Biden still testing positive for COVID, White House doctor says

Joe Biden Walking Away, Air-Handshake Video Disputes Explained
Two clips that have gone viral in recent days were turned into memes by critics of the president.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
WATCH: Kamala Harris announces $1 billion to states for floods, extreme heat
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris called climate change an “immediate” and “urgent” crisis Monday as she detailed Biden administration efforts to respond to disasters such as deadly flooding in Kentucky and wildfires ravaging her home state of California. Watch Harris’ remarks in the...
Michigan GOP Rep. Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach Trump, loses primary
NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer lost Tuesday to a primary challenger backed by former President Donald Trump as he and two other Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Trump fought to hang onto their seats. “A Constitutional Republic like ours requires leaders who...
Rep. Haley Stevens ousts Rep. Andy Levin from Congress in Michigan Democratic primary
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens’ victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
CIA drone strike kills al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he hailed as delivering “justice” while expressing hope that it brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
2022 Missouri Primary Election Results
In Missouri’s primary election Tuesday, scandal-ridden former Gov. Eric Greitens is attempting a political comeback. Greitens’ political career appeared over when he resigned as governor in 2018, following his admission to an extramarital affair and accusations of blackmail and campaign finance violations. On Tuesday, the former Navy SEAL officer has a chance at redemption in his Republican primary for the seat held by retiring GOP U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
WATCH: Senate passes PACT Act, expanding health care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill enhancing health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits won final approval in the Senate on Tuesday, ending a brief stalemate over the measure that had infuriated advocates and inspired some to camp outside the Capitol. Watch the...
Democrat’s economic package poised for passage but still faces obstacles
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been more than a year in the making and has seen plenty of ups and downs. Now, a Democratic economic package focused on climate and health care faces hurdles but seems headed toward party-line passage by Congress next month. Approval would let President Joe...
Russia Accused Of Using Ukraine Nuclear Plant As Artillery Base Sparking Disaster Fears
Photo by Andrey Borodulin/AFP via Getty Images.Top officials are growing increasingly concerned over the safety of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
WATCH: Blinken says he expects China to “act responsibly” during Pelosi’s Asian tour
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he expects China to “act responsibly” if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decides to visit Taiwan on her Asian tour. Watch Blinken’s remarks in the player above. “If the speaker does decide to visit and China tries to create some kind of...
Pelosi pledges U.S. commitment to democracy is ‘ironclad’ during Taiwan visit
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — After a trip that drew China’s wrath, a defiant Nancy Pelosi concluded her visit to Taiwan on Wednesday with a pledge that the American commitment to democracy on the self-governing island and elsewhere “remains ironclad.”. Pelosi was the first U.S. House speaker to...
Arizona GOP primary results for governor’s race still too close to call
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans were deciding Tuesday between a well-known former news anchor and a development attorney in the race for governor of a crucial battleground state. Former President Donald Trump backed Kari Lake, who walked away from her nearly three-decade career in television news and embraced his...
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt beats former Gov. Eric Greitens in GOP Senate race
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt defeated scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens and 19 others Tuesday in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Republican leaders have long feared that a Greitens win would jeopardize a red state Senate seat in the November general election. Greitens resigned...
WATCH: Justice Department sues Idaho over abortion law
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion. Watch Garland’s remarks in the player above. The...
House approves legislation to help the West cope with wildfires and drought
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Friday approved wide-ranging legislation aimed at helping communities in the West cope with increasingly severe wildfires and drought — fueled by climate change — that have caused billions of dollars of damage to homes and businesses in recent years. The measure...
Pelosi leads delegation to Asia without confirming Taiwan visit
BEIJNG (AP) — The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, confirmed Sunday she will visit four Asian countries this week but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing, which claims the island democracy as its own territory. Pelosi...
New cryptocurrency oversight legislation arrives as industry shakes
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday proposed a bill to regulate cryptocurrencies, the latest attempt by Congress to formulate ideas on how to oversee a multibillion-dollar industry that has been racked by collapsing prices and lenders halting operations. The regulations offered by Senate Agriculture Committee...
