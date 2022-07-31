ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Investigation leads to arrests of two people for active warrants

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

An Athens County man faces drug charges after being arrested as part of a long-term investigation.

According to a press release, Southeast Major Crimes Task Force agents executed a search warrant July 27 at 4239 Vore Ridge Road, Lot 59, as a result of an investigation of William E. Morgan, who was suspected of trafficking drugs.

Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team secured the residence. A search of the property yielded bulk amounts of suspected heroin and fentanyl, as well as suspected methamphetamine and prescription opiates. Also located during the search was four firearms, U.S. currency, electronics and evidence of drug trafficking, according to a press release.

Two of the four individuals on the property were found to have active warrants for their arrest.

“Laine Vance, age 41, was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on multiple active warrants,” Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said in a press release. “William E. Morgan, age 59, also had active warrants, but due to his health condition, was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital by Athens County EMS.”

All applicable items seized during the search warrant will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations laboratory for testing. One lab results are available, charges will be presented to an Athens County Grand Jury on several individuals, a press release said.

Comments / 0

Related
Portsmouth Times

Swords arrested on drug charges

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Portsmouth, Ohio resident has been arrested on drug charges resulting from an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:42 a.m. on August 3, 2022, Task Force Officers assisted by Portsmouth Police...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person arrested following a Portsmouth drug raid

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Portsmouth man was arrested this morning on felony drug trafficking charges following a raid on his residence. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, 43-year-old Ronald Dee Swords was arrested after agents with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and Portsmouth SWAT located over 50 grams of suspected Heroin, cash, and other items indicative of trafficking.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotopost.com

“Knock and Talks” Aimed at Drug Trafficking Produce Five Arrests in Nelsonville

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Nelsonville Police Department, Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and Hocking College Police Department conducted a target enforcement detail aimed at drug trafficking. Chief Scott Fitch reports that the event...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg man facing multiple charges in structure fires

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man has been arrested in connection with a fire Monday evening on Core Road in Parkersburg. Ryan P. Merluzzi, 28, of Core Road, was arrested on felony warrants on charges of first-degree arson, entry of a building other than a dwelling, grand larceny and destruction of property.
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
Athens County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Athens, OH
sciotopost.com

Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Pike County after Internet Turns Him In

Brown – A armed robbery suspect is behind bars after the sheriff used social media to find the suspect. According to the Brown Sheriffs’ office, on July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:25 PM, the Rich Oil Gas Station located at 5079 State Route 125 in Georgetown, Ohio was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect. The Suspect was later identified as Andrew T. Finley, D.O.B. of 9/13/1989.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Times

Organized & Major Crimes Task Force assists the Ohio Adult Authority and U.S. Marshals

Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton, Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney Shane Tieman, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans and Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless announce that on August 2nd, 2022, at approximately 12:00hrs, Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force assisted the United States Marshal Service and Ohio Adult Parole Authority in serving an arrest warrant on a parolee at the Rodeway Inn in Rosemount, Ohio.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Your Radio Place

Drug arrest made in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie reports Jessie A. Short, 39, of 612 Fairground Street in. Caldwell has been charged with illegal assembly/possession of chemicals that may be used for. the manufacture of methamphetamines. Charges against Short stem from a search warrant executed by Noble County...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Criminal Investigations#Southeastern Ohio#Grand Jury#Athens County Sheriff#Athens County Ems
Your Radio Place

Senecaville Police Department to be taken over by the Guernsey County Sheriff's Department

SENECAVILLE, Ohio – By mid-August, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Department is expected to take over operations of the Senecaville Police Department. According to Steve Thompson, Director of Public Safety for Senecaville, the police department will be disbanding and one of the major issues has been finding officers to fill open positions. The Sheriff’s office has currently been patrolling the area.
SENECAVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Three Arrested in Nelsonville for Hiding Juvenile from Police

Nelsonville – three people were arrested after attempting to hide a juvenile from police that was wanted for theft. According to police 02:44PM on 7/31/22 Officers responded to E Canal St for another attempt to locate a missing/runaway juvenile. The juvenile male was found hiding in a closet. Three.
NELSONVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Williamsport Woman Sentenced to Prison for High Speed Chase

PICKAWAY – A high-speed chase through the county ended with several crashes and a woman who is heading to jail. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a blue Honda Civic was called in as a reckless driver by several people on us 62 going through Harrisburg, but neither OSP nor Pickaway Sheriff had anyone in the area, but they had a good idea what way she was coming and set up a perimeter around the Five points pike area where they attempted to stop the driver. A high-speed chase ensued at speeds of over 120 mph. The chase went through Yankeetown pike, Pherson pike, keys road, onto US22 and into Williamsport where OSP said that she stopped and boxed her in, they attempted arrest and she would not comply and get out of the vehicle. Eventually, law enforcement was forced to break her driver’s side window that’s when she took off again from law enforcement and drove into a Pickaway Sheriff K9 unit vehicle to escape and hit a parked vehicle, and the chase continued. She pulled onto Pike and Church where she hit another parked car and then reversed and hit the K9 unit a second time attempted to escape again.
WILLIAMSPORT, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville man arrested on drug charges in West Virginia

A Zanesville man has been charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs in Elkins, West Virginia on Sunday. According to the Elkins Police Department, Arkimeem Vaughn, 49, was pulled over during a traffic stop when responding officers noticed the passenger in his vehicle was a wanted individual. Responding officers...
ELKINS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTAP

Parkersburg Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred late Tuesday evening on the 2500 block of 21st Avenue. According to a news release from Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, officers responded to a call around 9:15 p.m. about several gunshots that were fired from a vehicle into an apartment. The vehicle then drove off.
PARKERSBURG, WV
buckeyefirearms.org

Pickaway Co. home invasion ends with intruder dead

The Scioto Post reported recently that a man was shot and killed after he invaded a Pickaway Co. home just before midnight. According to the report on July 14, 2022 at 2338 hours, Sheriff’s department was dispatched to 10565 Thrailkill Road on a shooting and a suspected burglar in the residence. Dispatch advised that the caller stated someone had gained entry into their home and did not know if he had weapons. The caller described the intruder as a larger black male. The caller stated they would be upstairs in their bedroom until law enforcement arrives on the scene.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

More details emerge from bones found in city park annex

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released in the discovery of human bones found in the Yoctangee Park Annex. The Guardian broke the story this week of the grim discovery. On Saturday, reports say, a man with his children were in the area of the boat ramp of...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Felony charges filed against 18-year-old in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie reports that Nathan Glidden, 18, of Caldwell has been charged with underage consumption, vandalism, a fifth degree felony and breaking and entering, a fifth. degree felony, following an incident late Saturday evening, July 30. Deputies were called to a used...
NBC4 Columbus

Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two people attacked while taking a walk in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Two individuals reported being pepper-sprayed while walking along a county road, according to law enforcement. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault that occurred Tuesday afternoon along County Road 550. According to the victims, a man driving an SUV came close...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Athens County – Man who Refused to Comply Arrested

Athens – A man was arrested after a family member flagged down the sheriff’s department after the man had made threats. According to the Athens police department the Athens County Sheriff’s Office was flagged down by a motorist who advised deputies that they were following a family member who was under the influence and had.
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy