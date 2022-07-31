ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA legend Bill Russell dies at age 88

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QvpIU_0gzeqk7A00
NBA legend Bill Russell Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Turner Sports

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday at age 88, his family announced on social media.

Russell was one of the best players in NBA history with five MVP awards and a record 11 NBA championships during his career, as well as two NCAA titles. In 2009, the NBA Finals MVP Award was named after Russell.

"...But for all the winning, Bill's understanding of the struggle is what illuminated his life," a statement from Russell's family reads, in part. "From boycotting a 1961 exhibition game to unmask too-long-tolerated discrimination, to leading Mississippi's first integrated basketball camp in the combustible wake of Medgar Evans' assassination, to decades of activism ultimately recognized by his receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, Bill called out injustice with an unforgiving candor that he intended would disrupt the status quo, and what a powerful example that, though never his humble intention, will forever inspire teamwork, selflessness and thoughtful change."

Russell earned spots in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach, taking over as the Celtics' head coach in 1966 while he was still a player on the team. During his three seasons as a player-coach, the Celtics won back-to-back titles in 1968 and 1969 before his retirement.

Russell led the NBA in rebounding five times and is one of only two players, along with Wilt Chamberlain, who recorded more than 20,000 career rebounds.

Read this on the web

Comments / 29

Donna O'Donnell
3d ago

REST IN PEACE. Thank you for so ma y memories and all you accomplished.

Reply
6
camman AK
3d ago

God Rest Your soul You Made Basketballs What It Is A Great Man RIP My Condolences To The Family......

Reply
3
Cyndi Throndson
3d ago

Thank you. You have gave so much of you talent, insight and generosity to NBA. Thoughts and prayers to everyone.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Once Brought A Kid Who Was Hideously Burned To The Chicago Bulls Bench, Talked With Him During The Game, And Left Time-Outs To Talk With Kid: "I Can Remember John Paxson And I Having Tears In Our Eyes, Looking At That Scene."

Athletes in the modern age are as close as anyone in society gets to the status of superhero. Children look up to their favorite players more than anyone else, and while stars don't have to be role models, they do generally take the time out to make young kids happy. And no NBA superstar's time has been as sought after by fans as Michael Jordan's.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted On Monday Night

Mitchell: "Love when my mom turns a joke or a funny video into a life lesson " Mitchell and the Jazz finished up another solid regular season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. However, they once again came up short in the NBA Playoffs, and they lost to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line

Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
State
Mississippi State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing

There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Bill Russell
BlueDevilCountry

Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer

In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
DURHAM, NC
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage

August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba History#Nba Finals#Mvp
NBC Sports

Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing

The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Boston Celtics Shouldn't Trade Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant: "My Answer Is No. Excuse Me, The Answer Is Hell No."

One of the more interesting updates in recent weeks on the Kevin Durant front has been an offer from the Boston Celtics. Although it has been a while since the offer was reported, discussions about it have continued to rage on. The Celtics reportedly included Jaylen Brown, their 2nd star, in a package for Durant that was rejected by the Brooklyn Nets.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Blasts NFL Following Deshaun Watson Decision

Some massive news came out of the NFL yesterday as it was revealed that Deshaun Watson would be suspended for six games following an investigation into his sexual assault allegations. For many, this punishment is simply not enough when you consider how upwards of 30 women have accused him of some form of sexual assault.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Posts A Cryptic Message About Leaving The Phoenix Suns This Offseason: "I Believe Its Time For A Change."

The Phoenix Suns seemed to have built a contending team over the last few seasons. After adding Chris Paul ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Suns were expected to push for a title run before Devin Booker got dissatisfied. They made the 2021 NBA Finals but fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2022 Playoffs were a disaster for them after a second-round exit at the hands of the underdog Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
Yardbarker

Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open

The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

37K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy