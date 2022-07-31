Sting warns of threats to democracy during Warsaw concert

ew.com
freedom4all.
3d ago
Do you want to be a musician or a politician? People don't show up to Congress looking for a music performance just like they don't go to a concert to be lectured. pick a side
Reply(29)
43
Bryan Brown
3d ago
I have lost a lot of interest in singers, athletes, actors,and actresses these days. they all think they are politicians, just do your job and shut up about politics.
Reply(6)
17
Hawgfrog
3d ago
Good thing he didn't sing about it you wouldn't have been able to understand what he said! Oh, and who cares what he thinks anyway.
Reply
23
Related
Russia's Shoigu says war in Ukraine will end when Putin's 'tasks' are completed
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday Moscow’s war in Ukraine will end once all of President Vladimir Putin’s "tasks" there are completed. "Today, the main priorities for us are the preservation of life and health of subordinate personnel, and the elimination of threats to the safety of the civilian population," he said speaking to Russian media outlets. "The special military operation will continue until the tasks assigned by the Supreme Commander are completed."
Putin's Rumored Mistress May Have Sparked Change in Foreign Policy: Book
A new biography detailing the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin suggests that the rumored mistress of the Kremlin leader may have impacted his approach to foreign policy. In Putin, which is set to hit the stands next Tuesday, Phillip Short describes Putin's isolation as a world leader and how...
Ukraine Has Chance to Deal Devastating Blow to Russia: Ex-NATO Commander
Ukraine has the chance to deal a strong blow to Russia by striking the Kerch Strait bridge, according to a former NATO commander. General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, told The Times on Thursday that the bridge is a "legitimate target." The Kerch Strait bridge is actually a pair of bridges that run between mainland Russia and Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows
A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
RELATED PEOPLE
Video of Russian Soldier Allegedly Castrating Ukraine POW Sparks Outrage
The clip has emerged a few weeks after an international security organization said there was "credible evidence" that Moscow had committed war crimes.
Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
As Ukraine offensive gains momentum, Russia's 49th Army called 'highly vulnerable': July 28 recap
Ukraine’s offensive is gathering momentum and the occupied southern city of Kherson is virtually cut off from the other territories.
UEFA・
Putin’s pal warns Western leaders that any attacks on nuclear armed Russia is a ‘threat to the existence of humanity’
ONE of Vladimir Putin's most loyal allies has issued a chilling warning to the West that any attack on Russia would be a "threat to humanity". Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president, threatened the West with an all-out attack if it punishes Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. "The idea of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"
It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals
A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
Brittney Griner is 'quite nervous' as the end of her Russian drug smuggling trial nears, her lawyer says
The WNBA superstar's lawyer, Maria Blagovolina, told CNN that Griner is "stressed" because "she knows the end of the trial is approaching."
NBA・
Russia's top diplomat says the Kremlin wants to 'get rid of' Zelenskyy in a blunt admission of its devastating war aims
Lavrov said it's Russia's goal to "get rid of" Zelenskyy's government. This shows Russia's goals in Ukraine extend well beyond the eastern Donbas region. Russia has offered a series of shifting justifications for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday said that it's Moscow's goal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'
Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv hits back at Russian calls to ‘hang’ and ‘humiliate’ Azov fighters – as it happened
Ukraine says comments from Russian embassy Twitter account shows Russia ‘is a state sponsor of terrorism’
nationalinterest.org
U.S. HIMARS and Drones Are Pummeling Russia in Ukraine
Last week, Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine needs at least 100 HIMARS to turn the tide against Russia. The Pentagon has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion grinds into its sixth month. “This latest package includes about $175 million in equipment...
CNBC
A second wave of Russians is fleeing Putin's regime
A "second wave" of Russians is fleeing President Vladimir Putin's regime as his war in Ukraine rages on. 37-year-old Vladimir is one of a number of Russians with business and family ties who took time to get their affairs in order, but are now relocating. "Once the flow begins and...
Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says
Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Traumatised mothers of Russian soldiers say their sons who refuse to fight for Kremlin are being held in torture pits
Maksim Kochetkov is being held captive in a penal colony 6,000 miles from his home on an island near Japan – one of the rising number of Russian troops who are prisoners of a war they do not wish to fight. The 20-year-old is being punished for defying Vladimir...
Putin warns US for punishing Russia
Jul. 7, 2022 - 01:46 - Fox correspondent Nate Foy discusses state sponsor of terrorism declaration on Russia and the millions fleeing into Ukraine borders on ‘Special Report W/ Bret Baier.’
Putin Regime at 'Beginning of the End': Russia Expert
Economic fallout amid the Ukraine war is weakening Putin's grip on power, said Iver Neumann.
Comments / 84