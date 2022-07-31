ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ford, GM Make Stronger Push to Stop Flipping, Price Gouging of Popular Models

By Sebastian Blanco
CAR AND DRIVER
 4 days ago
www.caranddriver.com

Ray Cook
3d ago

A new vehicle is never a necessity. Keep used vehicles and keep repairing them. It will be less than a payment and higher insurance. It's time to show these dealers who is boss. They will never be mine. A vehicle is a tool, not an investment, and should be treated as such.

15
cw fields
3d ago

hello to both Ford and gm you are both deliberately behind the curve, dodge too, not buying either one until America is secured!!! not when you need a translator to get quality!!!

4
