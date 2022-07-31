ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘RRR’ Director Surprised by His Netflix Success: ‘I Didn’t Think I Could Make Films for Western Sensibilities’

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

One of Netflix’s most surprising successes in 2022 has been “ RRR ,” S.S. Rajamouli ’s sprawling Tollywood epic about the unlikely friendship between two Indian revolutionaries. From intricately choreographed dance numbers and CGI lions to copious amounts of meme-able bromance moments, the film truly has everything an audience could want. And while it was always destined to be a theatrical blockbuster in India, it also found a large global audience once it began streaming on Netflix. At this point, the film has exceeded everyone’s expectations, including Rajamouli’s.

“Yes, I was surprised with the reception from the West,” Rajamouli said in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly . “A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn’t think I could make films for Western sensibilities. I never believed myself. So when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it, and word of mouth started spreading, when the critics started giving out good reviews, yes I was really, really surprised.”

The comments were made as part of a conversation between Rajamouli and Joe and Anthony Russo, who recently directed “The Gray Man” for Netflix. The three men are responsible for some of the largest blockbusters of the century so far, and they discussed the challenges and rewards of large scale filmmaking.

“I think you’ve seen over the past decade [that] action films have become more popular,” Anthony Russo said. “And sort of things like comedy, sometimes things that are specific to cultural sensitivities or understandings… they haven’t been as popular as they once were. And I think that speaks to the fact that action is a language that connects the global audience in a strong way.”

The Russo Brothers clearly think that Rajamouli is pretty good at speaking the global language of action, as they both had nothing but praise for his work on “RRR.”

“What I think is so amazing about [‘RRR’] is the emotion it evokes, combined with the spectacle,” Joe Russo said. “And I would say in five years, [digital distribution] has probably done more for diversity and access to diverse and international films than Hollywood has done in 50 years.”

“RRR” is now streaming on Netflix. More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in August 2022 — and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “The Sandman” Season 1 (available August 5) Developed by: Neil Gaiman & David S. Goyer & Allan Heinberg Cast: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park Format: Series Length: Season 1: 10 hourlong episodes Best Reason to Watch: Prior to today, Neil Gaiman, the outspoken author behind previous book-to-screen adaptations of “Coraline,” “Stardust,” “American Gods,” and “Good Omens,” has said that his main responsibility to his award-winning 1989 comic book series was “to try and stop bad [adaptations] from happening.” Insofar...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Taron Egerton Reveals Why He Turned Down ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: ‘I Just Didn’t Feel It’

Click here to read the full article. In another galaxy far, far away, Taron Egerton would have starred as a young Han Solo. The “Black Bird” actor revealed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via The Independent) that he auditioned for and ultimately turned down leading the “Star Wars” 2018 prequel film, “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” “I’ll be honest, I got on the Falcon,” Egerton explained, referencing the Millennium Falcon. “I was with Chewie. I was in the full costume. I felt like I got there, I did it, I lived it.” But something still felt off about playing the younger version...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Nope’: Meet the Compton Cowboy Who Prepared Daniel Kaluuya to Play a Hollywood Horse Trainer

Click here to read the full article. When equestrian Randy Savvy saw “Nope,” he was impressed with Daniel Kaluuya’s ease around horses. Savvy knew it was a sign of the actor’s process coming to fruition: To prepare for his part as Hollywood horse trainer OJ Haywood, Kaluuya reached out to the co-founder of the Compton Cowboys for lessons in horsemanship. It paid off. “In order for him to fully and authentically execute his role, he wanted to be able to get some experience and some insights from guys who are already essentially living that role. Like we do this, we’re...
ANIMALS
IndieWire

David Harbour: I Thought ‘No One Would Watch’ ‘Stranger Things,’ Netflix Series Would Be a ‘Disaster’

Click here to read the full article. At first, “Stranger Things” was looking like a flop…at least, according to actor David Harbour. Despite the hit Netflix series breaking streaming records and spurring a whole franchise complete with a spin-off series and stage play adaptation, the Duffer Brothers-helmed ’80s-set teen sci-fi series was an underdog project from the start. “I remember when we were shooting the first season. We were down in Atlanta, Netflix had given us a budget of about $20,” star Harbour explained on BBC’s “The One Show” (via Insider). “Halfway through I remember my hair person coming up to me, like about Episode...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russo Brothers
Person
Jon Favreau
IndieWire

Brad Pitt Gushing Over British Reality Series ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down’ Is the Ultimate Friday Feel Good Video

Click here to read the full article. Get ready for Brad Pitt to recreate that famous “Ghost” scene. The “Bullet Train” star professed his love for British reality competition series “The Great Pottery Throw Down” during an interview with JOE.ie. The video interview soon became a lovefest for British television with co-stars Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson weighing in. When the trio was asked what their favorite explosive escapist films are to watch, Taylor-Johnson gushed over Pitt’s “Fight Club.” Meanwhile, Pitt cited Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” as a recent “musical explosion,” to which co-star Henry added “The Great British Baking Show” is...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Pedro Pascal Worried ‘The Mandalorian’ Wouldn’t ‘Be Compelling’ to ‘Star Wars’ Fans

Click here to read the full article. Pedro Pascal admitted he may have been a little tentative about just how much success “The Mandalorian” could find among “Star Wars” fans. The “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” actor and “Narcos” alum leads the hit Disney+ series, which debuted in 2019. Pascal plays bounty hunter Din Djarin, who saves Baby Yoda and ventures on quests throughout the galaxy. Due to its unique plot and episodic structure (plus viral love for Baby Yoda), “The Mandalorian” was a breakthrough for the “Star Wars” canon. “I think it was so easy to trust how much Jon Favreau...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to Adapt Shipwreck Survival Story ‘The Wager’ for Apple

Click here to read the full article. Martin Scorsese is set to direct another adaptation starring Leonardo DiCaprio for Apple Original Films. THR first reported that Oscar winner Scorsese will team up again with Academy Award winner DiCaprio for a seventh feature collaboration. Based on David Grann’s non-fiction book “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder,” the film is centered on a shipwreck in 1742. The book will be published next year. Grann also penned “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which Scorsese also adapted for an Apple Original film starring DiCaprio, slated for a 2023 release. “The Wager” will be directed...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rrr#Indian#Entertainment Weekly
IndieWire

Here’s the ‘Nope’ Metaphor You Missed: The Need to Diversify the Arthouse (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Fall season buzz is alive with celebrations of movie magic, from Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical “The Fabelmans” to “Empire of Light,” Sam Mendes’ romantic ode to old cinemas. But the most trenchant statement about the state of movies is here already. It comes from Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” which confirms the filmmaker’s ability to generate suspense and awe from some seriously unpredictable places — but this Western sci-fi showdown also doubles as a meditation on the way film history marginalizes key figures and more crucially, assesses how the industry continues to alienate key voices. And, intentional...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Opens to #1, but at $23 Million It’s Another DC Disappointment

Click here to read the full article. July 2022 was the best month for theaters since 2019, but it ends on a weak note: For the first time since May (just before Paramount opened “Top Gun: Maverick), grosses for all films will total under $100 million. This particular fallow patch won’t last long with “Bullet Train” (Sony) starring Brad Pitt opening next Friday; it could open to $40 million or higher. After that, theaters may have to wait for October for another significant performer when Warner Bros. opens “Black Adam” starring Dwayne Johnson. That’s assuming it doesn’t underwhelm like some DC...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Andor’ Trailer: Diego Luna Leads ‘Star Wars’ Spy Thriller as Show Unveils New Release Date

Click here to read the full article. “Andor” is putting the war in “Star Wars.” The upcoming Disney+ series, originally slated for an August 31 release, confirmed a delayed premiere date to September 21. Diego Luna, as the titular Cassian Andor, dares to steal from the Empire in a tense new trailer with Stellan Skarsgård leading the charge against the regime. Forest Whitaker, Adria Arjona, Genevieve O’Reilly, and Fiona Shaw also star. Emmy-winning “Succession” composer Nicholas Britell is handling the score. Andor famously served as a Rebel spy and helped deliver Death Star received by Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) in “A New Hope.” Set...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Giuseppe Tornatore Adapting His Own Oscar-Winning Film ‘Cinema Paradiso’ to TV

Click here to read the full article. Giuseppe Tornatore is bringing the “Cinema” to the small screen. The Oscar-winning writer/director is set to adapt his 1989 classic film “Cinema Paradiso” into a six-episode streaming series, as Variety first reported. Tornatore will write and direct the TV show, produced by Marco Belardi (“Perfect Strangers”) through his Bamboo Production banner. Belardi revealed the series is set to land at a prominent U.S. streamer. “Cinema Paradiso” tells the story of a stunning Sicilian cinema house where a young boy named Toto falls in love with film. “Cinema Paradiso” won a Special Jury Prize at the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

