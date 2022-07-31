Spalding County deputy killed when tree falls on patrol car, sheriff says

www.11alive.com
CBS 46
AT&T employee killed after being electrocuted in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee for AT&T has died after being electrocuted while on the job. Henry County officials say the employee was electrocuted when his bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines Tuesday in Ellenwood. AT&T sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:. Additionally, AT&T...
Thief caught on camera, wanted for breaking into several businesses in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man whom they say was seen on surveillance footage breaking into several businesses. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, the suspect broke into Beetime Computers in Lawrenceville after hours and...
AT&T employee killed, shocked when bucket truck hits live powerline, fire official says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An AT&T truck operator was electrocuted Wednesday morning after coming into contact with live power lines in an Ellenwood neighborhood, according to an investigation by the Henry County Fire Department. The man was found lying on the ground on fire after another crewmen heard an...
Fairburn police officers escort son of fallen officer to elementary school
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The son of a fallen Fairburn police officer was escorted by Fairburn police officers and his family on his first day back to school Wednesday. According to a Mason Creek Elementary School Facebook post, the son of Sgt. Jean- Harold Louis Astree was happy to walk the halls sporting his bright red Kansas City Chiefs jersey as he resumed classes.
Motorcyclist killed in Carroll County crash with 18-wheeler, police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Carrollton Police Department officers were called to Bankhead Highway at Frasier road around 9:15 a.m. following the incident. Crash investigators said the motorcycle driver was traveling westbound on the highway. The driver of...
Morrow woman shot to death on front porch by her neighbor, police say
MORROW, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of a beloved wife and mother who was battling cancer. She was gunned down by her neighbor on the front porch of her apartment, according to the Morrow Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened last Thursday when Juskesia Bellamy,...
Police: Car followed father, son after they left barbershop; child hurt in shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to find out what led up to a shooting that left a 2-year-old injured Tuesday afternoon after shots were fired into a car that he was inside of, according to officers. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Peters Street...
Jamarion Robinson's family outraged officer involved in his death still on the job
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother’s outrage continues to push for justice for her son. Friday marks six years since law enforcement officers shot and killed a 26-year-old Black man, Jamarion Robinson, in East Point, striking him 59 times. And after all these years, one of the white...
Crash on I-285 south in DeKalb County shuts down all lanes
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A crash has shut down a portion of I-285 south in DeKalb County near the E. Ponce De Leon Avenue overpass, officials say. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route as there is no timeline on when the highway will reopen. Georgia 511 officials...
Clayton County PD reassigns officer indicted for murder in Jamarion Robinson case after family outcry
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County officer indicted for murder in the case of a Black man shot and killed by federal task force agents in 2016 has been moved to "non-training duty" after an outcry about his continuing role in the department by the family of the man and a popular YouTube account.
DeKalb County woman says garbage truck consistently misses her house
LITHONIA, Ga. – (CBS46) - A Dekalb County woman claims the people who are supposed to pick up her trash are consistently skipping her home. The most recent incident happened Tuesday, leaving Louise Murray of Lithonia frustrated and tired. “It’s not neat looking. It’s not sanitary. I don’t want...
Gwinnett police capture accused puppy snatcher
SNELLVILLE — The Gwinnett Police Department arrested a woman and charged her with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal attempted robbery after she allegedly stole a French bulldog puppy that she had agreed to purchase and attempted to steal another. After communicating online regarding the sale of the puppy...
Owners sought after litter of lost puppies found wandering in Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - A litter of lost puppies was rescued Monday night in Clayton County. The Morrow Police Department says the five puppies were found wandering along Meadow Drive near Lake Harbin Road. Morrow Animal Hospital is checking for microchips and then the pups will be turned over to...
2 arrested after pregnant Georgia mom of 3 is fatally stabbed
LAGRANGE, Ga. (TCD) -- Two people were taken into custody for allegedly stabbing a pregnant mom of three to death last week. According to WXIA-TV, officers from the LaGrange Police Department discovered Breanna Burgess' body Wednesday, July 27, at approximately 2:30 a.m. while out patrolling. The press release cited by WXIA says investigators determined Burgess was "stabbed and succumbed to her injuries."
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of former Gwinnett coach at QuikTrip gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a second suspect connected to the shooting death of a man who was shot while filling his tires with air at a QuikTrip last month. On Monday, August 1, police arrested and charged Miles Collins with felony murder and aggravated...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police close off road near 'Cop City' after reports of a damaged transformer
In DeKalb County, the Atlanta Police Department has blocked off the road near "Cop City" after they reported that a transformer was damaged on the property. Officers say they are unsure how the transformer was damaged, but residents in the area said that for the last few months the intensity of protestors and more has ramped up.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot in back by group while driving on DeKalb County road, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver has been hospitalized in serious condition after police say he was shot while driving on a DeKalb County road. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened just before 11:10 p.m. Monday on South Hairston Road. According to the...
'Unacceptable' | Police investigating shooting of 19-year-old in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are reacting to an overnight shooting that left a teenage boy injured. They said someone fired what was possibly "dozens of rounds" into a 19-year-old's home on Mourey Avenue, hitting him in the leg. "This is totally unacceptable," police said. "This child was in his...
Man shot, killed at ‘quiet’ Atlanta park, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside an Atlanta City park, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, officers responded just after 10 p.m. to a person shot call to the park on Wilson Mill Road SW.
Troup County officer arrested for bringing narcotics in jail on ‘several occasions’
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A detention officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly bringing narcotics into the Troup County Jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said Steven Crowder, 23, brought in narcotics for more than one inmate on several occasions in exchange for...
