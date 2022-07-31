Tennessee Football RB Whitehead out for the season

Biography: Keck is from Dayton, Ohio. He served in the US Military for 35 years before becoming a Morgan county veteran services officer. Keck says he supports pausing the gas tax and he is anti-abortion. If elected he says he wants to tighten the US border. Locally, he wants to stop drugs from circulating in the county. He also doesn’t want the Nemo Tunnel to close. He wants to promote business in the area and keep the tax rate the same. Keck is married.

MORGAN COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO