Dangerous beach conditions expected this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hazardous conditions continue at the West Michigan beaches into this Monday evening, due to the strong currents caused by large waves. At 3:45 pm Monday, waves were running 3.0 feet at the South Haven buoy and 3.6 feet at the Muskegon buoy.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through this Monday evening.

Storm Team 8 Beach and Boating Forecast

There is still a chance of a light shower or sprinkle NE of Kent Co. A few storms in Eastern Lower Michigan will exit into Ontario by this evening.

Wave heights will range from 2-5 feet this evening, but will gradually taper off to 1 to 3 feet by Tuesday. By the middle of the week, waves are expected to build back up.

NWS Waves and Currents

Keep in mind that high waves can sweep people off piers, and strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water.

Make sure you check the flags flying at the beach to see what color they are. Swimmers are advised to exercise caution when a yellow flag is displayed. Red flags indicate no swimming.

Water temps. Monday: 74 Ludington, Saugatuck, 73 Pentwater, 70 Muskegon.

