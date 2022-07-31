Taylor Ward sitting for Los Angeles Sunday afternoon

www.numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka kept out of Yankees' Monday lineup
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Jose Trevino will catch for Domingo German and hit ninth. Trevino has a $2,300 salary and numberFire's models project him for 8.6 FanDuel points. Per our...
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Alex Bregman (paternity) scratched Monday for Astros
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (paternity) has been scratched from Monday's lineup against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Bregman was scratched because his wife went into labor and not because he was traded. Chas McCormick was added to the lineup in place of Bregman, and he will start in left field and bat seventh. Aledmys Diaz will cover third base and the cleanup spot.
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
Reds trade Tommy Pham to Red Sox Monday; Matt Reynolds enters lineup
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Pham has been scratched from the lineup for the Reds, and he'll now be traveling to Houston to meet the Red Sox for their series against the Astros. Now, Matt Reynolds is starting in left field and batting third versus Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo.
Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis for Harrison Bader today
The New York Yankees have traded starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals. In a surprising trade deadline move, the Yankees have shipped off a reliable starter in Montgomery in exchange for a currently injured Harrison Bader (he's on the injured list due to plantar fasciitis). With an eye on the postseason, New York has a lot of use cases for someone as skilled defensively and speedy on the bases like Bader. As for the Cardinals, they desperately needed pitching help, and that's what Montgomery will provide.
Nelson Cruz sitting for Nationals on Wednesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Lane Thomas starting in left field. Thomas will bat seventh versus right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Mets. numberFire's models project Thomas for...
Andrew Velazquez taking over shortstop position for Los Angeles on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Velazquez will make his 90th appearance at shortstop after David Fletcher was shifted to second base, Luis Rengifo was moved to third, and Phil Gosselin was rested against their division competition. numberFire's models project...
Austin Barnes starting for Los Angeles on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the lineup Tuesday in teh teams' game against the San Francisco Giants. Barnes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Barnes for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Reds' Jose Barrero batting eighth on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrero will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Kyle Farmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrero for 6.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Nomar Mazara sitting for San Diego on Wednesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Nomar Mazara is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Mazara will move to the bench on Wednesday with Juan Soto starting in right field. Soto will bat second versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Soto for...
Rangers' Charlie Culberson batting ninth on Wednesday
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Culberson will start at second base on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Nick Solak returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Culberson for 7.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Padres' Brandon Drury batting sixth on Wednesday
San Diego Padres outfielder/infielder Brandon Drury is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Drury will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Matthew Batten returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Drury for 12.1 FanDuel points...
Kole Calhoun sitting for Rangers on Wednesday
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Calhoun will move to the bench on Wednesday with Adolis Garcia starting in right field. Garcia will bat fifth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Garcia for 13.8 FanDuel...
Victor Reyes batting second for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Reyes will start in left field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Akil Baddoo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
Xander Bogaerts batting fourth for Red Sox on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Bogaerts will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Jose Urquidy and Houston. J.D. Martinez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 11.4 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Juan Soto batting second for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Soto will make his Padres debut in right field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Nomar Mazara moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Soto for...
Tyler Nevin batting eighth for Baltimore on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Tyler Nevin is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Nevin will start at third base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. Rougned Odor returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nevin for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
