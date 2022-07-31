ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FBI Refuses To Give Up Hunt To Solve Jimmy Hoffa Disappearance On 47th Anniversary Of Murder Mystery

By Alexandra Stone
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6x7n_0gzemGOy00
mega

The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa 's chilling disappearance and presumed murder has plagued authorities for nearly 50 years. As the 47th anniversary of his vanishing passes, the FBI is still committed to solving the case.

A famed labor union leader, Hoffa went missing on July 31, 1975, while believed to be on his way to pay a visit to Detroit and New Jersey mobsters. Seven years later, with no real clues in sight, Hoffa was declared legally dead in 1982. No one has been charged in his disappearance and every lead has come up empty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4450I7_0gzemGOy00
mega

Authorities hit another dead end last month in New Jersey when they ruled out the theory that he was buried under a Jersey City bridge.

"Nothing of evidentiary value was discovered during that search," FBI spokesperson Mara Schneide r said at the time.

Unfortunately, the other prevailing theory is that Hoffa was killed and then his body was burned, destroying all evidence of the alleged crime.

"He was most likely incinerated and there is no body and we have been running around for fifty years looking for a body that doesn't exist," Detroit crime investigator Scott Burnstein .

Burnstein added that the Detroit crime family suspected to be involved in Hoffa's disappearance could have easily handled the hit, describing them as having a "PhD in Mafia murder."

"No member of this crime family has been indicted nor convicted of a homicide in almost 100 years," he continued. "This is a group that knows what they are doing, which is why they were tasked with getting rid of Hoffa and they did it to the best of their ability and frankly, they didn't need any help."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2diO_0gzemGOy00
mega

Although the missing persons case turned murder mystery is yet to be solved, Burnstein noted that there is no one more "invested" in solving the case than the FBI.

"They want all the loose ends tied up," he explained. "So the idea that they would not exhaust every remedy available to them to do that is an incorrect inaccurate posture and I have faith that the FBI did what they were supposed to do and the case now points back to Detroit."

Fox News reported Burnstein's quotes.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

N.J. mom convicted of killing 17-month-old son by suffocating him with cleaning wipe

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was convicted last week of killing her young son but was then acquitted on a charge of murder-for-hire. In a July 28 statement, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced a jury found Heather Reynolds guilty of first-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine, and endangering the welfare of a child for the death of her 17-month-old son, Axel.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Hoffa
americanmilitarynews.com

Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help

A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial

Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Missing Person#Murder Mystery#Violent Crime#Mafia
RadarOnline

New York Judge Orders Trevor Noah To Be Deposed, Undergo Physical Exam In Malpractice Battle With Ex-Doctor

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been ordered to be grilled under oath by his ex-doctor who the comedian accused of medical malpractice, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legal battle between the Comedy Central star and Dr. Riley J. Williams started heating up this week. Last year, Noah sued Riley and the Hospital for Special Surgery. The doctor specializes in knee, shoulder and elbow work. In the suit, the star accused the doctor of being negligent during a November 2020 procedure.A New York judge ordered the 38-year-old star to be deposed in the...
CELEBRITIES
Tracy Stengel

Dee Ann Warner’s Brother Describes What Dale Warner and Law Enforcement Did When His Sister Disappeared

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. In Tecumseh, Michigan, 4 adults and one child are missing their mother. Six children want their Nana back. A brother mourns his sister. Many people wish their sassy, loyal friend was still here. The community wants justice for Dee Ann Warner, the 52-year-old businesswoman who disappeared over a year ago. Without a trace.
TECUMSEH, MI
CBS Chicago

7 dead, including 5 children, in fiery wrong-way crash on I-90 in McHenry County

RILEY, Ill. (CBS) – A mother and her four kids – as well as another teenager in the car with them – were all killed over the weekend in a crash on Interstate 90 in a rural area of McHenry County.Their father was still fighting for his life Monday.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, family and friends of the young mother – 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz – gathered Monday afternoon in Oriole Park, at 5500 N. Olcott Ave. on the Far Northwest Side of Chicago. They embraced in mourning before releasing balloons into the air.Dobosz, 31, was a mom of four, a...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
RadarOnline

Never-Before-Seen Last Photos Reveal The Man Believed To Be REAL Skyjacker D.B. Cooper Before His Death & ‘Netflix’ Documentary

These are the never-before-seen last photos of the man widely believed to be infamous hijacker D.B. Cooper before he died a free man in 2019.U.S. Army paratrooper veteran Robert W. Rackstraw Sr. was unmasked in the recent Netflix mini-series D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! as the man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000.Rackstraw, who died at 75 before he could ever face justice, closely resembled the police sketch of the skyjacker.These previously unseen photos of Rackstraw were snapped as part of another proposed, albeit never aired, television documentary and were recently provided...
SEATTLE, WA
TheDailyBeast

Mom of Man Held in Shooting Over Cold McDonald’s Fries Shares Son’s Disturbing Words

The mom of a man in police custody after a McDonald’s worker was shot in the face over an argument about cold french fries has shared her son’s chilling words in the wake of the incident. Lisa Fulmore, 40, said she’d spoken with her 20-year-old son after the Monday night shooting in Brooklyn, which left a 23-year-old fast-food employee fighting for his life. “I talked to my son with the cops,” Fulmore told the New York Post. “My son is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do and the [victim] came after him and whatever happened, happened,” she said. The mother of three boys also explained in detail the events that led up to the shooting. Fulmore said staff laughed at her after she complained that her order of fries was cold, and she phoned her son to say the McDonald’s workers were “playing” with her. She said her son then arrived at the restaurant to confront the employees and, after he left, a staff member “went looking” for him. “The next thing you know, maybe like 10 minutes later, you hear a gunshot,” Fulmore said. “So I ran to the door. I said, ‘Who’s shooting?’” Fulmore said someone replied: “Your son.”
BROOKLYN, NY
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

33K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy