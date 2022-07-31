Western flames spread; California sees its largest 2022 fire

www.wilx.com
Michigan man wanted in Green Bay homicide arrested in Alabama
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Iron County man wanted in connection with a Green Bay homicide was taken into custody Wednesday in Alabama. According to authorities, Caleb Anderson was arrested in Helena, south of Birmingham. Anderson is a suspect in a murder investigation in Green Bay, where a felony warrant was issued for his arrest.
Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in Northern California wine country. Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in person at Napa County Superior Court Wednesday. His attorney,...
Wednesday storms bring significant power outages to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe weather moved through Michigan Wednesday, causing flooded roads and power outages across the area. According to Consumers Energy, nearly 80,000 customers across the entire state were impacted by more than 1,700 power outages. The majority of the outages reported were south of Grand Rapids in Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 20,173 new cases, 106 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan have remained consistent over the nine weeks. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 20,173 new cases of COVID and 106 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,882...
Michiganders testify toxic PFAS made them sick
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has more people known to be exposed to toxic PFAS chemicals than any other state. That’s because the state has the most known contamination sites. The U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee heard from people impacted by the chemicals Monday during a hearing at...
Who is Tudor Dixon? Meet the Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Associated Press reported Tuesday evening that Tudor Dixon has won the Michigan GOP gubernatorial nomination. Click here for live election results. The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate will advance to face Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. This is the first time in state history...
MSU builds the foundation for mass timber in Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Studio 10, we love to showcase all the interesting things that are popping up around Michigan State’s campus. This time we are taking you to one of the University’s newest buildings that is literally building the way for a new sustainable wood product called Mass Timber.
Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock from Nov. ballot
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Matthew Maddock won the Republican primary race Tuesday for Michigan’s 51st District. That means he’s set to run against Democratic candidate Sarah May-Seward in the November election, with the winner of that contest taking the oath of office to serve as the district’s representative in the Michigan House.
You Can Help Kentucky Flood Victims
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following the recent catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, News 10 is joining with television stations across the country to help those in need. In less then 48 hours, parts of Eastern Kentucky received up to ten inches of rain, creating flash floods that washed away or damaged countless homes and businesses. Residents are now left with massive clean-up and wondering how they are going re-build.
Tudor Dixon wins Michigan Republican gubernatorial primary
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time, two women will face off for governor in Michigan. The Associated Press called the Tudor Dixon the winner of the the Republican primary for governor Tuesday. The conservative commentator and first-time candidate received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump just before the Primary Election.
UAW pushing to get EV battery plants in Michigan to unionize
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The United Auto Workers said its future could be in doubt if it doesn’t get these plants unionized. That’s because the Big Three are making a big push for electric vehicles. Detroit’s three automakers already announced plans for seven different battery plants across...
Michigan 2022 Primary Election - See results here
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan decided who will represent their party in the November election Tuesday, as well as a number of ballot measures affecting communities across Mid-Michigan. See what Michigan voted for on our election results page. Here’s a look at some of the top issues decided. Who...
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley calls for recount
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is calling for a recount after the primary election, which saw Tudor Dixon grab the nomination. Kelley was one of five candidates looking to represent the GOP in the race for Michigan Governor. Early Wednesday morning, Kelley posted to his Facebook page that he will not concede and wants a recount for election integrity.
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were found unconscious in Delhi Township bar. Background: ‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar. The incident happened July 22 at Rocky’s Roadhouse, located on Cedar Street. When...
Attorney for Oxford parents: Security guard was present during shooting but failed to act
OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - The attorney for the parents of students killed in the Oxford High School mass shooting announced Wednesday they are seeking to expand their lawsuit to include a security guard stationed at the school. The decision was made after reviewing the footage of the guard’s actions on that day.
First Alert Weather Day due to risk for severe storms, dangerous heat
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because of a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms the afternoon and for high heat and humidity that will be in place. The day will start with a mixture of clouds and sunshine with thunderstorm chances holding off until...
Benson: Voter rights will be protected during primaries, November election
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Ahead of the August primary elections on Tuesday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said voters can be assured their rights will be protected. “My administration has worked with election clerks and law enforcement across the state to ensure they have the information and resources they need to protect voters and their rights, and voters can cast their ballot tomorrow confident they will be safe, and their vote will be counted,” Benson said. “We will not tolerate any voter suppression or election interference attempts in Michigan.”
