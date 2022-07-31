Symphony in the Cities

localocnews.com
Taste 100 Point Wines for Charity at Big Canyon Country Club
One of the best wine tasting events of the year is the annual Keep The Promise Wine Tasting Benefit, hosted by The Wooden Floor, a creative youth development nonprofit organization based in Santa Ana. At this event, guests taste some of the world’s top wines while supporting young people aspiring...
Orange County Museum of Art holding Job Fair on August 6, 2022
The Orange County Museum of Art is holding a Job Fair on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. OCMA is hiring! Join our creative community as we head to our new 53,000 square foot home at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, CA.
Make-A-Wish and John Wayne Airport partner to grant travel wishes this summer
Make-A-Wish® Orange County and the Inland Empire and John Wayne Airport kick off Trips That Transform, a monthlong celebration of the travel wishes granted to children battling critical illnesses and the donors that make them possible. With 75 percent of wishes requiring air travel, Make-A-Wish needs more than 40...
Goodlife Clothing Opens in Lido Marina Village
Goodlife Clothing, maker of elevated essentials for men and women, has opened the doors of its new retail store in Lido Marina Village at 3424 Via Oporto, Suite 102. Boasting a modern, clean, and inviting design, the 750-square-foot space features Goodlife’s full assortment, alongside a collection of limited-edition tees, sweatshirts, and exclusive collaborations.
Festival of Arts Invites guests to celebrate 90 years of art
The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is going big this year in honor of its 90th anniversary! Recognized as one of the earliest art shows of its kind on the west coast, the Festival of Arts has long been a place for locals and visitors to come together in celebration of the arts. To commemorate the landmark year, the Festival of Arts debuts several new events, activities, and exhibits to showcase the organization’s history and appreciation for its community of supporters.
San Juan Capistrano Council to Further Study City Seal Design Options
City of Irvine Grant Establishes Grants Program for Nonprofits Assisting those in Need
The City of Irvine is launching a one-time grant program for local nonprofits to provide services supporting the community’s most vulnerable individuals, families, and small businesses. Applications for the Irvine Recovery Plan – Vulnerable Populations and Small Business Assistance Grants Program (IRP Grants Program) will be available beginning Thursday,...
17,000 diapers and pull-ups urgently needed to last the year for children residing at Village of Hope
Orange County Rescue Mission has urgently announced an immense need for diapers of all sizes, boys and girls pull-up diapers (especially in sizes 3T-4T,), wet wipes, and diaper cream to last through the end of the year for the babies and young children living at Village of Hope, the Rescue Mission’s transitional living facility for homeless families in Orange County.
Save the Date: Los Alamitos Chamber to host Annual Heroes Appreciation Luncheon on September 22, 2022
The Los Alamitos Area Chamber of Commerce proudly announced that it will hold its 2022 Heroes Appreciation Luncheon this year on September 22. The special event recognizes members of military, first responders, and medical workers for their bravery and courage under difficult and extraordinary circumstances – something that has been especially significant over the past couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. The honorees are selected by their chiefs, generals, commanders, and the CEO of Los Alamitos Medical center to receive an award presented by the Chamber of Commerce.
Key returning players expected to help Santa Ana battle for league title
Quarterback Sergio Torres is expected to lead Santa Ana’s offense. (File photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Coach Charlie TeGantvoort and his Santa Ana High School football players are gearing up for what they hope will be another successful season. The Saints were 8-3 overall and finished...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 3, 2022:. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph. Highs temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s through...
Garage burns at empty house in Stanton
According to the Orange County Fire Authority, its firefighters quickly put down a fire in a garage at an empty house in the 10,000 block of Endry in Stanton. They were helped by firefighters from the City of Anaheim. The fire started early on the morning of Sunday, July 31.
La Palma police blotter, July 20 to July 27, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. July 20, 2022. Citizen...
Southwest Airlines launches daily flights connecting Long Beach to Nashville
Southwest Airlines announced that it will begin offering daily, nonstop flights from Long Beach Airport (LGB) to Nashville International Airport (BNA), with service set to start on Nov. 6, 2022. Tickets are available now at Southwest.com. “As passenger traffic at Long Beach Airport continues to climb back toward pre-pandemic numbers,...
Price increases for Race Los Al on Sunday night, register now and save
Registration prices increases on Sunday, August 8 for Race Los Al, so register now and save!. The 41st Annual UWS Race Los Al is just around the corner. Once again, we will be back on the streets of Los Alamitos. New this year, every 5k and 10k participant will now enjoy a Famous Nick’s Breakfast Burrito when they finish!
Cypress police blotter, July 25 to July 31, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. July 25, 2022. Vehicle Burglary –...
Children’s Bureau offering virtual orientations to learn about foster parenting
Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive. These children and youth have been particularly impacted by the pandemic, accelerating the need for foster and/or foster-adoptive families. To learn about foster care and how to help, Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on August 18th from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or fost-adopt parent, a PowerPoint Orientation is available. To R.S.V.P. for the live orientation or to request the PowerPoint orientation, please email [email protected] or call 800-730-3933.
OCTA issues emergency closure for northbound I-405 to repair falsework
Crews have closed northbound (NB) I-405 in Fountain Valley to repair falsework for the Brookhurst Street bridge. The closure is anticipated to be in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. DETOUR: Exit NB I-405 at Brookhurst → Warner Avenue → NB I-405 on-ramp from Warner. For more...
Two Orange County men sentenced to federal prison for conning investors out of $1.9 million through cryptocurrency offering
Two Orange County men each were sentenced to federal prison terms for conning more than 2,000 investors into purchasing a cryptocurrency that purportedly provided exclusive access to a profitable trading program, and then using most of the $1.9 million raised to line their own pockets. Jeremy David McAlpine, 26, of...
