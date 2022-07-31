There’s a Britney Spears-Themed Monopoly Coming Soon

www.apartmenttherapy.com
Set Sail on the Eight-Day “Gone Girl” Cruise with Gillian Flynn Herself
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Themed cruises are hardly new, but the newest one on the block seems cherry-picked for lovers of fictional thrillers and true crime alike. Author Gillian Flynn recently announced on social media that she’s hitting the high seas for the first official cruise inspired by her 2012 novel “Gone Girl,” which means fans can join Flynn herself on a trip that’s sure to be dark and twisty in the best way.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
hypebeast.com
The First Drop of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Retail Collection Receives Release Date
Following a first look, we now have a release date for the first drop of the. Air Force 1 retail collection. Drop 1 of the highly-anticipated collaboration designed by Virgil Abloh is expected to feature nine colorways, with 12 more colorways set to arrive to complete the 21 style range.
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
musictimes.com
Lil Durk Net Worth 2022: Rapper Making Massive Fortune Amid Lollapalooza Accident
Lil Durk is taking on a "health break" after sustaining a huge injury on his face because of a recent accident. Performing on his Lollapalooza 2022 set, Lil Durk was blasted with hot smoke on his face after a pyrotechnic machine blows onstage. Currently on tour to support his recent...
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas"
Following a set of early imagery, we now have an official look at the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas.” Part of Jordan Brand’s upcoming Fall 2022 collection, the upcoming take on the beloved footwear model is centered around a mix of “Black/Light Steel Grey/White/Fire Red.”. It...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son
Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
hypebeast.com
J Balvin Confirms Release Date for His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration
Storytelling is a significant part of J Balvin‘s creative initiatives. Whether it involves him making chart-topping Reggaeton tunes or crafting collaborative products with Jordan Brand, the Colombian icon makes it a point to put his values and culture at the forefront of everything he does. This year, his product line with the Jumpman team is expanding with a new Air Jordan 2 collaboration that possesses a heartfelt message.
Look: Olivia Ponton Shares New Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video
Nearly three months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands with a number of returning veterans. However, the rookie class might have been just as impressive. Several notable rookie models were chosen to be part of the latest iconic shoot. Among them was Olivia Ponton, who made her...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined" Will Come With Special Packaging
Expected to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 season, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” is centered around an aged/vintage aesthetic. Utilizing the classic “Chicago” colorway, the upcoming release features an updated silhouette based on the shape of the 1985 release of the AJ1.
Apartment Therapy
I Bought This $10 Target Candle Because It Smells Exactly Like Abercrombie & Fitch and I Have No Regrets
Picture it: it’s 2005, and you and your friends are spending a Saturday afternoon cruising your local suburban shopping mall. You’re wearing a polo with the collar popped and a distressed denim miniskirt. Your purse is emblazoned with a big old letter — your initial — and all your friends have matching ones with theirs. In your grips are sugar-laden Starbucks drinks with calorie counts that defy the laws of nature.
Wiz Khalifa Tells Club DJs They Suck in Onstage Rant, Offers to Fight If They Want – Watch
Wiz Khalifa went off on two DJs at a recent show for allegedly messing up the music on his set. On Friday (July 29), Wiz had an album release event for his new Multiverse LP at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. However, video has surfaced from the celebratory shindig that shows Wiz Khalifa going off on two DJs.
Yelp Shared Its List of The Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the U.S.
You already rely on Yelp to score the best recommendations for food, home services, auto services, and more, and now the platform is making it easier than ever to travel with your pooch. They’ve just released their list of the Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants, pinning down the best of the best nationwide when it comes to treating your pet like royalty when they’re away from home base, even if just for a meal or a cup of coffee.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to draw...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ma$e Responds To Fivio Foreign's $5K Record Deal Revelation: "Diddy 2.0"
The music industry has been known to take advantage of up-and-coming artists on more than one occasion, and during an interview on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Fivio Foreign admitted to Gillie Da Kid and Wallo that he was one of them. The New York native revealed that,...
This Good Samaritan Cleans Homes for Free
CleanTok — that is, the endless cleaning and organizing videos you’ll see all over TikTok — is chock full of satisfying clips and expert tips that will both help and inspire you to keep your space spruced up. But one cleaning influencer has risen to popularity on the viral video app all because of her benevolence, amassing 7.5 million followers and counting, thanks to her charitable cleaning of homes that haven’t been cleaned in weeks, months, and sometimes years.
This Guy Hired William Hung To Let His Co-Workers Know He Was Quitting, And This Is The Only Way People Should Quit Jobs From Now On
"I never instructed or prompted William to sing — his original masterpiece was conceived all on his own."
If Your Cat Kicks Their Mess, This Litter Box Is a Game-Changer (Plus, It’s Not a Total Eyesore!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I first got my two cats, Millie and Lola, last year, the first thing I did was buy about 32 toys they went on to ignore steadfastly. Then, I looked up aesthetically-pleasing kitty litter boxes. I live in a relatively small one-bedroom apartment, so I don’t have the luxury of a mudroom, laundry room, or extra utility closet where I can hide their box. So it had to be somewhat stylish to blend seamlessly with the rest of the room in which I placed it.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 37 "Hare" Has an Official Release Date
Adding to the Jordan Brand‘s recent lineup of signature sneakers that take inspiration from past models, the Air Jordan 37 is set to release in the “Hare” colorway. The silhouette takes key design notes from the Jordan 7 “Hare” which was last released in 2015.
Apartment Therapy
