King native among largest Naval exercises

Powwow returning to King
The Red Clay Northern Drum Circle will be on hand Aug. 13-14 to take part in the King City Powwow. (Stokes News File Photo) Event organizer Patrick Suarez leads the Grand Entrance parade during the 2021 King City Powwow. He is helping oversee the organization of this year’s powwow, scheduled for Aug. 13-14. (File photo)
Cities across North Carolina pledge to save endangered monarch butterflies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. The National Wildlife Federation said the number of monarchs has dropped by approximately 90% or more over the...
COVID cases again rising locally
Stokes County is one of 61 North Carolina counties now listed in the “high transmission” category for COVID-19. That figure is up from 50 a week ago. A recent national wave of the coronavirus has not yet proven as problematic as earlier waves which overwhelmed hospitals, but case counts — along with hospitalizations and deaths — are again creeping upward.
A collector’s dream at Road Market
Cute cookie jars for sale at the U.S. 21 Road Market in State Road. Shoppers peruse the booths in downtown Elkin at the annual U.S. 21 Road Market. Folk art facejugs for sale at the annual U.S. 21 Road Market. Colorful vintage glassware, a popular item for collectors, on display...
Officials: Explosive material improperly stored at Winston-Salem plant
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Hundreds of tons of a potentially explosive fertilizer ingredient was improperly stored at a North Carolina plant when it was destroyed by a fire that burned for days earlier this year, a state investigation found. The North Carolina Department of Labor levied $5,600 in fines on...
Biscuitville set to open new distribution center in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Biscuitville is set to open a new distribution center in Burlington next week. The 78,000-square-foot distribution center at 2050 Willow Springs Lane will open on Aug. 10, according to a Biscuitville news release. The Burlington distribution center will employ a team of 30 and support all 69 Biscuitvilles in North Carolina […]
Outling concedes to Vaughan in Greensboro mayor’s race
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s all but official: Nancy Vaughan will serve another four years as mayor of Greensboro. Justin Outling, a member of the City Council who was challenging her re-election, conceded Monday afternoon, recognizing that his defeat by 1.3% would not be overcome by late-counted ballots. Vaughan won on July 28 by 432 […]
Cessna with landing gear issues makes emergency landing at Smith Reynolds airport
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane made an emergency landing Wednesday at Smith Reynolds Airport. At about 12:05 p.m., the Cessna 310 plane was having landing gear issues while trying to make an emergency landing on a runway at the Smith Reynolds Airport. The pilot reportedly knew about the problem. Upon landing, the front nose […]
Athletes, parents describe chaos that led to evacuation of Jr. Olympics at NC A&T State University
Young athletes and their families were shaken up after a fight that people mistook for a shooting at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday.
'262,000 people went to the ER for injuries associated with yardwork'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sprucing up your yard and home in the summer can be satisfying but also dangerous. Last year nearly 262,000 people went to an emergency room with injuries associated with yardwork, including mowing, cutting branches, and power-washing. Consumer Reports has some safety tips to help you dodge...
Lodging
Wyndham Grand Expands Brand With Grandover Resort & Spa
PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the expansion of its flagship Wyndham Grand brand, adding Greensboro’s Grandover Resort & Spa to its global portfolio. Grandover Resort & Spa, a Wyndham Grand Hotel, offers guests a secluded retreat just minutes from downtown Greensboro. Nestled on 1,600 wooded acres,...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Iconic statue to leave Graham
Seward Johnson’s “Embracing Peace” is leaving Graham after nearly three years on display on the front lawn of Alamance Arts. An artist and philanthropist, Johnson initially gained prominence for his sculptures depicting people engaged in everyday activities. Even though Johnson died March 10, 2020, at age 89, his sculptures travel regularly in an effort to continue his legacy and reach as many communities as possible, according to Jenée Castellanos, associate curator at The Seward Johnson Atelier.
News Argus
1095 Hutton St Apt C
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 1095-C Hutton Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103: One bedroom, one bath lower level apartment. Features spacious living room & bedroom. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in living room & bedroom. New vinyl floors in bathroom & kitchen. New appliances will be added in kitchen once leased. Washer hook-up (no dryer hook-up). Radiant (ceiling) heat & window AC. Lawn care is included. No pets allowed. Strict 2 car maximum and parking passes are required. Available now!
Raucous opening at NC AT
The Parade of Athletes Monday at the AAU Junior Olympic Games was at a fever pitch as a large contingent of the 19,000 athletes in Greensboro for the games marched into NC A&T's Truist Stadium. The post Raucous opening at NC A&T appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
1 dead in shooting at North Carolina manufacturing facility
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a manufacturing plant in Kernersville. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Clarios plant and the suspect and the victim knew each other. There is no danger to the community or other employees, the […]
Duke Energy is giving out $75 gift cards in exchange for a few degrees
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's say your home thermostat is set at 74°. Would you be willing to bump it up a degree or maybe a few degrees to 78°. What about if I told you Duke Energy would give you $75 if you allowed the company to change your thermostat for those few hours?
WSLS
Town of Hurt officials ask for community help ID’ing those behind ‘propaganda pamphlets’
HURT, Va. – Town of Hurt officials are looking for information regarding pamphlets that were found in the town on Wednesday. Mike Jones, Deputy Town Manager for Public Safety for the Town of Hurt said they have received several complaints about propaganda reported around the area. The pamphlets contain...
Grimsley High School to be fully renovated; some sports being relocated during construction period
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Grimsley High School is set to be fully renovated, according to Guilford County Schools. As part of the 2020 school bond program, Kiser Middle School and Brooks Global Studies are scheduled to be rebuilt. Additionally, Grimsley High School is scheduled to be fully renovated as part of the 2022 school bond […]
wraltechwire.com
Deep dive: Taking a detailed look at Labcorp’s decision to split
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Burlington-based Labcorp plans to spin off its wholly owned Clinical Development business as an independent, publicly traded company. The transaction “will benefit customers and shareholders by creating two standalone businesses that are poised to accelerate growth and focus resources on distinct strategic priorities, customer needs and value creation,” said Adam Schechter, chairman and chief executive officer of Labcorp.
600 Degrees offers high-end, unique concept to downtown Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An area of Winston-Salem once packed with people making cigarettes is now becoming a dining destination for foodies. The old RJ Reynolds tobacco plants downtown have been transformed into a variety of shops and restaurants. Diners can choose from a Mexican restaurant, pizzeria or a new high-end spot called 600 Degrees. 600 […]