Daniels Ink Five-Year Deal with Universal After ‘Everything Everywhere’ Success

Click here to read the full article. Get ready for Daniels to be behind everything, everywhere all at once. The directing duo that helmed A24’s record-breaking multiverse film “Everything Everywhere All At Once” officially confirmed an exclusive five-year deal with Universal. Their producer, Jonathan Wang, is also part of the partnership. Daniels, comprised of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, similarly followed in Jordan Peele’s footsteps after the “Nope” filmmaker inked a five-year deal with Universal in 2019 after working with the studio for his Oscar-winning directorial debut, “Get Out.” IndieWire previously advocated for more first-look deals akin to Peele’s arrangement in editor Eric...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Bullet Train’ Review: Brad Pitt Even Shines in an Action-Packed Star Vehicle that Goes Nowhere Fast

Click here to read the full article. If “Bullet Train” is one of the worst movies that Brad Pitt has ever starred in — better than “Troy,” but a hair short of “The Mexican” — this big shiny nothing of a blockbuster is also a remarkable testament to the actor’s batting average over the last 30 years, and some of the best evidence we have as to why he’s been synonymous with the movies themselves for that entire time. Because that’s the thing about movie stars, and why the last of them still matter in a franchise-mad world where characters...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Boys’ Season 4 Hints at Ryan Gone Evil as Series Reveals New Cast Members

Click here to read the full article. [Warning: The below contains spoilers for “The Boys” Season 3 finale.]  We’ll be getting to know the next generation of “The Boys” supes sooner than we think. With spinoff series “Gen V” in the works and centered on a college for Vought International superheroes, it’s time for the spawn of Homelander (Antony Starr) to take center stage. Enter: sweet, innocent Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) turning to the dark side. Actor Crovetti has been promoted to a series regular, with the Amazon Prime Video series “The Boys” confirming two new tween supes for Season 4. Valorie Curry (“The...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Brad Pitt Credits Jackie Chan for Influencing Bloody ‘Bullet Train’ Battles: ‘He’s Like Our Charlie Chaplin’

Click here to read the full article. Brad Pitt’s foray into “gun-fu” action has another legend behind it: Jackie Chan. Pitt said he channeled Chan when starring in David Leitch’s “Bullet Train,” an adaptation of the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” by Kōtarō Isaka. Pitt plays an assassin who boards a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto with the mission to collect a briefcase onboard while fending for his life against other trained killers, portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny, Joey King, and Zazie Beetz. “We always talk about Jackie Chan, how much we love Jackie Chan,” Pitt told Entertainment...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tatiana Maslany, ‘She-Hulk’ Team Defend Marvel VFX Artists Over CGI Problems, Alleged Workplace Issues

Click here to read the full article. The “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” team is coming to the defense of allegedly overworked Marvel visual effects artists saddled with the rigors of the MCU and also criticisms of bad CGI. During the summer TCA press tour ahead of the Disney+ series premiere on August 18, Tatiana Maslany, writer/creator Jessica Gao, and director Kat Coiro say they stand with any VFX artists who are feeling “pressured.” “I feel incredibly, like, deferential to how talented these artists are and how quickly they have to work, obviously, like much quicker than probably should be given to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Why HBO Max Removed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies, with More to Come

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max has removed at least a half-dozen Warner Bros. movies made specifically for HBO Max, IndieWire has confirmed — and more cuts are coming. “Moonshot” starring Cole Sprouse and Zach Braff, “Superintelligence” starring Melissa McCarthy (and written by her husband Ben Falcone), the 2020 remake of “The Witches,” “An American Pickle” starring Seth Rogen, “Locked Down” starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anne Hathaway, and Sundance title “Charm City Kings” were the ones noticeably scrubbed from HBO Max over the past few months. Also permanently benched was LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s “House Party” reboot, which...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Mike Judge on Returning to ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ and ‘The Whole Thing About White-Male Mediocrity’

Click here to read the full article. No American storyteller has scrutinized stupidity like Mike Judge. Ever since “Beavis and Butt-Head” launched on MTV in the Clinton era and lasted seven seasons, Judge’s chuckling, puerile teenagers have remained his most iconic creation, even as he widened his oeuvre to tackle many more targets with the likes of “King of the Hill,” “Office Space,” “Idiocracy,” and “Silicon Valley.” Among those, only “Beavis and Butt-Head” has continued to make a comeback, first with new episodes produced in 2011, and now with a busy summer that includes both the new feature-length “Beavis and Butt-Head...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Warner Bros. Scrapping ‘Batgirl’: Test Screening Scores Were Poor but Not Without Precedent

Click here to read the full article. Updated: Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah responded to Warner Bros.’ decision to shelve “Batgirl” via an Instagram statement shared on Wednesday afternoon. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it,” the duo said. “As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah.” The statement continued, “Our amazing cast and crew did...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy