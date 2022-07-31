ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody

By City News Service
2urbangirls.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
2urbangirls.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man slumped over in vehicle had fatal gunshot wound: LAPD

A man who was slumped over in a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning was found to have at least one gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of East 15th and San Pedro streets around 12:45 a.m. They discovered a vehicle there with a man still inside who had suffered a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Paramount

PARAMOUNT, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Los Angeles man wanted for allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend arrested in Indiana

A Los Angeles man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend fourteen times was located and arrested in Indiana. Gerber Efrain Canizalez-Estrada (40) had been wanted for attempted murder for nearly two months before he was located and arrested by special agents from the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and officers from the Columbus Police Department. He was taken into custody on July 27th and awaits extradition back to California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Watts, CA
City
Wilmington, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Police: Domestic violence suspect hits, kills 2 pedestrians in South L.A.

A man wanted following multiple reports of domestic violence was arrested by Los Angeles police officers Tuesday after he allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians while speeding. Police originally responded to the 4300 block of Figueroa Street around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic violence incident. While at the scene, police found no […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man in Lynwood violently attacks 3 victims in 2 separate, unprovoked assaults

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday sought the public's help in identifying and locating a man who, seemingly unprovoked, attacked three people in two different assaults in Lynwood. According to authorities, the first attack happened on June 30, at around 8:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Long Beach Boulevard. The victim, a Hispanic man, and his wife were walking when a white Ford F-150 pickup truck pulled into a nearby driveway. The suspect exited the truck with a "large metal object" that authorities said might have been a tire iron. The suspect,...
LYNWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA construction accident

LOS ANGELES – An employee at a construction site who was killed while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck in the South Los Angeles area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m. Monday, the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Century Boulevard
KTLA

Authorities arrest man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker after ‘clerical error’ results in mistaken release

The man accused of shooting the dog walker of pop superstar Lady Gaga was apprehended by law enforcement in Palmdale. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of James Howard Jackson Wednesday evening. The Sheriff’s Department alongside the United States Marshal Service executed a warrant for Jackson’s arrest at an undisclosed location on […]
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested in Palmdale

A man is in custody Wednesday after he tried to burglarize a fast food location in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale Station told City News Service.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

CA Police detective caught in sting operation

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged Tuesday with child annoyance. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, was charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a person believed to be a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

1 detained following shooting in downtown L.A.

Police detained one person in connection to a shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday evening. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of E. 12th and S. Main streets. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department set up a perimeter in downtown to search for the suspected shooter. One person was transported to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision

LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy