ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Indonesia Blocks Yahoo, Paypal, And Other Gaming Sites After They Failed To Signup For New Licensing Rules

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 3

Staryblue
3d ago

Image that. A government that stands up against these giants pilfering off of their citizens

Reply(1)
10
Related
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail

The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
MARKETS
CNET

Samsung Ordered to Pay $9.8 Million for Misleading Phone Ads

An Australian judge on Thursday ordered Samsung to pay 14 million Australian dollars (around $9.8 million) in penalties for misleading ads about the water resistance of some of its phones, as earlier reported by the Associated Press. The ads promoted the water-related capabilities of seven of Samsung's Galaxy models released...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Linus Business#Paypal Holdings#Pypl#Reuters#Meta Platforms Inc Meta#Alphabet Inc#Communications Ministry#Epicgames
NEWSBTC

Poloniex Partners with Octaloop for India Blockchain Tour

Octaloop is proud to announce global crypto asset exchange Poloniex as our partner for the India Blockchain Tour and Metamorphosis 2022. The India Blockchain Tour is a series of events conducted by Octaloop to help spread awareness about Web3 and blockchain technology, while providing industry professionals with an avenue to network and grow.
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing

Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

Foreign Countries That Own the Most U.S. Land

In an interview earlier this year, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa warned that foreign buyers were snatching up prime U.S. farmland in an effort to “dominate food production.” Grassley specifically mentioned China in his call for more oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural production. “As foreign investors look to gobble up U.S. food and […]
AGRICULTURE
Business Insider

Two Nigerian-born American businessmen are going to prison after their company facilitated 'controversial' remittances of up to $160 million to Nigeria

The businessmen, Anslem Oshionebo and Opeyemi Odeyale, pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them by the US Department of Justice. The fintech firm they operated, Ping Express US LLC, facilitated the remittance of $160 million to Nigeria. Some of the funds are said to be proceeds of romance scams.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
154K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy