Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody

2urbangirls.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
This Hotel Gave Back over $28,000 to Local Breast Cancer OrganizationsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Los Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Taste Test: 3 Places To Get Cheap Eats In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Man slumped over in vehicle had fatal gunshot wound: LAPD
A man who was slumped over in a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning was found to have at least one gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of East 15th and San Pedro streets around 12:45 a.m. They discovered a vehicle there with a man still inside who had suffered a […]
Man, woman believed to be homeless killed when driver crashes into their tents in South LA
A man and a woman believed to be homeless were killed Tuesday afternoon when a driver crashed into their tents in South Los Angeles, according to police.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Paramount
PARAMOUNT, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
crimevoice.com
Los Angeles man wanted for allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend arrested in Indiana
A Los Angeles man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend fourteen times was located and arrested in Indiana. Gerber Efrain Canizalez-Estrada (40) had been wanted for attempted murder for nearly two months before he was located and arrested by special agents from the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and officers from the Columbus Police Department. He was taken into custody on July 27th and awaits extradition back to California.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Domestic violence suspect hits, kills 2 pedestrians in South L.A.
A man wanted following multiple reports of domestic violence was arrested by Los Angeles police officers Tuesday after he allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians while speeding. Police originally responded to the 4300 block of Figueroa Street around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic violence incident. While at the scene, police found no […]
Man found guilty of murder for shooting innocent bystander in Downtown parking lot
"My heart doesn't feel so heavy anymore," the victim's mother said after the verdict. "I waited three and a half years for this. Now I can go home and pick her up in her little urn and tell her she got justice." The post Man found guilty of murder for shooting innocent bystander in Downtown parking lot appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man in Lynwood violently attacks 3 victims in 2 separate, unprovoked assaults
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday sought the public's help in identifying and locating a man who, seemingly unprovoked, attacked three people in two different assaults in Lynwood. According to authorities, the first attack happened on June 30, at around 8:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Long Beach Boulevard. The victim, a Hispanic man, and his wife were walking when a white Ford F-150 pickup truck pulled into a nearby driveway. The suspect exited the truck with a "large metal object" that authorities said might have been a tire iron. The suspect,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA construction accident
LOS ANGELES – An employee at a construction site who was killed while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck in the South Los Angeles area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m. Monday, the Los...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities arrest man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker after ‘clerical error’ results in mistaken release
The man accused of shooting the dog walker of pop superstar Lady Gaga was apprehended by law enforcement in Palmdale. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of James Howard Jackson Wednesday evening. The Sheriff’s Department alongside the United States Marshal Service executed a warrant for Jackson’s arrest at an undisclosed location on […]
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
Driver in deadly Rialto crash reached 80 to 100 mph: police
The driver involved in a deadly, fiery Rialto crash on Monday was driving 80 to 100 miles per hour while possibly under the influence, investigators said.
Man sentenced for murdering mother, leaving body in trash bin in Huntington Park
A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on Monday for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body authorities found in a trash bin in Huntington Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested in Palmdale
A man is in custody Wednesday after he tried to burglarize a fast food location in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale Station told City News Service.
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
NBC Los Angeles
‘Heartbreaking': 81-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Possible Home Invasion Robbery
An 81-year-old woman was found dead in what authorities said appears to be a home invasion robbery in Woodland Hills. The woman has been identified by police as 81-year-old Ok Ja Kim. Detectives believe she was killed in a home invasion and robbery, but also said there were signs of a small fire inside the home.
2urbangirls.com
CA Police detective caught in sting operation
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged Tuesday with child annoyance. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, was charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a person believed to be a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13.
Man shot during iPhone robbery hours before Hollywood announces new safety measures
A man was held up at gunpoint and shot in the chest by a robber who took his iPhone in Hollywood Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a report of a man down in the 1000 block of North Highland Avenue around 3 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed. An unidentified man […]
1 detained following shooting in downtown L.A.
Police detained one person in connection to a shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday evening. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of E. 12th and S. Main streets. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department set up a perimeter in downtown to search for the suspected shooter. One person was transported to […]
Man arrested on suspicion of operating drug house in East Long Beach, police say
The bust came after neighbors complained about public drug use, fights breaking out and needles in their yards, according to court records obtained by the Post. The post Man arrested on suspicion of operating drug house in East Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
Comments / 2