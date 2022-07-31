Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

triblive.com
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down during storms
Two tornadoes touched down during storms Monday in the region, according to the National Weather Service’s Moon office. The twisters were confirmed Tuesday in Greene County and near the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They were the second and third confirmed tornadoes in the Pittsburgh office’s coverage area,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
National Weather Service posts tornado warning for Greene, Washington counties
A tornado warning has been issued by National Weather Service for Southwestern Pennsylvania, specifically Washington and Greene counties, from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Monday. In issuing the tornado warning, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was observed near Valley Grove, W.Va., moving in a southeasterly direction at 30 mph, according to a statement from the weather service in Moon. Weather service radar indicated rotating winds in the storm.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former special education teacher from West Virginia gets 10 years in abuse case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former special education teacher in West Virginia was sentenced to the maximum 10 years in prison Tuesday for abusing several students. Nancy Boggs was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court stemming from incidents last September at Holz Elementary School in Charleston, news outlets reported. “You...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield bike run to recognize veterans lost to suicide, stress prevention efforts
About 17 U.S. veterans are lost to suicide each day. That was the toll of self-inflicted deaths among veterans in 2019, the latest reported in a study by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The study also found that the suicide rate among veterans exceeded that among non-veterans by about 52%.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bonus property tax and rent rebate arriving soon for eligible Pennsylvanians
Older and disabled Pennsylvanians who qualify for the state’s property tax and rent rebate program have been waiting for word on when they can expect their one-time bonus rebate to arrive. On Tuesday, the state Department of Revenue announced it anticipates the extra rebates will begin being mailed or...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. state troopers warn of secret shopper scam
A Somerset County woman is out $2,550 in a secret shopper scam, according to state police. Troopers said the woman on Friday was contacted by text message that asked if she would like to become a secret shopper for Walmart. She expressed interest and later received a letter and check written out to her for $2,550 in the mail.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State police confiscate 48 explosives, weapons from Hempfield home
State police said they confiscated on Wednesday 48 homemade explosive devices from a Hempfield home just outside of Penn Borough, according to court papers. The devices reportedly were found during a search of the Penn Manor Road home of Roger N. Williams, 61. Police said they seized three handguns, a shotgun, a rifle and ammunition during the search. The IEDs were found in a box near the guns, according to troopers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges
SAN FRANCISCO — The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in Northern California wine country. Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in person at Napa County Superior Court Wednesday. His attorney, Amanda...
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg-area dentist found guilty in wife's death on 2016 African safari
DENVER — A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday. A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allison Park Church, Network for Hope partner to bring meals to those in need
Allison Park Church took full advantage of its first Serve Week by working with Network of Hope, and together, along with more than 500 volunteers at the Hampton campus, packaged 300,000 meals for needy residents in Haiti. Serve Week began with yearly Children’s Vacation Bible School, held from July 11-15....
Comments / 0