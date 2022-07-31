7 dead in wrong-way crash on northern Illinois interstate

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say an eighth person has died from a fiery crash involving a wrong-way car on an interstate in northern Illinois. Police announced Wednesday that 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has died. They say he was driving a van carrying his 31-year-old wife, Lauren, and five children ages 5 to 13 when it collided with a car around 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago. Also killed was the other driver, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville, Illinois. Police have said both vehicles were “engulfed in flames.”

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO