HIV and COVID-19: A Private Sector Example of Transferable and New Solutions

protocol.com
The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software
The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
How to improve medication adherence
“Automation and technologies can enable adherence, but true change happens when physicians and pharmacists work together in collaborative teams to achieve common goals: Better managed chronic conditions, fewer complications, and improved experience for patients and physicians.”. Tony Willoughby is a health care executive. He shares his story and discusses his...
What Benefits Can I Sign Up for Through My Local Department of Social Services?
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) oversees numerous social services programs designed to improve the well-being of individuals, families and communities. Although the HHS is a...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 variant BA.5 is dominant strain; BA.2.75 is being monitored
COVID-19 infections in the U.S. continue to rise, with omicron BA.5 causing an estimated 82% of cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It may be the most dominant strain, but it's not the only one public health officials are monitoring. Omicron is a variant of COVID-19. BA.5 and BA.2.75 refer to as subvariants or strains of omicron. Variant basically means a mutation that occurs in the virus over time.
Long COVID should make us rethink disability – and the way we offer support to those with ‘invisible conditions’
Australia has only a handful of specialists familiar with managing what happens when the nervous system can’t properly regulate the body, as sometimes occurs with long COVID. While long COVID clinics are being set up, there are no government-funded clinics for this type of nervous system dysfunction and private waiting lists are now long.
MedicalXpress
Proposed policies and funding efforts could end HIV epidemic, experts say
Researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health have contributed to a special issue of the Journal of Law, Medicine, and Ethics, including studies and commentary that support a national program to improve access to pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, a medication that prevents the spread of HIV. The...
Phys.org
Bold new model breaks homelessness cycle
The majority of 575 people in South Australia with a history of chronic homelessness have found stable housing and are well on the way to a better life after three years of intensive support under the "Aspire' program—Australia's first social impact bond targeting homelessness. "It's a gift that I...
