St Linus, St. Sabina parishioners hold prayer service for police officers

(CBS DETROIT) – If you see something, say something. That’s what a Detroit mother wants the community to know. She says the eyes and ears of the public led to her daughter’s safe return. “Ya’ll just saved a life, ya’ll just helped save my daughter’s life,” said Rosia Allen. She says she feels like she just woke up from her worse nightmare. Sunday her daughter Autumn Allen went to a party with friends, but when she returned home, something was off. “She was real slow to talking and slow to like kind of comprehending things,” Rosia said. When Rosia went to check on her, Autumn was gone. Surveillance video...

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO