Wasatch County Sheriff seeks public’s help finding missing man

Police looking for man who stole $2,000 saddle in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect. On July 26, the suspect reportedly entered a local store and walked out with a hand made DL Moe saddle worth over $2,000. Witnesses say the suspect got into a gold colored pickup truck […]
BYU Police Dept. releases MTC shooting video, asks public’s help solving 2020 case
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help in a cold case where someone shot up a guard station at the Missionary Training Center. There were no serious injuries in the Aug. 3, 2020 shooting, but in something of an anniversary...
Murray Police searching for alleged car thief
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? The Murray Police Department is searching for a woman accused of stealing a minivan. Her image was captured on camera standing outside moments before she allegedly drove away with the stolen vehicle. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, royal blue shorts and has light-colored […]
Bountiful man killed, three juveniles injured in I-70 crash
GREEN RIVER, Utah — A Bountiful man died in a single-car crash on I-70 near Green River last week. Three children were in the Toyota 4Runner with 51-year-old William D. Barnett when it veered off the shoulder of I-70 on July 27. The Department of Public Safety said the...
Is There a Homeless Serial Killer on the Loose Who The Salt Lake City Police Department is Refusing to Investigate?
In Utah Stories’ ongoing interviews with unsheltered homeless individuals, we learned from two homeless people that up to several dozen homeless people have been murdered in the past eight months. Is this true?. As of Friday, July 27th, The SLCPD is refusing to speak about or provide any statements...
SLCPD identifies man struck, killed Sunday in hit and run
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has identified the man who died Sunday on scene of a hit-and-run accident. The victim was 59-year-old Kerry Brown, says an SLCPD statement issued Tuesday. “The investigation remains ongoing. No other information is available for release,” it added.
Summit County Sheriff's Department update on recent issues occupying in the county
Summit County Sheriff's Department Captain Andrew Wright talks about the issues facing Summit County. Fire ban enforcement, search and resuce efforts and criminal activity with stolen bikes and fraud have kept the department quite busy this summer.
Police: Skateboarder killed, motorcyclist critically injured in separate Salt Lake City crashes
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A skateboarder was killed and a motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries Tuesday night following separate accidents in Salt Lake City, police said. At 9:15 p.m., a motorcycle and a car were involved in a crash at 1440 S. Main that...
Court records reveal details on man who said he started Springville wildfire by trying to burn spider
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court records reveal more about the man arrested after deputies say he admitted starting the Springville Fire while trying to set a spider on fire. Arrested in the case is Cory Allen Martin, 26, from Draper. Martin’s probable cause statement, filed...
SLCPD update: Separate collisions leave skateboarder dead, motorcyclist critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have released more information on two separate collisions Tuesday night, which left one person dead and one critically injured. Car-motorcycle. The first incident, a collision between a car and a 50-year-old motorcycle, was reported at...
Lindon Police announce arrest in death of 16-year-old
LINDON, Utah — Lindon Police announced Tuesday the arrest of a 16-year-old in connection to the death of another 16-year-old. Police say that in the early hours of Monday, Aug. 1, two groups of individuals met near the area of Lindon View Park/Murdock Trailhead where an altercation occurred. Additionally,...
Man ‘using a lighter to burn a spider,’ arrested for starting Springville Fire, deputies say
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who told deputies he was “using a lighter to burn a spider” has been taken into custody, accused of starting the fast-moving Springville Fire, according to a statement by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. The fire...
Drunken man arrested with 3 dozen open containers in vehicle, Sandy police say
SANDY — Sandy police recently arrested a man who they say had 37 open containers in his car and failed field sobriety tests. "We had a concerned citizen call in reporting a reckless driver, initially," said Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt. Moffitt said the caller reported the driver was...
Lindon Police Department investigating teenager’s death
LINDON, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – Police are investigating the death of a teen Monday in the small Utah County town of Lindon while assuring the public the case does not represent any ongoing threat to the community. “The Lindon Police Department is actively investigating an incident...
Update: Lindon police say trailhead fight between two groups led to 16-year-old’s death
LINDON, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One 16-year-old boy died and another was arrested Monday following an early morning fight between two groups at a Lindon trailhead, police said. Two groups met at the Lindon View Murdock Canal Trailhead between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Monday and...
16-year-old allegedly shoots fire arm and runs from Salt Lake City Police
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police arrested a 16-year-old after he allegedly shot a firearm and ran from police. According to a press release, police received reports at around 3 a.m. on July 31. They were informed that someone had shot a firearm once and pointed it at several people. This happened in the area of 2000 W. Sir Charles Drive.
Taylorsville Police search for 7-Eleven robbery suspect
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? Taylorsville Police are searching for a robbery suspect who targeted a 7-Eleven store late Monday night. Officers say the store was located at 3180 W. 5400 South and the robbery took place around 11:30 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into the convenience store and stole […]
Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, shows a probable cause statement. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn’t explain why he was trying to burn the spider.
Utah mother sentenced to prison for murdering 4-year-old daughter
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A mother charged with murdering her 4-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve in 2019 has been sentenced to prison on Wednesday. The woman, 32-year-old Nicole Lester, has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and will be serving anywhere from 25 years to life in prison. At the […]
Bountiful man dies in rollover near Green River
GREEN RIVER, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol on Wednesday released information on a fatal rollover that happened a week earlier near Green River. “On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at about 6:10 p.m., a green 1996 Toyota 4Runner was traveling westbound on I-70 near...
