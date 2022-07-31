DUI arrest pending after fatal collision in South Palm Springs Saturday night

thepalmspringspost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing on Bus in Desert Hot Springs
DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 42-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death on a bus in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder Wednesday. In addition to murder, Israel Eduardo Perez of Desert Hot Springs was charged with one felony count of being a convicted felon and narcotic addict owning or possessing a firearm.
3 killed in fiery Rialto crash identified by police
The three people who died in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Rialto on Monday have been identified, the Rialto Police Department announced. Paul Larios, a 35-year-old man from San Bernardino; Ashley Gilroy, a 33-year-old woman from Highland; and Marlee Maldonado, an 8-year-old girl from Highland, all died as a result of the crash, police said […]
L.A. Weekly
Erik Verdian Dead, Kevin Atteberry Arrested after DUI Collision on East Palm Canyon Drive [Palm Springs, CA]
31-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead after Rear-End Accident on Sunrise Way. The incident happened around 9:07 p.m., at the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way. Per reports, Atteberry was driving south when he rear-ended Verdian’s vehicle while he was stopped at a stop sign. The initial impact then caused a collision with multiple other vehicles.
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Single-Car Crash on Jurupa Avenue [Riverside, CA]
Traffic Accident near Pachappa Drive Left Two Hurt. The accident occurred around 2:18 a.m. along Jurupa Avenue and Pachappa Drive, within the Magnolia Center neighborhood. Furthermore, according to reports, their vehicle veered off the road, over a barrier, and into a railroad for unknown reasons. Consequently, both men managed to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Two Women Shot, One Fatally, During Family Dispute in San Jacinto
A 67-year-old woman suspected of shooting two relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at a San Jacinto home was being held without bail Wednesday. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. According...
NBC San Diego
Driver in Coronado Crash That Killed Woman, 26, Had Blood Alcohol Level of Double Legal Limit
The man accused of killing one of his passengers, a 26-year-old mother from Riverside County, after crashing his vehicle in Coronado had a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit, prosecutors said Tuesday. Erwin Mejia Ramos, 20 of Menifee, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and DUI charges in connection...
L.A. Weekly
One Killed, One Injured in Collision near Seeley Drive [La Quinta, CA]
LA QUINTA, CA (August 3, 2022) – Sunday morning, a two-vehicle collision near Seeley Drive left one fatality and one person injured. The accident happened around 9:40 a.m., near the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue. According to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the site of...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID 80-Year-Old La Quinta Resident in Fatal Collision
A man who died in the hospital following a traffic collision was identified Tuesday as an 80-year-old La Quinta resident. John Steiner suffered major injuries around 9:40 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue in La Quinta to a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Hector Serrano Dead after Car Crash near McCall Boulevard [Riverside, CA]
22-Year-Old Passenger Killed in Big-Rig Collision on 215 Freeway. The collision happened shortly before 6:00 a.m., on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard. According to reports, a tire on the big-rig blew out on the 215 Freeway. The truck driver then lost control and veered into another lane.
mynewsla.com
Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire
A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
Palm Springs Police Chief frustrated by early release of repeat vandalism offender
Police officials say a man who has smashed several businesses' windows in downtown Palm Springs is out of custody despite being sentenced to 16 months in jail. Joshua Moon, 42, was sentenced to more than a year in county jail just last week. He pled guilty to a vandalism charge for throwing a rock through the front The post Palm Springs Police Chief frustrated by early release of repeat vandalism offender appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck
The California Highway Patrol confirmed one person was in custody following a freeway pursuit that ended with a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in its westbound lanes. The pursuit began around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were reportedly chasing a driver in a silver Toyota Camry who led them westbound The post High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck appeared first on KESQ.
police1.com
80-year-old store owner who shot robber's 'arm off' speaks out
NORCO, Calif. — Security video of an 80-year-old store owner who shot an armed robber’s “arm off” while he entered into the man’s convenience store with a semi-automatic rifle has gone viral. Now, the store owner, who suffered a heart attack as a result of the incident, is speaking out for the first time.
NBC San Diego
Escondido PD: Woman With Bomb, Outstanding Warrant Arrested After Traffic Stop
Officers took a 35-year-old woman into custody in North County on Monday night after they said they found an explosive device in her car. Melissa Vasquez, who had an outstanding warrant and was riding in her gray Chevy by herself, was pulled over by Escondido Police at about 8:50 p.m. near the Jack in the Box in the 200 block of Felicita Avenue, investigators said. After she was taken into custody, police found the "small explosive" under her seat and called out the bomb squad, who disabled the device, which police said "was capable of releasing shrapnel."
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in Car Accident on Scott Road [Menifee, CA]
Car Crashes to Power Pole in Menifee, Person Reportedly Injured. The incident happened at around 6:51 a.m. near the intersection of Scott Road and Bellamy Lane when a vehicle crashed into a power pole. It is unknown whether the victims required hospitalization. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the car...
Three arrested in connection with murder of Coachella man found dead in burning truck
Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in bed of a burnt pick-up truck in Thermal. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella, were arrested in connection with the murder of Jesus M. The post Three arrested in connection with murder of Coachella man found dead in burning truck appeared first on KESQ.
Felon accused of fatally stabbing man in noise dispute to stand trial
A gang member accused of joining a cohort in fatally stabbing a Banning man and wounding the victim's son during a confrontation over loud noise must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled today. Jerry Anthony Valdepena, 25, was arrested last year following a years-long investigation that identified him as the second The post Felon accused of fatally stabbing man in noise dispute to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 4 Injured in Fiery Accident near Adams Street [Riverside, CA]
RIVERSIDE, CA (August 1, 2022) – At least one died and four were injured Wednesday morning after a fiery car accident near Adams Street. On July 27th, at around 12:48 a.m., police were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash involving three vehicles on the 91 Freeway. Furthermore, when officers arrived,...
z1077fm.com
WOMAN ARRESTED IN TWENTYNINE PALMS FOR INVESTIGATION OF MAIL THEFT AND ATTEMPTED FRAUD
A woman was arrested in Twentynine Palms on Saturday, accused of stealing a large amount of mail and attempting fraud. According to a Sheriff’s report, Nancy Gonzalez, 49, was arrested near Baseline Road and Utah Trail, after which they say she admitted to attempted check fraud, identification theft, and stealing credit card funds in the thousands of dollars.
Comments / 0