

L.A. gang member accused of robbing Fountain Valley liquor store at gunpoint

An L.A. gang member wanted for multiple charges has been arrested after he allegedly robbed an American Liquor store at gunpoint. Steven Martinez (23) is believed to be one of two suspects who robbed the American Liquor store located at 18027 Magnolia in Fountain Valley around 9:30 AM on July 11th. Martinez held up a handgun as the suspects demanded cash from the store clerk.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Defense Attorneys#Fbi#Cpl#County Fair
2urbangirls.com

Water board member speaks out on legal victory against agency

All of this started in approximately November 2020 after I was invited to an interview about water contamination in our local water supply by a local progressive journalist. His name is Rodolfo Cortez-Barragan. He was interested in interviewing me about AB 756 a bill recently passed by the California legislature which addressed contaminants in our local water supply.
LOS ANGELES, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Amendment To Authorize Supervisors to Remove a Sheriff for Unlawful Actions or Abuse of Power Heads to November Ballot

Aug. 3, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, approved an ordinance drafted by county counsel that will allow for a special election this November for an amendment to the county charter. If passed by voters, the charter amendment would grant the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a Sheriff for unlawful actions or a violation of statutory duties by a four-fifths vote of the Board.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Men Charged with Trying to Rob Norco Shop, Where Elderly Owner Shot One

Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin...
NORCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
mynewsla.com

Man Sentenced For Murdering His Mother

A man was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in state prison for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body was found last year in a trash bin in Huntington Park. Cristian Torres, 33, pleaded no contest June 14 to second-degree murder in the April 4, 2021, death of his mother, Teresa Pasillas-Iniguez.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
foxla.com

4 charged after attempting to rob Norco shop where owner shot robber

NORCO, Calif. - Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24,...
NORCO, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA councilmembers question Controller’s authority

LOS ANGELES – Two Los Angeles City Council members are seeking clarity on whether Controller Ron Galperin had the legal authority to cut Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas’ pay and benefits after Ridley-Thomas was suspended from the council last year, according to a motion filed Wednesday by Paul Krekorian that was seconded by Gil Cedillo.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy