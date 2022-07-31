Animal Chiropractors Are a Thing—This Is When to Take Your Pet to One

www.wellandgood.com
Related
Your Dog’s Bed Might Be Causing Joint Pain—These 9 Orthopedic, Vet-Approved Options Provide More Support
We put so much care into our pets, making sure they’re eating the healthiest food, getting proper exercise, and feeling adored at all times. One of the best things you can do for your dog, especially if they're getting older or suffer from joint pain, is to invest in a quality orthopedic dog bed. After all the love they’ve given you over the years, your pup deserves top-grade beauty sleep.
PETS・
‘I’m a Longevity Doctor, and I Always Recommend This Game for a Longer, Healthier Life’
Volleying a ping-pong ball back and forth may not seem like much of a sport. After all, it usually doesn’t require any real athletic prowess, excepting the occasional lunge after a rogue hit. But when you delve into the mechanics of the activity, there’s far more than meets the eye (or hand). As you step from side to side, strategize your next shot, and reach to hit the ball, a whole bunch of systems fire in the brain and body, making regular table tennis sessions a secret boon for longevity.
The Symbolic Meaning of Crossing Paths With a Bright Little Firefly or Lightning Bug This Summer
Some things are just synonymous with summer in my mind: lake weekends on the boat, beach getaways, gigantic chocolate-peanut butter ice cream cones with sprinkles, camping trips, and fireflies galore. All of these things were cornerstones of my childhood and now, some decades later, they remain steadfast reminders of some of my very favorite memories. But while going camping or boating are intentional choices, happening across fireflies is not. Which made me wonder: What’s the symbolic meaning of crossing paths with a firefly? To find out, I chatted with celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman.
5 Foods and Drinks That Can Sneakily Dehydrate You
When it comes to our dietary habits, there are usually a few that we excel at and others that require more attention. For instance, I’ve always slayed my hydration game and *love* the taste of cool, crisp H2O (...but my palette still finds eating fatty fish a struggle). Yet as much as I fill and refill my water bottle throughout the day, there are times when I feel more parched than usual. Did I lose too many electrolytes sweating it out at hot yoga, or maybe forget to stock up on hydrating fruits and veggies?
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Face Massage Techniques That Help Relieve Built-Up Stress and Anxiety
Whenever I'm stressed or anxious, my face is usually one of the first places I feel tension building, especially around my brows and forehead. Turns out I'm not the only one. "We hold stress in our face because this is where we show our emotions," says Liz Aigner, a licensed massage therapist and esthetician.
These Grilled Mushroom Halloumi Burgers Pack 29 Grams of Protein and All the Calcium You Need in a Day
Do you instantly cringe at the thought of attending another barbecue because of the limited selection of non-vegetarian options? Do you feel like you’re instantly deemed the “picky” eater just for asking what other choices they have besides grilled hot dogs? Before you fake illness to get away with not having to attend one of these outdoor get-togethers you’ve started to loathe, we have the perfect and completely veggie-friendly barbecue food you’ve been secretly praying for every summer. Trust us: Patience is a virtue, and this was definitely worth the wait.
This 20-Minute Yoga Class Will Give You the Foundation You Need To Start a Consistent Practice
Your first yoga class may feel overwhelming: The practice features thousands of poses, which are called "asanas" in Sanskrit, and people spend entire lifetimes attempting to master them. That said, it’s possible to create a yoga foundation that makes you feel strong, flexible, and stable —even when you're just starting out. On this week's episode of Good Moves, the teachers at Brooklyn Yoga Club are introducing you to some of yoga's most foundational (and essential) asanas.
PSA: Your Hydration Needs Change Significantly As You Age
"Just drink more water!" is one of those timeless nuggets of wellness wisdom you've probably heard ad nauseum. The advice merits repetition: Proper hydration is an essential element of everything from gut health to mental well-being—but your H2O needs are far from static. Every stage of life calls for a slightly different relationship with water, so there's plenty to learn when it comes to hydration status by age.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Symbolic Meaning of Spotting a Majestic Eagle
The U.S. Congress chose the bald eagle as the national bird in 1789. Years later, President John F. Kennedy wrote to the Audubon Society that the "fierce beauty and proud independence of this great bird aptly symbolizes the strength and freedom of America." The eagle has become a powerful patriotic symbol for many Americans, but what is the meaning of crossing paths with an eagle in the wild?
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0