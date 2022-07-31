ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell Gardens, CA

Officers rescue woman from burning vehicle in Bell Gardens

By City News Service
2urbangirls.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
2urbangirls.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Home in Hawthorne goes up in flames; cause under investigation

Firefighters battled a large fire in Hawthorne Wednesday morning at a home with -what officials describe as- “packrat” conditions. The fire in the 4700 block of W. 136th St. was first reported around 8:45 a.m. Several dozen firefighters were involved, along with law enforcement and hazardous materials crews due to initial, unconfirmed reports of a […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA construction accident

LOS ANGELES – An employee at a construction site who was killed while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck in the South Los Angeles area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m. Monday, the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Rescue, CA
Bell Gardens, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bell Gardens, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Paramount

PARAMOUNT, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Worker unloading cargo from vehicle killed in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A worker was killed Tuesday while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck at a construction site in the South Los Angeles area. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Information was not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguishers#Fire Safety#Traffic Control#Traffic Accident
foxla.com

Arson investigation underway at market in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - An arson investigation is underway after a fire sparked inside a two-story commercial building with rooftop parking in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon. The fire sparked at what appeared to be a market and Krispy Krunchy Chicken located at the corner of Maple Avenue and E....
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision

LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
MENIFEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Plumas County News

Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted

Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
SIERRAVILLE, CA
CBS LA

Man in Lynwood violently attacks 3 victims in 2 separate, unprovoked assaults

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday sought the public's help in identifying and locating a man who, seemingly unprovoked, attacked three people in two different assaults in Lynwood. According to authorities, the first attack happened on June 30, at around 8:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Long Beach Boulevard. The victim, a Hispanic man, and his wife were walking when a white Ford F-150 pickup truck pulled into a nearby driveway. The suspect exited the truck with a "large metal object" that authorities said might have been a tire iron. The suspect,...
LYNWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified

A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
MORENO VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy