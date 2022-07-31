Tennessee Football RB Whitehead out for the season

www.wvlt.tv
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker’s formula for success
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee enters the 2022 season with a luxury that not many teams in today’s college football have: two veteran quarterbacks with significant starting experience at the Power 5 level. Despite competing with each other on a daily basis, Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton III have...
30 Days 30 Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s football time in Tennessee, and the countdown to Tennessee’s return to Neyland Stadium is on! The Vols are set to open the 2022-23 season on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Ball State. 30 - Jeremy Banks. Cordova, Tennessee native and converted running back Jeremy...
Loudon High School football team ready to hit the gridiron
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The start of high school football is a mere three Fridays away. One team looking to position themselves for the playoffs is the Loudon Redskins. Head Coach Jeff Harig said it’s all about “controlling the controllable.”. The team went 13-2 last year and saw...
Food Tax Suspension Starts in Tennessee
Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments for approaching bears
Full Service Barbeque closing for business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
Election 2022: Campbell County
Biography: Higginbotham lives in Lafollette, Tennessee. He went to Walter State Community College Police Academy, Roane State Community College and Tennessee Technology Center of Jacksboro. He has a wife, two children and one grandchild. He has a career in healthcare and law enforcement for 21 years. He is also a business owner, Campbell County youth baseball coach and currently a County Commissioner since 2014. If elected, Higginbotham wants to implement certification programs for high school students, create jobs, build and fund Boys and Girls clubs and establish a Veterans Affairs Committee.
Safety a top priority for students as they return to Hamblen County schools
Election 2022: Roane County
Biography: Beard is from Midway, Tennessee. She studied at Roane State Community College, the University of Tennessee and then earned a Master of Business Administration degree at Tennessee Tech University. She works as an operations specialist employed by Kimco corporation. Victoria Bowers-Gaskins. Race: County Executive. Party: Independent. Biography: Bowers-Gaskin is...
East Tenn. Children’s Hospital outpatients explore at Camp Eagle’s Nest
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears in East Tennessee are not few and far between; therefore, it is essential that those who live or visit the area know what to do when they encounter the animals. A photo circulating social media of what not to do when seeing a bear in...
Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return to East Tennessee for the September 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show. The Clydesdales will be making two appearances at McGhee Tyson Airport for the Smoky Mountain Air Show, which is sponsored by DENSO, on Sept. 10 and 11. The eight-horse...
Election 2022: Morgan County
Biography: Keck is from Dayton, Ohio. He served in the US Military for 35 years before becoming a Morgan county veteran services officer. Keck says he supports pausing the gas tax and he is anti-abortion. If elected he says he wants to tighten the US border. Locally, he wants to stop drugs from circulating in the county. He also doesn’t want the Nemo Tunnel to close. He wants to promote business in the area and keep the tax rate the same. Keck is married.
More rain chances every day in the upcoming week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the hottest day in quite some time, a few storms will move south to north into the valley Wednesday evening and overnight into early Thursday. Some of these are going to cause flooding, near Knoxville. PLEASE do not drive through flooded roads. We are still...
Election 2022: Union County
Biography: Bailey was born and raised in Union city. He studied at Lincoln Memorial University. He was a teacher and principal with the Union County School System before being the Union County Mayor. If elected, he says he aims to bring broadband to the whole county and start building a sports complex in Luttrell this year. He wants to focus on workforce development, community development and tourism. He says he will increase recreation and local services and to attract tourists to the county. Bailey is married with a son.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
East Tenn. Valley Crime Stoppers need help finding missing Knoxville teens
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers need your help finding three missing teens from Knoxville before the new school year begins. Aaryn Johnson, Rain Johnson (who are not related) and Deontae Peak have been missing for months now. Aaryn Johnson is 14-years-old and went missing in March....
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say
Dollywood hiring for end-of-year festivals
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood has scheduled three hiring events throughout the month of August to hire people for the upcoming end-of-year festivals, including the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. The hiring events will take place on Aug. 11, 18 and 25 from 2 p.m. to 6...
Knoxville gas prices more than $0.20 more per gallon than state average, AAA says
