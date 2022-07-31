Man charged after shooting former tenant during visit in Fairfax County, officials say

www.wusa9.com
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Police: Man with rifle on balcony in Fairfax County taken into custody
The man whom police said had a rifle on the balcony of an apartment building as he shouted threats Tuesday afternoon was in custody several hours after the situation started.
Police: Man arrested after shouting threats from apartment balcony with rifle in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An armed man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a barricade situation in Fairfax County, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to Rio Drive, off of Leesburg Pike, in Falls Church before 5:15 p.m. after reports of a man waving a gun.
3 charged in connection to robbery at Red Roof motel
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Three people have been charged in connection to a robbery at a Red Roof motel in Stafford County. Deputies were called to the motel along Warrenton Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday. The victim told police he was in a motel room with Jessica Smalley,...
Police shoot man during arrest near Home Depot in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A man was shot by an officer during an arrest Tuesday night, according to Fairfax County police. Police said that the officer-involved shooting occurred after detectives were conducting an investigation near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive. The suspect, police reported, was shot and struck by...
Woman arrested at Manassas medical center in connection to assault on police officer
A woman was arrested at a Manassas medical facility after police say she assaulted an officer Monday morning.
Video of suspects connected to fatal Woodbridge shooting released by police
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Prince William County Police have released video of suspects before and after a shooting in Georgetown Village in July, seeking help identifying them. Officers responded to the 16600 block of Georgetown Road in Woodbridge on July 20 around 6:42 p.m. to investigate...
US Capitol Police: “Officers Arrest Accused Serial Armed Carjackers”
“Two men who are accused of being involved in a series of armed carjackings across the Washington, DC area are facing felony charges because of the work of several United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers. Just before 5:00 p.m. last night, a USCP patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C-Class...
Teens Busted With Replica AR-15-Style Pellet Gun After Armed Robbery At Charles County Mall
Two teens are facing armed robbery charges after allegedly holding up their victim with a replica AR-15-style pellet gun that was used during an incident at a Charles County shopping hub, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mall Circle at the St. Charles Town Centre...
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
12-year-old accused of murdering 13-year-old sentenced to supervised probation
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Maryland family is devastated. On Tuesday, family members of King Douglas packed a Prince George’s County courtroom for the sentencing of the 14-year-old who shot their kin. Police say when the teenager was just 12 years old, he shot and killed a 13-year-old...
Police identify victim in F St. mass shooting, confirm DC Firefighter injured
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and five others were injured during a mass shooting in the 1500 block of F Street, NE, in Washington Monday night. Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 24-year-old Lance Melvin of Southeast, DC was the man killed in the shooting. Officials from DC Fire and EMS have confirmed […]
Man shot, killed in Prince George's County
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes seeing a decline in Prince George's County this year. The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Officers responded to Sharon Road, off...
One injured after domestic dispute leads to shooting in Fauquier County
A Warrenton woman has been charged with attempted murder following a Sunday night domestic dispute that led to a shooting in Bealeton. Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 9:19 p.m. to a call of a shooting at 7182 Covingtons Corner Road in Bealeton. Upon arrival, they found a victim, identified as Richard Harman, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Maryland mom accused of murdering her children due in court
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County mother accused of killing her two children is expected to appear in court on Thursday. Catherine Hoggle faces murder charges in the disappearance of her two kids back in 2014, however she has never been found competent to stand trial. Now, it's possible those murder charges could be dropped.
Maryland man allegedly shot by roommate
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A man is wounded after his roommate shot him in their Howard County apartment Tuesday night. Around 7:45 p.m. police responded to the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace for a report of a shooting between two roommates. The suspect of the shooting was taken into police custody at the scene of the crime. Police have not provided the identity of the alleged shooter.
VIDEO: Police release surveillance footage in deadly Woodbridge shooting
Police have released surveillance footage and are offering a $5,000 reward for information in a July 20 shooting in Woodbridge that left one man dead and another wounded. Police were called to the 16600 block of Georgetown Road in the Georgetown Village community at 6:42 p.m. and arrived to find 21-year-old Brian Darnell Marshall II suffering gunshot wounds.
BREAKING: A woman has died after a hit-and-run crash Monday evening
(Updated at 11:55 a.m.) A woman has died after being struck by a driver who then fled the scene, according to police. Viviana Oxlaj Pérez was walking near the Thomas Jefferson Community Center around 7:30 p.m. Monday when the driver of a truck struck her and then drove off, a family member told ARLnow.
Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car
WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Spotsylvania County
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Spotsylvania County that occurred Saturday at 10:40 p.m. along Route 3 at Market Street. A 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west on Route 3 at a high rate of speed in the left lane when it swerved to avoid slower-moving traffic. The motorcycle then collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse traveling westbound in the right lane. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle.
Baltimore grand jury indicts 15-year-old squeegee worker on first-degree murder charge in shooting death of man
BALTIMORE — A grand jury has indicted a 15-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of a motorist who confronted the teen and others who were cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection, the state's attorney's office said Tuesday. The teen is charged with first-degree murder and...
