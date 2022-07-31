Netflix sues ‘The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ creators, one of whom is from Birmingham

www.al.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
You won’t believe the chaos in this new Netflix doc about Woodstock ’99
It was going to be the “biggest party on the planet.” That was the idea for a multi-day music festival offering a throwback to the original 1969 version of Woodstock that was headlined by The Grateful Dead, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, and more. However, the newly released Netflix documentary project Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 makes clear that, for all its ambitions, the latter is remembered as something else, instead.
NME
Watch Rina Sawayama break free from 19th century time loop in ‘Hold The Girl’ video
Rina Sawayama has shared the music video for her latest single ‘Hold The Girl’. The Ali Kurr-directed visuals show the pop star stuck in a time loop within the bounds of a 19th century farmhouse until she finally breaks free. Press material describes the video as a “metaphor...
Billboard
The Changing World Of: Music Distribution
Two decades ago, Lloyd Hummel was working at Universal Music Video Distribution, mailing out CD packages and promotional materials to retail stores across the Southwest to drum up awareness for the new releases from UMG acts. “For Sum 41’s first record, we had this kooky videocassette of them riding around...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
urbanbellemag.com
Melody Holt Calls out Martell Holt + Sheree Whitfield Gets Shady?
Sheree Whitfield’s relationship with Martell Holt is a hot topic. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield has been a hot topic on the blogs. There has been a major update in her love life. She is currently dating “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt. And Sheree said that she is just having fun spending time with him. However, it’s not just romance. Sheree is also doing business with Martell. She told TMZ that Martell is also helping her grow her She By Sheree brand. So she was really happy that she moved on from Tyrone Gilliams. Sheree has even introduced Martell to her friends and family members. They have been dating for a couple of months.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Aviance Speaks On Beyoncé Sampling His Music Amid Kelis' Outrage
Yesterday (July 29), Beyoncé dropped her highly anticipated album, Renaissance. While thousands of fans have confessed their admiration of her newest project, a certain someone, in particular, had different feelings. Kelis, known for her hit song "Milkshake," was shocked when she realized one of Bey's songs sampled an old record of hers.
Metallica Get Strange With ‘Stranger Things’-Themed ‘Master of Puppets’ Video
After getting the “Kate Bush bump” from the last episode of Stranger Things this season, Metallica have decided to give “Master of Puppets” some extra recognition with a new lyric video. The clip uses eerie lighting similar to Stranger Things’ Upside Down, where (spoiler alert) Eddie Munson jammed out on the thrash epic to distract a legion of bats from the series’ heroes as they approached a battle with the evil Vecna. The new lyric video contains imagery of a man entering a labyrinth, lighting, hands pulling strings like marionettes, rows of crosses like the Master of Puppets album cover, and a sword-wielding duelist ready to begin a battle of his own.
HipHopDX.com
Ying Yang Twins Rapper D-Roc Collapses Onstage During Vanilla Ice Concert In Missouri
Springfield, MO – Ying Yang Twins rapper D-Roc was mid-set at a show in Springfield, Missouri when he suddenly collapsed, prompting security to carry him off stage. No explanation has been given as to why the rapper collapsed at the Springfield, Missouri performance on Sunday (July 31). It’s also unclear if he was taken to the hospital or remained on-site to get medical care.
Kane Brown Announces ‘Different Man’ Album
Kane Brown announced his third studio album Different Man on Monday (July 18). He also shared the project's release date and cover art. The news comes three days after Brown signaled that he'll attempt to cross into pop music with a song called "Grand." That's the track you hear below in an album announcement reel on Instagram.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Marcus Mumford, Valerie June, and The Head and the Heart
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
WATCH: 'Stranger Things' Star Meets, Plays Guitar With Metallica at Lollapalooza
Eddie Munson lives—and he attended Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend where he had an epic meeting with Metallica. The iconic heavy metal band headlined the music festival on Thursday night, but before they hit the stage, they had a meet-and-greet with the Upside Down’s rock legend Joseph Quinn.
Chloe Trujillo, wife of Metallica bassist Rob, is releasing a new EP
Artist/fashion designer/musician Chloe Trujillo has joined forces with Rav Medic (Mark Dalbeth) for their upcoming debut EP Heavy Place
The Pharcyde Reunites For “My Bad,” Group’s First Song In 25 Years
Click here to read the full article. Legendary West Coast rap group The Pharcyde have reunited for their first song in over 25 years. The group, which originally consisted of members Fatlip, Slimkid3, Bootie Brown, and Imani, recently joined forces on Fatlip’s new song, “My Bad.” The track finds the rappers lamenting their regrets while atoning for their past missteps. Released on LABCABIN Records, “My Bad” features an appearance from Butch Cassidy and is included on Fatlip’s latest album, Sccit & Siavash The Grouch Present... Torpor. The album also includes guest spots from Krayzie Bone, M.O.m and Sccit, as well...
musictimes.com
Birmingham Alabama Artist Mag1k is on the Rise
Mag1K is one of the most talented artists to come out of Alabama right now. This guy is a superstar and the world just does not know it yet. He carries the same DNA as Ludacris, Andre 3000 or many of the other greats that have come before him. Artists like this don't come along often, so we are truly living in a very special time and place within music.
‘Lost’ Creedence Clearwater Revival 1970 Royal Albert Hall Show Coming Out for First Time: Exclusive
Click here to read the full article. On April 14, 1970, Creedence Clearwater Revival—fresh off of three top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in less than a year—stepped onto the stage of London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first of two shows. Now, more than 52 years later, that concert by the revered rock band is being released in its entirety for the first time on Concord’s Craft Recordings on Sept. 16. The release serves as the audio companion to the Jeff Bridges-narrated documentary, Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, which will be released on the same...
Elite Daily
Metallica Played A Tribute To Eddie Munson At Lollapalooza And I’m Screaming
Strangers Things tapped into a cultural zeitgeist when it first premiered in 2016, and despite delays between seasons, each one seems to steamroll right through when it arrives, leaving a trail of 1980s nostalgia in its wake. One of the most recent beneficiaries of this phenomenon is the band Metallica, whose song “Master of Puppets” soared to the top of the charts after having its shining moment in Stranger Things 4. And there’s no sign of fans getting over it, as evidenced by Metallica’s Eddie Munson tribute at Lollapalooza 2022.
‘Gone Insane': Metallica Release Performance of ‘The Memory Remains’ at Lollapalooza
"[There are] a little more opinionated responses on these last couple of records," James Hetfield told MTV's Chris Connelly in a 1997 interview about Load, the "Black Album" and Reload. "It's either 'I hate it' or 'I love it,' which is how I think it should kind of be. We're not meant to be background music while you're driving."
