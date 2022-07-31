New Maintenance Work on the USS Hartford at Electric Boat

hk-now.com
Related
Hawk caught on fishing hook rescued from Connecticut pond
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Connecticut rescued a Cooper's hawk found with a fishing hook stuck in its wing. Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police said wardens responded alongside Newington police and Connecticut State Police when the hawk was spotted connected to a tree branch by a length of fishing line in Newington's Mill Park pond.
AOL Corp
The Top 15 Spots to See Fall Foliage in New England
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." That sweet spot between the dizzy dog days of summer and the looming chill of winter, fall is a time to be cherished–a time where coziness is of the utmost importance, and change is in the air. One of the most wonderful marks of autumn is the sight of leaves turning from summery green to a riot of orange, red, and gold. This season, take the time to appreciate the brilliant fall foliage by “leaf-peeping,” (and maybe by munching on freshly baked apple cider donuts—is there anything better?).
Comments / 0