ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chelsea Handler And Jo Koy Met Long Before They Started Dating

By Kathryn Cook
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy