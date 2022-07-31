ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
spectrumnews1.com

Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along...
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumnews1.com

Exploring Ohio: World's largest geode

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Heineman’s Winery in Put-in-Bay is the oldest family-owned winery in Ohio. However, what lies about 40 feet below the surface draws visitors from around the state. What You Need To Know. The cave was first discovered in 1897 while work was being done on the...
PUT-IN-BAY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when a car crossed the center line on a state...
INDIANA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — For days, a search-and-rescue team led by Phillip Dix has combed debris-clogged creekbanks looking for survivors in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. His crew is used to the stifling heat and humidity but is laboring under the grind of 12-hour shifts spent pulling people from danger. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
Average SoCal gas prices drop for 51st consecutive day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Thursday for the 51st consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 2 cents to $5.579, its lowest amount since March 8. The average price has dropped 88.3 cents since...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real." Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy...
SANDY HOOK, KY
Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps

OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump's election lies

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans were deciding Tuesday between a well-known former news anchor and a development attorney in the race for governor of a crucial battleground state. Former President Donald Trump backed Kari Lake, who walked away from her nearly three-decade career in television news and embraced his...
ARIZONA STATE
What's on the line Tuesday in Wisconsin for Trump, Pence?

WISCONSIN— Weeks after former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, former Vice President Mike Pence last week endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch. Pence came to Wisconsin to campaign with her on Wednesday ahead of next week's primary. "Pence would be part of the picture [if she won and]...
WISCONSIN STATE
Local advocates push for new approaches in fight to end homelessness

WORCESTER, Mass. - On Wednesday, the City of Worcester held an event focused on solutions to homelessness. For organizations like the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance, it's important to have public discussions about ideas at a time when homelessness is impacting more families than any other point in the last 30 months.
WORCESTER, MA
What to know for Ohio's August primary election

OHIO — Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for Ohio's primary election. Spectrum News has gathered all the information voters may need before heading to the polls. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. Those who are in line by 7:30 p.m. will still be able to cast their vote. The last day to register to vote was July 5.
OHIO STATE
Strong to severe storms are possible tonight

A cold front will bring the potential for strong to severe storms this evening into tonight. Storms move in after 7 p.m. SPC has the area in a level 2 out of 5 (slight risk) for severe storms. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and small hail.
KENTUCKY STATE

