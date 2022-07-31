Officers rescue woman from burning vehicle in Bell Gardens

2urbangirls.com
Home in Hawthorne goes up in flames; cause under investigation
Firefighters battled a large fire in Hawthorne Wednesday morning at a home with -what officials describe as- “packrat” conditions. The fire in the 4700 block of W. 136th St. was first reported around 8:45 a.m. Several dozen firefighters were involved, along with law enforcement and hazardous materials crews due to initial, unconfirmed reports of a […]
Authorities ID man killed in South LA construction accident
LOS ANGELES – An employee at a construction site who was killed while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck in the South Los Angeles area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m. Monday, the Los...
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Tuesday.
Man, woman believed to be homeless killed when driver crashes into their tents in South LA
A man and a woman believed to be homeless were killed Tuesday afternoon when a driver crashed into their tents in South Los Angeles, according to police.
Authorities ID victims killed when car crashes into South LA homeless encampment
LOS ANGELES – Two people were killed when they were struck by a driver who crashed into a street encampment while fleeing from police in South Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday. The victims are identified as Alberto Leal, 44, and Lashonda Davis, 43, and reported both were homeless. Authorities...
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Paramount
PARAMOUNT, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
Worker unloading cargo from vehicle killed in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A worker was killed Tuesday while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck at a construction site in the South Los Angeles area. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Information was not...
Baby Among Occupants Involved in 2-Vehicle Multi-Injury Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision involving multiple injures to occupants of both vehicles occurred Tuesday night, Aug.2, in the city of Lancaster. At… Read more "Baby Among Occupants Involved in 2-Vehicle Multi-Injury Traffic Collision"
foxla.com
Arson investigation underway at market in downtown Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - An arson investigation is underway after a fire sparked inside a two-story commercial building with rooftop parking in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon. The fire sparked at what appeared to be a market and Krispy Krunchy Chicken located at the corner of Maple Avenue and E....
Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
Police Seek Suspect in Unprovoked Assaults in South Gate
Authorities today sought the public's help to identify and locate a suspect who attacked at least three people in two seemingly unprovoked assaults in the South Gate area.
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
Man dies after car crashes 50 feet off cliff in Chatsworth Reservoir
A 30-year-old man died after a crash along a cliff reportedly ejected him from his vehicle at least 50 feet down, authorities said. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
Man sentenced for murdering mother, leaving body in trash bin in Huntington Park
A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on Monday for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body authorities found in a trash bin in Huntington Park.
Suspect in stolen SUV leads CHP on high-speed chase on 10 Freeway
A driver led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 10 Freeway through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties late Monday.
Plumas County News
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
Man in Lynwood violently attacks 3 victims in 2 separate, unprovoked assaults
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday sought the public's help in identifying and locating a man who, seemingly unprovoked, attacked three people in two different assaults in Lynwood. According to authorities, the first attack happened on June 30, at around 8:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Long Beach Boulevard. The victim, a Hispanic man, and his wife were walking when a white Ford F-150 pickup truck pulled into a nearby driveway. The suspect exited the truck with a "large metal object" that authorities said might have been a tire iron. The suspect,...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified
A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
Driver Rescued from Bottom of Hillside After Crashing into Power Pole
Newhall, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was rescued by firefighters after crashing into a power pole and landing at the bottom of a hillside early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022. Sheriff’s deputies, AMR ambulance, Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision reported...
