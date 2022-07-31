Euro 2022 sets new all-time European Championship final attendance record

www.90min.com
WSL clubs want faster split with FA to capitalise on Euro 2022 surge
There are doubts among WSL clubs whether the FA has the commercial expertise to take advantage of new opportunities.
Edu hopeful Arsenal will make strong start to new Premier League season
Arsenal technical director Edu is optimistic about the club making a good start to the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Lucy Bronze calls for England to travel the country for post-Euro 2022 games
Lucy Bronze wants England to play games in various cities in the north to take women's football to more fans after successful Euro 2022.
Brentford 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Brentford season preview for the 2022/23 season, including how to watch them on TV, summer transfers, prediction and more.
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit.
Liga MX announces 10-player roster headed into the All Star Skills Challenge vs MLS
Liga MX has announced the 10-player roster that will compete against Major League Soccer in the All-Star Skills Challenge on August 9, with goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo and forward Alexis Vega headlining.
MLS・
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
Mauricio Pochettino believes PSG should have beaten Real Madrid in Champions League
Mauricio Pochettino thinks that Real Madrid should have been eliminated from last season's Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain, but the French side were let down by the officiating in the second leg.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's Saudi escape route; Pino linked with Premier League giants
The latest transfer rumours feature Cristiano Ronaldo, Yeremy Pino, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema back-up & more on Welsey Fofana.
England to play the USWNT at Wembley in October friendly
Fresh from their Euro 2022 triumph, the FA have announced that England will play world champions the United States in a friendly at Wembley in October.
Transfer rumours: Jota's new Liverpool deal; Man Utd fire sale
Transfer rumours, including stories on Diogo Jota, Marc Cucurella, Alex Telles and more.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
Fulham vs Liverpool: How to watch on TV, live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Previewing Fulham vs Liverpool in the Premier League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Premier League interest grows in Marseille star Bamba Dieng
Marseille ready to sell Bamba Dieng - labelled the new Sadio Mane.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea turn to Aubameyang; Liverpool enter Sesko race
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Cucurella, Benjamin Sesko and more.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Clermont Foot - Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain's predicted starting XI for their Ligue 1 meeting with Clermont Foot
Sevilla in advanced talks over loan deal for Man Utd's Alex Telles
Sevilla in talks to land Manchester United's Alex Telles.
Man City's James McAtee joins Sheffield United on loan
Man City's James McAtee joins Sheffield United on loan.
Premier League captains discussing whether to continue taking knee
Premier League captains are in discussions about whether players should continue to take the knee in an anti-racism gesture ahead of the new season.
