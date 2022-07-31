Investigation leads to arrests of two people for active warrants

An Athens County man faces drug charges after being arrested as part of a long-term investigation.

According to a press release, Southeast Major Crimes Task Force agents executed a search warrant July 27 at 4239 Vore Ridge Road, Lot 59, as a result of an investigation of William E. Morgan, who was suspected of trafficking drugs.

Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team secured the residence. A search of the property yielded bulk amounts of suspected heroin and fentanyl, as well as suspected methamphetamine and prescription opiates. Also located during the search was four firearms, U.S. currency, electronics and evidence of drug trafficking, according to a press release.

Two of the four individuals on the property were found to have active warrants for their arrest.

“Laine Vance, age 41, was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on multiple active warrants,” Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said in a press release. “William E. Morgan, age 59, also had active warrants, but due to his health condition, was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital by Athens County EMS.”

All applicable items seized during the search warrant will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations laboratory for testing. One lab results are available, charges will be presented to an Athens County Grand Jury on several individuals, a press release said.