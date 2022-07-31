Flames’ Defensive Logjam Will Force Trade

thehockeywriters.com
3 Flyers Who Need to Step Up in 2022-23
The Philadelphia Flyers must have a big bounce-back season in 2022-23 to avoid a rebuild. They didn’t help the situation at forward but added reinforcements on the back-end. Overall, the 2021-22 season was a disaster with injuries piled up from the start and tons of prospects coming through to gain some NHL experience.
Capitals Will Be Just Fine Without Backstrom
Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom underwent hip resurfacing surgery this offseason, which is a rather complicated procedure. The 34-year-old is coming off a 47-game campaign in 2021-22, with 6 goals and 25 assists, and is expected to miss most of, if not all, of the regular season in 2022-23. Backstrom...
Kraken Mailbag: Beniers, Wright, Playoffs & More
Welcome to the Seattle Kraken Mailbag here at The Hockey Writers. This monthly column will allow members of the Kraken team to answer any Kraken based questions from social media. Make sure to keep an eye out for next’s month call for questions at the beginning of September. In...
Golden Knights Need Another Big Season From Stephenson
The 2021-22 campaign was not a memorable one for the Vegas Golden Knights as they missed the postseason for the first time in their brief history. There were more injuries than highlights, as three of their offensive stars – Jack Eichel, Max Pacioretty, and Mark Stone – all played fewer than 40 games.
4 Maple Leafs Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23
In any season, there are always going to be players that are going to be heavily scrutinized. With the Toronto Maple Leafs, that scrutiny is even more magnified given the fan base and attention from the mainstream media. Even though there have been bright spots in a player’s career, it’s...
3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Sonny Milano
Though most of his recognition around the league came as a result of being the recipient of Trevor Zegras’ highlight-reel assist, Sonny Milano had a reasonably solid 2021-22 season with the Anaheim Ducks. The 2014 first-round selection seemed to finally break through at the NHL level, recording 14 goals and 34 points in 66 outings. Despite this, the Ducks chose not to qualify him, making him an unrestricted free agent.
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Jets, Canadiens, Kings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers signed forward Kailer Yamamoto to a new two-year deal. What does that mean for their roster now as the club is over the salary cap?. Meanwhile, if the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens make a trade for Pierre-Luc Dubois, who would...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Ritchie, Vesey, Knies, Hirvonen & Niemela
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look back at two former Maple Leafs players. First, I’ll catch up with Nick Ritchie who’s looking forward to his season with the Arizona Coyotes. Second, I’ll take a look at what happened to Jimmy Vesey.
2 Flyers’ Prospects Earn Opportunity With Hockey Canada at WJC
After a mundane offseason, Philadelphia Flyers fans finally have something to look forward to as two prospects will represent their home country at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Monday afternoon, Hockey Canada announced the 25-player roster for the tournament and two familiar names made the cut. Among...
3 Maple Leafs Breakout Candidates For 2022-23
The 2021-22 NHL season saw a couple of Toronto Maple Leafs players have breakout seasons. The most obvious was Michael Bunting, who played his first full campaign at the age of 26 and finished with 63 points in 79 games along with a Calder Trophy nomination. You could also make a case for Alex Kerfoot, who hit the 50-point mark for the first time in his career, and recently-departed Ilya Mikheyev, who did the same with the 20-goal mark.
Maple Leafs’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Dallas Stars
Welcome to 2022 Offseason Trade Targets, where we’ll examine several teams the Toronto Maple Leafs could be interested in doing business with this summer. From minor moves to blockbuster deals, I’ll cover them all as we dive into some potential trade options for general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Unfinished Business, Bowen & Avs
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I share thoughts about what the team’s philosophy might be heading into the regular season. I’ll also look at both the Eastern Conference and the Atlantic Division to suggest how these might change this season. Third, I’ll...
Sharks News & Rumors: Marleau, Wilson, Knyzhov & More
In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Patrick Marleau’s No. 12 will be retired this upcoming February. Meanwhile, long-time general manager (GM) Doug Wilson will have a banner lifted to the rafters this October. In other news, Nikolai Knyzhov is expected to be ready to go...
Maple Leafs Have More Moves to Make
The Toronto Maple Leafs preseason begins on September 24 with a split squad doubleheader against the Ottawa Senators. But there are still moves to be made before then – right? Surely the brass is not content that this is the roster that will end the 54-season Stanley Cup drought or even win a playoff series for the first time since 2004. So rest assured there will be some more adjustments because there have to be from a financial standpoint alone. But these last calculations may give Kyle Dubas another glance at just how deteriorated his roster has become and wake him up to make the needed changes.
Devils Keep Bratt’s Leadership in the Lineup & Avoid Arbitration
New Jersey Devils fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as the organization announced they avoided arbitration and signed winger Jesper Bratt to a one-year deal worth $5.45 million. At the end of the contract, he will again become a restricted free agent. General manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald has openly talked about Bratt being a top priority this summer, and finally, he can check that box off his to-do list.
Panthers’ Luostarinen Extension Shows He Earned His Roster Spot
The Florida Panthers made some progress on re-signing their restricted free agents this past offseason. One of those key pieces was getting back forward Eetu Luostarinen on a two-year deal worth $1.5 million per season. This last season helped establish himself as their fourth-line center with his regular season and playoff performances.
Penguins Should Have These 3 Superstars On Their Trade Radar
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has enjoyed a successful offseason to this point. He was able to keep the fanbase happy by bringing back legends Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin after those discussions seemed like they were taking a turn for the worse. Add those two big names to the long list of extensions signed in Pittsburgh this summer, as next season is setting itself up to be an interesting one for the Penguins.
Devils & Bratt Bet on Prove-It Deal for 2022-23
At the 11th hour and then some, the New Jersey Devils announced yesterday morning they had re-signed restricted free agent Jesper Bratt to a one-year contract worth $5.45 million. He’s coming off a season where he totaled 73 points in 76 games and will be a restricted free agent next summer before becoming eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2024.
Rangers Need Trocheck & Zibanejad to Set the Pace Next Season
After several departures this offseason, the New York Rangers look like a different team. One of the larger holes left wide open was on the second line. Ryan Strome was the former second-line centerman of the Rangers, the 29-year-old was a polarizing player but ultimately exceeded expectations and fulfilled his role with the team the past four seasons. Yet it is undeniable that they will have to compensate for his absence and the immense loss of depth down the roster as well.
Lightning’s 4 Best Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
As a team perennially pressed against the cap ceiling, the Tampa Bay Lightning have developed a reputation as a team that can get creative in order to retain their most important core players. This has included aggressively shedding salary, using draft picks to encourage teams to take on additional salary in trades, pulling unexpected starting gems from minor deals, and even skirting the line of the long-time injury reserve rule.
