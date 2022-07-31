Maryland football lands commitment from former SEC commit

247sports.com
Richard Young, nation's No. 1 RB and Alabama commit, promises to flip Notre Dame 5-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley
New Alabama commit Richard Young, the nation's No. 1 running back, hasn't taken long to fully embrace his status as part of the Crimson Tide family. After all, he just committed a few days ago. While it may take the five-star talent a little bit of time to make an impact on the field - he ...
AthlonSports.com
Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
Colin Simmons, nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, has 'perfect' Oregon Ducks visit, hopes to see Georgia Bulldogs soon
Duncanville High School (Texas) defensive end Colin Simmons is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by Rivals. So it should be no surprise the 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher has accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers and is a hot commodity to get on campus for ...
AAC signs entire Arkansas men's basketball team to NIL deal
The entire Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team has signed an NIL agreement with the Athlete Advocate Consortium (AAC) — cofounded by Bryan and Mandy Hunt — it was announced Monday evening. The Northwest Arkansas-based NIL organization partners student-athletes with area charities, and the Hoop Hogs will support the...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
4-star Baton Rouge quarterback decommits from Purdue, considered LSU lean
The wait for a quarterback in the 2023 class has been drawn out for the LSU Tigers, but it may be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Coach Brian Kelly got some good news late Monday night as four-star Woodlawn (Baton Rouge) quarterback Ricky Collins decommitted from Purdue after spending nearly a year pledged to the Boilermakers.
Elite 2023 DL Commits to Alabama Over Clemson
2023 DL target Hunter Osborne has committed to Alabama over Clemson.
West Virginia football: HC Neal Brown opens up on transfer QB J.T. Daniels
After two seasons at USC and two seasons at Georgia, quarterback J.T. Daniels will suit up with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a fifth-year junior in 2022. A former 247Sports five-star recruit, Daniels has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, forcing him to transfer. During a recent interview at Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia coach Neal Brown revealed what Daniels brings to his team.
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
College Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Georgia Star
Former Georgia Bulldogs superstar Lars Tate passed away at 56 years old at his St. Petersburg, Florida home on Tuesday. His cause of death has not been confirmed, but he was diagnosed with cancer last month and was in "rapidly failing heath," per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tate was one of...
Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
Jeff Lebby addresses Sooners' offense as camp opens
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
College Football Analyst Predicts Country's No. 1 Defense
It's that time of year when analysts start writing their predictions for the college football season. Just recently Brad Crawford of 247Sports wrote about the top defenses in the country heading into the season and who he thinks will finish at the top. Nobody should be surprised by his choice.
Pac-12 jockeying to try and retain UCLA, John Canzano says on KJR Radio
PAC-12 COMMISSIONER George Kliavkoff is seeking 2024 media rights bids in two forms: with and without UCLA as a member of the conference, John Canzano told KJR Radio hosts Jason Puckett and Jim Moore on Tuesday. “I believe that the Pac-12 in their negotiations with ESPN have asked for a valuation that includes UCLA as part of the conference,” said Canzano.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Brady Quinn’s Texas A&M comments
Fox Sports college football analyst Brady Quinn stirred up a hornet’s nest with his recent tweets about Texas A&M recruiting. Last week saw the Alabama Crimson Tide receive commitments from three 5-star recruits, which prompted Quinn (who spent his own college career at Notre Dame) to take a shot at the Aggies’ recruiting in a conversation with LaVar Arrington and Jonas Knox on iHeartMedia’s Two Pros and a Cup of Joe.
Paul Finebaum: Notre Dame is going to find out there's only so much they can milk NBC
While the media asked questions over and over throughout college football media days, talks of conference realignment have crawled to a halt. Conference commissioners say either they are done adding teams or they may consider more additions down the line. For ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, he says he sees right through it and, also, which team is still highly involved in those conversations.
