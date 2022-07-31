St Linus, St. Sabina parishioners hold prayer service for police officers

www.pressandguide.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family mourns birthday party shooting victim in Detroit
DETROIT – There’s new information on the mass shooting on Coyle Street from over the weekend. Officials say eight people were shot, and two died. The suspected shooter is in custody, and the family of one of the victims spoke with Local 4. What started out as a...
Missing Detroit Teen Autumn Allen Found Safe, Mother Speaks Out
(CBS DETROIT) – If you see something, say something. That’s what a Detroit mother wants the community to know. She says the eyes and ears of the public led to her daughter’s safe return. “Ya’ll just saved a life, ya’ll just helped save my daughter’s life,” said Rosia Allen. She says she feels like she just woke up from her worse nightmare. Sunday her daughter Autumn Allen went to a party with friends, but when she returned home, something was off. “She was real slow to talking and slow to like kind of comprehending things,” Rosia said. When Rosia went to check on her, Autumn was gone. Surveillance video...
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 facing charges for allegedly stabbing 4 neighbors at house party
A 39-year-old Pontiac mother of nine is facing four felony charges for allegedly stabbing four neighbors, including a 15-year-old. Candis Wright-McDonald was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for a June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac. Witnesses...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police arrest driver wanted for hit-and-run death of father after gentleman's club argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday to announce the arrest of a man wanted for the intentional hit-and-run death of a Detroit father who was killed after trying to protect a woman at a gentleman's club on 8 Mile.
Southgate woman allegedly murdered by husband as domestic violence rises
A neighborhood in Southgate is in shock tonight after one of their neighbors was arrested for allegedly killing his wife.
fox2detroit.com
Husband arrested in Southgate woman's murder, moving body to Superior Township
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A normally peaceful Southgate neighborhood turned into a crime scene on Walter near Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Police say that a missing persons investigation led to a husband confessing to killing his wife. The family tells us the victim is Ileana Luna. Luna's loved ones who...
plymouthvoice.com
State hospital trespassers charged with arson
Aug. 3, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The Wayne County Prosecutors Office has charged three of five individuals arrested in May at the site of a fire at the former Northville State Psychiatric Hospital, with 3rd Degree arson. Northville Township Police concluded the group of trespassers intentionally started the fire in two...
fox2detroit.com
Mass shootings and gun violence take a toll on medical staff
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In the moments following a shooting, every second counts. From the time a victim is transported to a hospital, to the amount of time taken trying to keep that person alive. "We have a well-thought-out systematic process to take care of a critically-injured patient," said...
18-year-old escapee from Eastpointe charged with assault on 8-year-old boy
An 18-year-old who escaped from Eastpointe Police with handcuffs on has been charged with assault on an 8-year-old boy.
Archdiocese Of Detroit Auxiliary Bishop Accused In Lawsuit Of Abusing Child Decades Ago
BOSTON (AP) — A former parishioner at a Massachusetts church has filed a lawsuit alleging he was sexually abused as a child more than 30 years ago by a Roman Catholic priest who is now an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Detroit. The plaintiff, identified in court documents as John Doe No. 12, was a 12-year-old parishioner at Saint Mary of the Sacred Heart Parish in Lynn in 1989 and 1990 when he was sexually assaulted about 25 times by Paul Fitzpatrick Russell, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in Boston. The Archdiocese of Detroit in a statement said Russell denied...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Police report 19 crimes from July 24 -30
The Dearborn Police Department reported 19 crimes in the area from July 24 – July 30 according to Crimemapping.com. Burglary Forced Entry (Non-Residence) Burglary Forced Entry (Residence) •6900 block of Miller at 3:17 p.m. July 28. Burglary No Forced Entry (Residence) •6500 block N Manor at 7:30 p.m. July...
fox2detroit.com
David Woodger: Remains in burned out home may be missing Detroit barber, suspect arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department held an update on Monday about several major crimes, including the disappearance of a popular Detroit barber who hasn't been seen in almost two weeks. Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis spoke during the update about several crimes, including the case of David...
fox2detroit.com
Body of Southgate woman found in Superior Township; husband confessed to crime
SUPERIOR TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A police search at a mobile home park was conducted to locate the body of a murdered Southgate woman Monday. A 42-year-old woman was last seen July 30. Investigators say the woman's 44-year-old husband killed her in their home in the 1600 block of Walter then moved the body to Washtenaw County where her remains were found.
Bishop accused in lawsuit of abusing child decades ago
BOSTON — A former parishioner at a Massachusetts church has filed a lawsuit alleging he was sexually abused as a child more than 30 years ago by a Roman Catholic priest who is now an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Detroit. The plaintiff, identified in court documents as...
Man charged with intent to murder in road rage shooting
DEARBORN, MI – A man accused in a road rage shooting on a busy Michigan freeway last month is facing several felony charges, including assault with intent to murder, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The victim was traveling home from work around 9:35 p.m. Thursday, July 14, on southbound M-39/Southfield...
Southgate man confesses to killing wife, trying to hide body in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – The body of a Southgate woman reported missing was found in Washtenaw County before her husband confessed to killing her in an act of domestic violence, police say. Police were contacted shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, for a report of a woman, 42,...
'Our community deserves better.' 24 shootings reported in Detroit this weekend
Detroit Police Chief James White spoke about a string of violent shootings over the weekend in the city, saying the community deserves better.
Driver denied hitting Make-A-Wish bicyclists and said crash scene ‘almost looks real,’ police say
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Immediately after the crash, the driver accused of running over five Make-A-Wish bicyclists, killing two and critically injuring three others, denied hitting anything. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, of Ionia, is accused of driving under the influence of drugs in the crash Saturday, July 30, that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teen accused of murdering 13-year-old over stolen cellphone
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘His life is over’: 16-year-old killed 13-year-old boy over stolen cellphone, Detroit police say. Detroit police said a 16-year-old who is charged as an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bond set for mental health technician accused of raping teenage patient at Oakland County hospital
PONTIAC, Mich. – The bond has been set for a mental health technician accused of raping an 18-year-old patient at his former hospital in Oakland County. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit, was a mental health technician working the night shift on the psychiatric floor of Pontiac General Hospital, according to authorities.
