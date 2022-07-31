King native among largest Naval exercises

Seward Johnson’s “Embracing Peace” is leaving Graham after nearly three years on display on the front lawn of Alamance Arts. An artist and philanthropist, Johnson initially gained prominence for his sculptures depicting people engaged in everyday activities. Even though Johnson died March 10, 2020, at age 89, his sculptures travel regularly in an effort to continue his legacy and reach as many communities as possible, according to Jenée Castellanos, associate curator at The Seward Johnson Atelier.

