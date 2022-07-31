Euro 2022: England lead final after superb Ella Toone lob

www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
BBC
Molly Caudery: Cornish pole vaulter says Commonwealth silver medal 'felt like a dream'
Cornish pole vaulter Molly Caudery said it felt like a "dream" to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, eight months after cutting her finger off in a freak accident. The 22-year-old took silver with a jump of 4.45m. Nina Kennedy of Australia won gold with 4.60m. Caudery had...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Ferdinand Omanyala's 100m triumph the 'perfect race'
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Ferdinand Omanyala says winning the 100m title at the Commonwealth Games was the "perfect...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Cycling crash was nearly 'complete catastrophe', say family involved
A family involved in the horror cycling crash during the Commonwealth Games say they came "close to a complete catastrophe" that could have "seriously injured or killed" their two young children. On the final lap of a qualifying heat for the men's scratch race on Sunday, a high-speed collision involving...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Albert Jarrett: War veteran Commonwealth Games baton bearer dies
A celebrated war veteran, who was a baton bearer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, has died. Aged 98, Albert Jarrett became the second oldest person to carry the Queen's Baton when it was in Solihull on 26 July. He was born in Jamaica in 1924 and came over to...
BBC
Taylor Wessing Prize: Shortlist unveiled for photography award
Images of elderly people hanging out their washing during the Covid-19 lockdown have been nominated for a prestigious photography prize. Two of Clémentine Schneidermann's portraits from her series Laundry Day are among the works shortlisted for the Taylor Wessing Prize. Alexander Komenda and Haneem Christian were also nominated from...
Comments / 0