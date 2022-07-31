Vigil Held for Victims of July 23 Fatal Crash, Families in Worcester

thisweekinworcester.com
Cheryl Landry
3d ago
Tragic but again why were these kids in a stolen car.Where is the parental responsibility?
Veteran
3d ago
These kids where out stealing a car at 2 AM . Do the parents not know where or what they are doing ?
Police Officers, Civilians from Charlton and Dudley Recognized for Fire Rescue
DUDLEY - Dudley Police Officer Ryan Daniels and Charlton Police Officers Timothy Bullock, and Anthony Fitzherbert and Jacqueline Carter, were recognized on Wednesday by Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. for their efforts during a house fire in March. At around 5:45 PM on March 24, the Dudley police...
communityadvocate.com
Two injured in crash on Rt. 9 in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 9 in Southborough today. Westborough Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded to the crash with entrapment. Westborough firefighters provided stabilization and extrication, the department said. Two people were transported to local hospitals for the...
NECN
Police Investigating Two Deaths at Boston's Carson Beach
A body was pulled from the water at a Boston beach on Wednesday and a second person found unresponsive at the beach later in the day has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The body floating in the water at Carson Beach was reported around 1:30 p.m. Troopers responded to...
whdh.com
GoFundMe started for Lunenburg dog attack victim
LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A friend of the victim who suffered a dog attack in Lunenburg on Monday has started a GoFundMe to raise money for medical expenses as the victim begins his recovery process. The friend, who identifies herself as Mary Murray Letourneau in the GoFundMe post, explained that...
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends remember 21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
Family and friends are remembering a 21-year-old Massachusetts man that was killed in a motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:25 p.m. Friday, Troopers from the State Police-Springfield Barracks responded to a motorcycle crash on route 391 south, at the Exit 3 on-ramp, in Chicopee that resulted in the fatality of the operator.
Luc Morin and Christine Banavige identified as people killed in Worcester rollover crash
Two Connecticuts residents who died in a two-car crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester on Saturday have been identified. New Britain residents Luc Morin, 65, and Christine Banavige, 52, died after their 2001 Nissan Frontier was hit by a 2009 Toyota Matrix and rolled over, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
Texas man charged in connection with deadly crash of two people in Chicopee
A man from Texas is being charged in connection with the deaths of two people after a crash in the area of Montgomery and Grattan streets Friday.
WCVB
2 bodies found at Boston's Carson Beach just hours apart, according to Massachusetts State Police
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police officials say authorities are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found at Carson Beach in Boston on Wednesday. State police said they first responded to Carson Beach at about 1:30 p.m. for a reported drowning near Mother's Rest. Boston firefighters removed that body from the water and Boston police said the unresponsive man was pronounced dead.
whdh.com
Lunenburg officials share update on man’s condition after he was attacked by dog
LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A man attacked by a stray dog in Lunenburg is in stable condition in the ICU, a Lunenburg official said. As 7NEWS previously reported, Lunenburg Police shot and killed a formerly stray dog after it would not let go of a man’s arm. Officers and...
fallriverreporter.com
Two arrested, one wanted, in Massachusetts convenience store robbery
Two have been arrested, and one is wanted, concerning a Massachusetts convenience store robbery. According to Pembroke Police, on July 25th just before 8:00 p.m., Officers of the Pembroke Police Department responded to an alarm at 95 Church Street, Muckey’s Super Mart. On arrival, employees reported the store had...
nbcboston.com
Woman Stabbed to Death at Her Lowell Home
A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her Lowell, Massachusetts, home Sunday, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's office. The DA's office said officers were called to a home on Loring Street around 11:20 p.m. Sunday and found the victim, Linda Gilbert, unresponsive. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Webster Man Facing Arson Charges In Connection With Destructive Restaurant Fire
A Webster man is facing multiple charges in connection with a fire that destroyed an area restaurant earlier this year, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said. Joel Batista-Viera, age 42, was indicted on 14 charges, including arson, on Friday, July 29, the office reports. Batista-Viera is believed to have...
Worcester PD Make Arrest, Recover Firearm, 9 bags of marijuana and $4,000 Cash
WORCESTER - Police arrested Mario Rivera-Caraballo, 29, of Worcester, on Monday after he tried to escape police by attempting to climb a fence on Oread Street. Around 5 PM on Monday, a police officer saw Rivera-Caraballo riding a motorcycle on Main Street when he sped up and popped a wheelie. According to police, the officer discovered Rivera-Caraballo’s registration was revoked and his insurance was canceled.
Two charged with trafficking meth, cocaine in Springfield
Two people were arrested Monday in Springfield after an investigation into methamphetamine distribution in western Massachusetts.
NECN
Arrest Made in Double-Fatal Crash in Western Mass.
An arrest has been made in connection with a crash Friday in Chicopee, Massachusetts, that left two people dead. Demian Ward, 24, of Forth Worth, Texas, has been charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide and one count of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said. He was expected to be arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.
Two bodies found in Carson Beach area in South Boston
BOSTON - Police are investigating two bodies, one pulled from the water, near Carson Beach in South Boston on Wednesday, Police said the death are two separate incidents.At about 1:30 firefighters pulled a body from the water near the Mother's Rest Area near the beach. State police are still trying to determine how the person died and how he or she ended up in the water.About two hours later, state police responded to reports of an unresponsive man on the beach in the area of H Street. Police said that incident did not appear to be a drowning.
Colby Turner, Worcester cop charged with larceny, pleads not guilty
WORCESTER — A city police officer arrested Monday on five felony charges of larceny over $1,200 and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement entered not guilty pleas on Tuesday and was released on personal recognizance. Colby Turner, a Worcester police officer for the last five years,...
whdh.com
Boy walking dog approached by man asking him to ‘come here,’ Pembroke Police say
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pembroke Police are seeking the public’s help to find information about an interaction a boy walking his dog had with a middle-aged man. Police said the boy was walking his dog on Phillips Road shortly before 10 a.m. when a man drove by him slowly in his car and asked him to “come here.” The driver was described as a short, white man between 50 and 60 with a bald head or very short hair and a short, light-colored beard. The car was described as a small, white, four-door sedan.
Massachusetts Couple Arrested For Kidnapping, Robbery (PHOTOS)
As you're well aware, Berkshire County, it's crazy out there. The details in this latest crime caper almost sound like the plot of a movie. A Massachusetts couple was recently arrested in New Hampshire after an armed robbery eventually turned into a high-speed car chase which then resulted in a home invasion/hostage situation.
A woman accidentally shot herself in a Mass. Target parking lot, police say
The woman, who was not identified, suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg. A woman reportedly accidentally shot herself in the leg in the parking lot of a Target in Stoughton on Monday night, according to police. Shortly before 7 p.m., Stoughton police responded to a report of a...
thisweekinworcester.com
