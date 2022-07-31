FBI Refuses To Give Up Hunt To Solve Jimmy Hoffa Disappearance On 47th Anniversary Of Murder Mystery

mega

The mystery of Jimmy Hoffa 's chilling disappearance and presumed murder has plagued authorities for nearly 50 years. As the 47th anniversary of his vanishing passes, the FBI is still committed to solving the case.

A famed labor union leader, Hoffa went missing on July 31, 1975, while believed to be on his way to pay a visit to Detroit and New Jersey mobsters. Seven years later, with no real clues in sight, Hoffa was declared legally dead in 1982. No one has been charged in his disappearance and every lead has come up empty.

mega

Authorities hit another dead end last month in New Jersey when they ruled out the theory that he was buried under a Jersey City bridge.

"Nothing of evidentiary value was discovered during that search," FBI spokesperson Mara Schneide r said at the time.

Unfortunately, the other prevailing theory is that Hoffa was killed and then his body was burned, destroying all evidence of the alleged crime.

"He was most likely incinerated and there is no body and we have been running around for fifty years looking for a body that doesn't exist," Detroit crime investigator Scott Burnstein .

Burnstein added that the Detroit crime family suspected to be involved in Hoffa's disappearance could have easily handled the hit, describing them as having a "PhD in Mafia murder."

"No member of this crime family has been indicted nor convicted of a homicide in almost 100 years," he continued. "This is a group that knows what they are doing, which is why they were tasked with getting rid of Hoffa and they did it to the best of their ability and frankly, they didn't need any help."

mega

Although the missing persons case turned murder mystery is yet to be solved, Burnstein noted that there is no one more "invested" in solving the case than the FBI.

"They want all the loose ends tied up," he explained. "So the idea that they would not exhaust every remedy available to them to do that is an incorrect inaccurate posture and I have faith that the FBI did what they were supposed to do and the case now points back to Detroit."

Fox News reported Burnstein's quotes.