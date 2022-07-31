Biden still testing positive for COVID, White House doctor says

In Missouri’s primary election Tuesday, scandal-ridden former Gov. Eric Greitens is attempting a political comeback. Greitens’ political career appeared over when he resigned as governor in 2018, following his admission to an extramarital affair and accusations of blackmail and campaign finance violations. On Tuesday, the former Navy SEAL officer has a chance at redemption in his Republican primary for the seat held by retiring GOP U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO