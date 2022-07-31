ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Zahra Abbas, a Michigan cannabis advocate who used it to treat her epilepsy, has died

By Lee DeVito
MetroTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.metrotimes.com

Comments / 49

Cecil Lang
3d ago

She didnt die from weed,weed help her with her seizures.you make fun of something you know nothin about..

Reply(5)
39
E Alabesi
3d ago

May she be blessed, also sending my condolences to the family, its hard losing those you love!

Reply
13
Freda
3d ago

Epilepsy is a horrible disease. I couldn't take care of my mother after her last seizure....heart goes out to the family.

Reply
2
Related
Salon

"Barbaric" Texas abortion ban turned one woman's wanted pregnancy into a "dystopian nightmare"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman's wanted pregnancy became a "dystopian nightmare" after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state's extreme abortion ban.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
Benzinga

Wondering How To Travel With Medical Marijuana? Your Questions Answered

This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As of May 2022, medical marijuana has been legalized in 37 states in the United States, as well as Washington D.C. and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. As a result, more and more people are asking if they can travel with their medical cannabis.
TRAVEL
Motorious

1975 Pontiac Trans Am Stolen In Michigan

Keep your eyes peeled for this screaming chicken…. Selling your car has always come with quite a few risks, but these days it seems like the scammers are out in force. Unfortunately, a person in Kinderhook Township, Michigan learned that lesson the hard way when a man and woman showed up to look at a beautiful 1975 Pontiac Trans Am for sale. While the couple drove off with the classic American muscle car, the owner was left with nothing.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

My son’s death made me rethink my views on abortion

Growing up in the US after Roe v Wade, abortion was never at the forefront of my mind; that is, until my infant son’s death in 2017. As a woman of childbearing age, I thought about abortion in an abstract way and labeled myself as pro-choice, although I never had one myself. Then my son died. He died unexpectedly at the end of a forty-week healthy pregnancy. And suddenly the debates around abortion became more meaningful to me.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Bernie Sanders
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Michigan

As we all know, Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in America. There are many attractions in this beautiful state, from attractive little villages to famous cities. Furthermore, Michigan is well-known for its tasty food and breathtaking natural surroundings.
UPI News

Michigan man thought his $139K lottery win was scam email

July 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he won a $139,221 prize from the Michigan Lottery, despite believing that the initial email notifying him of his victory was a scam. The 32-year-old man from Oakland County, Mich., chose to remain anonymous, but said on Thursday that the money "couldn't have come at a better time."
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epilepsy#Michigan Attorney General#Michigan Democratic Party#Medical Marijuana#Muslim#Metro Times
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland primaries could lead to 'a generation' of Democrats' control of county government

Tuesday’s primary election for local offices in Oakland County set the stage for exactly what Republicans hoped to reverse. With key primary victories in hand, Democrats might well flip seats in November to widen their majority on the county’s board of commissioners. The board ruling Michigan's richest county now has 11 Democrats and 10 Republicans...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Associated Press

Judge's order further freezes Michigan abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Abortion could become illegal in parts of Michigan after a state Court of Appeals panel ruled Monday that a state judge’s injunction blocking the enforcement of a pre-Roe ban does not apply to county prosecutors. The 91-year-old abortion ban, which had been blocked in May from taking immediate effect, makes it a crime for physicians to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. The new ruling will have the largest impact on the 13 prosecutors in the state that have abortion clinics in their county. Seven of those prosecutors — all Democrats — have previously said they will not enforce the 1931 law. Republican prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties, however, plan to enforce the 1931 abortion ban, meaning that abortion providers could get charged with a felony.
MICHIGAN STATE
Benzinga

What Is Medical Cannabis?

This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. Marijuana has been around for centuries and has long been used to treat a wide variety of illnesses. In fact, it was only made illegal in the early 20th century. But in the past few decades, there’s been a resurgence of interest in marijuana as a potential treatment for a wide range of diseases and ailments.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy