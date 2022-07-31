ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Suspect arrested following officer-involved shooting in SC

By Nikolette Miller, Sydney Broadus
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gx7VC_0gzer1dd00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a suspect is in custody Saturday following an officer-involved shooting.

Officers responded to Stratham Place Apartments located at Shaw Street close to 7:30 a.m. Officers searched for a suspect that was located in the middle of the complex.

1 dead in shooting at The Blind Tiger in Greensboro, suspect at-large

The suspect discharged a firearm when an officer called out to them, police said. The officer retaliated by discharging their weapon.

Officials said no one was wounded during the exchange of gunfire.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the suspect fled but was later found, arrested and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Officers said they have charged Theodis Hester Williams with multiple weapons charges, interfering with a police officer and assault/attempted murder.

Police said Williams is also facing previous outstanding warrants.

SLED is investigating the shooting at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Deputies arrest Lexington man on drug charges in Cameron

A 30-year-old Lexington man is facing several charges following a traffic stop on Aug. 1. Justin Phillippi was placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, fictitious registration card/tag, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news statement.
CAMERON, NC
FOX8 News

Man accused of Burlington homicide arrested in Florida, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for the shooting of a Burlington man last month. According to Burlington Police Department, with assistance from deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, J’Raad Amajh Malik Simpson, 40, of Caswell County, was arrested for first-degree murder in the death of Tracy Dion Brown. […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

911 calls describe Greensboro shooting at apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors at the Jonesboro Landing Apartments in Greensboro had to run and dodge bullets on Tuesday night. Neighbors told FOX8 that people including children were outside at the time. A series of shots interrupted a FaceTime call at the complex in Greensboro Tuesday night. A 911 dispatcher asked a caller how […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
randolphnewsnow.com

Asheboro Police Investigating Late Night Shooting / Robbery

ASHEBORO N.C. – Investigators with the Asheboro Police Department spent the night piecing together what led to shots being fired at Frazier Park last night. On August 1st, 2022, just after 10pm, patrol officers with the Asheboro Police Department were dispatched to Frazier Park, located at 517 West Wainman Avenue, after receiving a call about shots fired in the area.
ASHEBORO, NC
WFXR

Drugs seized from Pittsylvania Co. home; man in custody

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man is facing multiple charges after authorities discovered drugs and a gun in a Pittsylvania County home on Wednesday. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says its Special Investigative Division “executed a narcotics search warrant” on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a home in the 800 block of Gallows Road in […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Stratham Place Apartments#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
abc45.com

Firearms Arrest in Randolph County

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On July 23, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to Picketts Mill Rd. in Seagrove, with a reported discharging of a firearm. The victim reported that a neighbor had been shooting towards his property the previous day. The victim later discovered that multiple rounds had struck his house and an outbuilding. Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, a warrant for the arrest of Milton Shiemillie Mays was issued for felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Man Injured After Sprague St. Shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Tuesday, Winston-Salem Police responded to a shooting at 808 E Devonshire St. Upon arrival, they found the victim, Mr. Kenneth Wayne Rice Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound. Additionally, it was learned the location where the shooting occurred was 1107 E Sprague Street. Officers also went to that location and found the residence was also struck by gunfire. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Mr. Rice was listed in stable condition. No one inside the residence at 1107 E. Sprague Street was injured.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

5 arrested after shots fired at NC nightclub, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting at Arizona Pete’s on Saturday. Around 2 a.m., off-duty officers were working at Arizona Pete’s and said shots were fired. The shots fired from the suspect vehicle in the parking lot reportedly hit other vehicles. No one was injured. Five people in the suspect […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem shooting injures 23-year-old; gunfire hits nearby home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 23-year-old was injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. According to police, officers responded to the shooting on East Devonshire Street, near Thomasville Road. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy