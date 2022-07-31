Authorities ID man killed by Pasadena police

2urbangirls.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Taste Test: 3 Places To Get Cheap Eats In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Hotel Gave Back over $28,000 to Local Breast Cancer OrganizationsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Los Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Paramount
PARAMOUNT, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
Man, woman believed to be homeless killed when driver crashes into their tents in South LA
A man and a woman believed to be homeless were killed Tuesday afternoon when a driver crashed into their tents in South Los Angeles, according to police.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID victims killed when car crashes into South LA homeless encampment
LOS ANGELES – Two people were killed when they were struck by a driver who crashed into a street encampment while fleeing from police in South Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday. The victims are identified as Alberto Leal, 44, and Lashonda Davis, 43, and reported both were homeless. Authorities...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Downtown LA
LOS ANGELES – A man was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday, and investigation was underway. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect in stolen SUV leads CHP on high-speed chase on 10 Freeway
A driver led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 10 Freeway through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties late Monday.
2urbangirls.com
Palmdale man fatally shot in Tujunga
TUJUNGA, Calif. – A Palmdale man was found shot to death Tuesday in a vehicle in Tujunga, and authorities sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. found the man in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA construction accident
LOS ANGELES – An employee at a construction site who was killed while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck in the South Los Angeles area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m. Monday, the Los...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man stabbed to death at Santa Monica Library
SANTA MONICA – Authorities Wednesday identified the homeless man stabbed to death in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library, allegedly by another homeless man. The stabbing occurred around 7:15 p.m. Friday at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., near Sixth Street, according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison.
2urbangirls.com
Police seek suspect in unprovoked assaults in South Gate
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect who attacked at least three people in two seemingly unprovoked assaults in the South Gate area. The first attack occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on June 30 in the 3300 block of...
Man arrested on suspicion of operating drug house in East Long Beach, police say
The bust came after neighbors complained about public drug use, fights breaking out and needles in their yards, according to court records obtained by the Post. The post Man arrested on suspicion of operating drug house in East Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man sentenced for murdering mother, leaving body in trash bin in Huntington Park
A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on Monday for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body authorities found in a trash bin in Huntington Park.
Man Stabbed to Death in Santa Monica Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified the homeless man stabbed to death in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library, allegedly by another homeless man.
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
Driver in deadly Rialto crash reached 80 to 100 mph: police
The driver involved in a deadly, fiery Rialto crash on Monday was driving 80 to 100 miles per hour while possibly under the influence, investigators said.
2urbangirls.com
CA Police detective caught in sting operation
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged Tuesday with child annoyance. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, was charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a person believed to be a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13.
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Tuesday.
Bakersfield Channel
California detective allegedly sent graphic photos to decoy
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police detective allegedly sent graphic messages to a decoy pretending to be a 14-year-old girl and some of the communications occurred while he was on duty, prosecutors said Tuesday. The civilian decoy contacted Orange County Crime Stoppers and reported that a...
Longtime Santa Ana Detective Caught in Sting
A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged today with child annoyance.
Comments / 0