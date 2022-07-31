Local man allegedly hit by city utility truck

sciotovalleyguardian.com
buckeyefirearms.org
Pickaway Co. home invasion ends with intruder dead
The Scioto Post reported recently that a man was shot and killed after he invaded a Pickaway Co. home just before midnight. According to the report on July 14, 2022 at 2338 hours, Sheriff’s department was dispatched to 10565 Thrailkill Road on a shooting and a suspected burglar in the residence. Dispatch advised that the caller stated someone had gained entry into their home and did not know if he had weapons. The caller described the intruder as a larger black male. The caller stated they would be upstairs in their bedroom until law enforcement arrives on the scene.
Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting outside a Columbus convenience store back in June. Columbus police said Ke’Anu Logan, 21, has been arrested in connection with the June 25 incident that left 24-year-old Neal Smith dead and a 34-year-old woman injured. Police are looking for two other suspects […]
Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
Infant girl hit in drive-by shooting, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including an infant girl, were hospitalized Wednesday evening after shots were fired into a southeast Columbus home. Columbus police said they first received a 911 call of multiple people shot at 7:17 p.m., in the 3700 block of Center Ridge Way. When officers got there, the woman who called […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
More details emerge from bones found in city park annex
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released in the discovery of human bones found in the Yoctangee Park Annex. The Guardian broke the story this week of the grim discovery. On Saturday, reports say, a man with his children were in the area of the boat ramp of...
WSAZ
Two parolees arrested in Scioto County
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two men on parole were arrested Tuesday in separate cases, one that involved drugs, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the men, Nathan Willis of Portsmouth, Ohio, was arrested from a motel in Rosemount. Investigators seized nearly 15 grams of cocaine and digital scales from Willis’s room and vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Car crashes into North Bridge Street business in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Employees of the Pizza Hut at 163 North Bridge say the business will remain closed for most of the day following a car crash into their building. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the building, shattering the front window of the pizza shop on Tuesday.
WSAZ
Man arrested on drug charges
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Portsmouth was arrested Wednesday on drug charges in a bust that turned up more than $7,000 worth of suspected heroin, according to a release from the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Ronald Dee Swords, 20, of Portsmouth, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. from...
Man shot in torso near Tootsies Lounge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning is expected to survive his injury. Police drove to the 2000 block of South High Street just after midnight on Aug. 3 on the report of a person shot. They found a man, 33, with a single gunshot wound […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Head-on crash claims life of Albany man
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — An Albany man lost his life in a fatal head-on crash along route 93 in Vinton County shortly before 7 a.m. this morning. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Casey Jordan was driving a Ford Ranger truck along the highway when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Reports say Jordan drove into the path of a Dodge Ram driven by 62-year-old David Mammone of Lancaster.
Witnesses tell 911 motorcycle group is responsible for deadly bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are on the trail of the group they believe to be responsible for a deadly bar shooting Monday night. In the 911 calls made to Columbus police, witnesses name a motorcycle group they claim to be responsible for this shooting. One caller appears to be a worker at the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people attacked while taking a walk in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Two individuals reported being pepper-sprayed while walking along a county road, according to law enforcement. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault that occurred Tuesday afternoon along County Road 550. According to the victims, a man driving an SUV came close...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three individuals face charges after fleeing from deputies in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Following the theft of an ATV and a subsequent pursuit, three individuals face criminal charges. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was notified on July 27 of a possible stolen ATV in the area of the Huntsman Market on Route 772 south of Chillicothe. According...
Man charged in fatal northeast Columbus shooting of 24-year-old arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in northeast Columbus earlier this year is in custody. The Columbus Division of said Ke'anu Logan has been arrested. According to online records, he is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail in Michigan.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Tree falls on moving truck as man uses chainsaw in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is okay after a tree fell upon her while she was driving down a back country road. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Rozelle Creek Road in Ross County. A woman was driving a small pickup...
Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
sciotopost.com
Update – Man Arrested After Barricade Situation in Circleville
Circleville – Around 6:50 pm on Tuesday police and emergency crews were called to the scene of a domestic with a man threatening with a gun in the area of Kingston Ct in Circleville. Police did not have to go far as a large group of officers were celebrating...
sciotopost.com
Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Pike County after Internet Turns Him In
Brown – A armed robbery suspect is behind bars after the sheriff used social media to find the suspect. According to the Brown Sheriffs’ office, on July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:25 PM, the Rich Oil Gas Station located at 5079 State Route 125 in Georgetown, Ohio was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect. The Suspect was later identified as Andrew T. Finley, D.O.B. of 9/13/1989.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe police officer sues department and mayor over racial discrimination, retaliation
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Chillicothe, the city’s police department (CPD), and the town’s mayor alleging racism and retaliation against minority police officers. The suit, which was filed in federal court on Wednesday, says that an African-American police officer...
