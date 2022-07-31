Bianca Belair Reacts To Eventful Opening Segment At WWE SummerSlam

www.wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
WWE Announces Ronda Rousey Has Been Fined And Suspended
During WWE SummerSlam this past weekend, fans saw that Ronda Rousey didn’t handle defeat very well after losing her “WWE SmackDown” Women’s Championship match to Liv Morgan. And her handling of that situation has led to some immediate storyline consequences for the “SmackDown” star.
Possible Reason For Theory Missing WWE Raw
Theory has been arguably the most featured WWE Superstar across both brands in recent memory, especially since winning the Money in the Bank briefcase last month. However, he was conspicuous by his absence on the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode. While not confirmed by WWE or Theory himself, a...
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
Is WWE Teasing The Breakup Of Top Tag Team?
Could WWE be teasing the breakup of a top tag team? On tonight’s “Monday Night Raw,” Seth’ Freakin’ Rollins came out and began antagonizing The Street Profits. Rollins told Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins that they should just break up since they have been losing a lot, most recently at SummerSlam, where The Usos retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett serving as a special guest referee.
Shawn Spears And Cassie Lee Make Major Life Announcement
Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Cassie Lee and her husband, AEW’s Shawn Spears, made a major announcement Wednesday: they are expecting their first child. Lee posted a video on her Instagram account on Wednesday, showing the moment she revealed to Spears that she is pregnant. The video also included footage from a sonogram and a side view of Lee sporting a “baby bump”, which typically is not noticeable until the second trimester of pregnancy (between 12 and 20 weeks). Within the last week, Lee’s Instagram was still posting her modeling photos.
Former WWE Official Calls Ric Flair’s Last Match Their ‘Last Chapter’
Ric Flair’s last match wasn’t just the end of the Nature Boy. It also seemingly marked the end of a legendary refereeing career. On a recent episode of the “Battleground” podcast, referee Mike Chioda said that “Doing Ric Flair’s last match is going to be the last chapter of my career,”
WWE Shares Update On Becky Lynch’s Recovery Window
Becky Lynch is expected to miss at least several months of in-ring action, WWE announced via a tweet Monday. As noted, the 8/1 “WWE Raw” began with Lynch announcing she suffered a separate shoulder in her match against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at last Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event. During the promo, Lynch also teased ditching her “Big Time Becks” persona to bring back her “The Man” gimmick upon her return.
Kevin Nash Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon broke the news via Twitter on Friday, July 22nd, that he would retire from all roles in WWE. “To Vince McMahon personally, right now I’m sitting in my ocean front podcast studio, and my son and I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our ocean front home, and without you believing in me, I would have none of this,” Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on his “Kliq This podcast.” “I just wanted to personally say thank you and thank you for what you’ve done for our industry.
WWE Raw Live Coverage (08/01) – Undisputed Tag Team Match, # 1 Contenders Action For The US Title
WWE Raw Live Coverage (08/01) – Undisputed Tag Team Match, # 1 Contenders Action For The US Title
WWE Raw Results (08/01) – Undisputed Tag Team Match, # 1 Contenders Action For The US Title
WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Surprise Appearance On Raw
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T joined the commentary booth for the AJ Styles vs. Ciampa match on the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode. Booker, a native of Houston, Texas, received a loud ovation from his hometown crowd at the Toyota Center. Who else is happy to see...
Bianca Belair Addresses WWE’s 4 Horsewomen’s Main Event Dominance
Bianca Belair is sitting top of the women’s division right now as “Raw” Women’s Champion, but that is a role she has risen to incredibly quickly, having only made her debut on the main roster in 2020. She has worked hard for that change in position, but it has left Belair in a spot that she finds odd at times.
Becky Lynch Shares Promising Photo In Wake Of WWE SummerSlam Injury
Former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently took on current Champion Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam in an attempt to regain the title from ‘The EST of WWE.’ During the match, however, Lynch, unfortunately, suffered a separated shoulder and is now out of action for the foreseeable future.
WINC Podcast (8/2): WWE NXT 2.0 Review, Triple H, Raw’s Ratings
Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – Triple H’s Creative Led WWE Raw Draws Impressive Viewership. – AEW Reportedly Files Trademark For Unique New TV Series. -Backstage News On Major Changes Triple H...
Major Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi’s Reported WWE Status
A significant update has developed regarding the WWE statuses of Sasha Banks and Naomi in WWE. Brian Alvarez of the “Wrestling Observer Live” podcast stated that he was told by a source in the company that Banks and Naomi have reached a deal to make their return to the company. He added that while he believed he was given accurate information, he couldn’t say that it was 100% definitively true.
Jimmy Hart Names WWE Star He Would Like To Manage
Is there a budding WWE Superstar that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart would like to manage?. In his conversation with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman at SummerSlam Week, the legendary “Mouth of the South” chose a rather surprising name that he’d like to be a mouthpiece or valet for.
Becky Lynch Takes A Major Shot At Roman Reigns
Since unifying the Universal and WWE Championships at WrestleMania 38 in April, Roman Reigns has defended his titles on only two occasions – against Riddle on the 6/17 “WWE SmackDown” and Brock Lesnar at last Saturday’s SummerSlam. In comparison, Becky Lynch was a model of consistency...
Eric Bischoff Shoots On If AEW Is Competition To WWE
Vince McMahon bought out WCW in 2001 and since that time, WWE has had very little competition in the pro wrestling space. Things changed in 2019 when Tony Khan decided to put his money and influence behind a new start-up promotion named All Elite Wrestling and, since that time, AEW has gone on to become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the United States. However, not everybody sees the 3-year-old company as true competition to WWE, a company that has been around for decades upon decades.
