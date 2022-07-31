Western flames spread; California sees its largest 2022 fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following the recent catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, News 10 is joining with television stations across the country to help those in need. In less then 48 hours, parts of Eastern Kentucky received up to ten inches of rain, creating flash floods that washed away or damaged countless homes and businesses. Residents are now left with massive clean-up and wondering how they are going re-build.

