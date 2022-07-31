Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

spectrumlocalnews.com
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hawaii reports 3,689 new COVID-19 cases statewide
Hawaii has reported 3,689 new cases of COVID-19 within the last week, bringing the statewide total to 329,633, according to the Hawaii Department of Health. Twenty-one new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,592. The bulk of the cases were reported on Oahu, with 2,503. Hawaii Island...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when a car crossed the center line on a state...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Official: Former Puerto Rico governor Wanda Vázquez arrested on corruption charges
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Official: Former Puerto Rico governor Wanda Vázquez arrested on corruption charges. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texans struggle to pay skyrocketing rent
AUSTIN, Texas — Rents are rising across Texas, no matter where you live or how large or small your apartment is. Supply is down. Demand is up. And there’s no rent control in the state. What You Need To Know. A U.S. veteran's rent increases are causing him...
spectrumlocalnews.com
More heat for Thursday and then scattered rain on Friday
The combination of dry weather, breezy winds and ongoing drought will lead to a high fire danger today across parts of South Texas. Please avoid outdoor activities that could cause a flame or spark! Fires that start could grow and spread quickly. Thursday will be mainly dry across the region,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Public hearing held to discuss approved Niagara Amazon facility
NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency hosted a public hearing Wednesday afternoon. It followed the Town of Niagara board's decision to approve Amazon's plan to build a new distribution center on Lockport Road. Niagara County IDA officials have stated they will negotiate further project details with...
spectrumlocalnews.com
It has been two years since a hurricane made landfall in North Carolina
The last hurricane to make landfall along North Carolina's coast was two years ago. Hurricane Isaias came inland as a Category 1 near Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with sustained winds of 85 mph. It was the third hurricane to make...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Diabetes skyrockets as Texans try to keep up with increased medical costs
DALLAS — At least 621,000 Texans are unaware they have diabetes. Victoria Allen was among them until 2019. She has family members who have been diagnosed including a nephew who was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes at just 5 years old. “I was healthy up until the day I found...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Primaries bring big losses for incumbent GOP state lawmakers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — As Wisconsin’s longest-serving Assembly speaker, Republican Robin Vos has presided over efforts to restrict abortions, weaken unions, expand gun rights and push back against COVID-19 mandates. Despite that, he’s facing a primary challenger who claims he’s not conservative enough. The challenger’s argument:...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sea turtle with 'rare' appearance among new Cape Hatteras hatchlings
OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Sea turtle nest excavations are underway at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, and a turtle with a unique appearance is among the newest hatchlings. Less than two weeks ago, the first sea turtle nest hatched on the seashore, and more nests have hatched since. A...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Market on the mind: How a Triangle realtor is keeping up with the hot housing market
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is no doubt that the housing market in North Carolina is hot. More than 17,000 homes sold in the Tar Heel State during June, spending an average of 22 days on the market, according to Redfin. That's down from 14 days in the previous year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York health officials: Polio detected in Rockland wastewater samples
The polio virus has been detected in wastewater samples from early June in Rockland County and is genetically linked to a case confirmed last month in the area, New York state Department of Health officials said Monday. The polio cases are also genetically linked to samples from greater Jerusalem, Israel,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York farmers confront higher costs as overtime rules could change
Stuart Ziehm's family has been farming for four generations. He's been grappling this summer with the added cost of fuel and supplies at his 2,000-acre dairy farm in southern Washington County. "Agriculture being one of New York's top industries -- agriculture is one of the engines that drives the state...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising
New York authorities have lifted a ban that had stopped state prison inmates from reading a book about the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit brought by its author. State officials, however, said they will continue to censor one small part of the Pulitzer-prize winning book...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo doctor on how to prevent lung cancer
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Doctors say about 20,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer every year, and a large proportion of them end up dying from the disease.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul urges judges, DAs to take bail changes into account
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's public responses to questions surrounding the state's bail laws can be boiled down to two key concerns: Judges and district attorneys need to read and implement the changes that are in effect, and ending cash bail requirements for numerous criminal charges is not the sole reason behind crime.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Raleigh mother with dyslexic sons reacts to state's new reading program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Trang Huynh-Watts isn't a teacher. Over the past few years, however, she's had to become one. Her two boys are dyslexic, which is a learning disorder affecting the area of the brain that processes language. It's something Huynh-Watts says she discovered in her eldest son, Alex, much too late.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Involuntary relocation' gone from social studies standards
An early reference to “involuntary relocation” — as a euphemism to define slavery — has been scrubbed from the social studies standards being considered by the Texas State Board of Education at a special meeting on Monday morning. The Texas State Board of Education goes through...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Senior shelter dog in Western NY lives out days on local adventures
A senior shelter dog is living out his final days with a list of adventures thanks to the Niagara SPCA. “He is simply an amazing soul,” said Amy Lewis, holding the leash of her 12-year-old foster dog Lloyd. Lloyd is dealing with kidney failure and a tumor on his...
Comments / 0