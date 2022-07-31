Braylen Russell Still Solid to Hogs, Helping Recruit

www.fox16.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen Walters
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Related
fox16.com
Defensive Line May Be Biggest Question Mark on Team
FAYETTEVILLE — Much like wide receiver on offense, the defensive line saw a lot of its key players run out of eligibility or leave for professional football a year early following a 9-4 season. Even an injury to one of the key members of the 2022 defensive line, Taurean...
fox16.com
Malik Hornsby in Mix, as Expected, at Two Positions
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore Malik Hornsby enters preseason camp working at both quarterback and wide receiver which was expected. Sam Pittman met with reporters on Wednesday and discussed various football topics including will Hornsby be a quarterback or wide receiver or both?. “Well, I tell you this,” Pittman said....
fox16.com
Rocket Sanders, Running Backs Set for Big Season
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas led all Power 5 schools in rushing in 2021 and the entire set of running backs minus Trelon Smith return along with a couple of freshmen. Sam Pittman talked about Rocket Sanders and the running backs on Wednesday when he met with the media to preview preseason football practices that begin on Friday. Pittman talked about not having a feature back in the offense instead placing an emphasis on depth.
nwahomepage.com
Dax Courtney Medically Retires Due to Injuries
FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman tight end Dax Courtney signed with Arkansas in December and enrolled in January, but he will never play a down for the Hogs due to repeated injuries. Courtney, 6-6, 210, had two serious knee injuries, both knees, and is unable to continue to playing football. Courtney was injured at DeWitt as a junior then moved to Clarendon for his senior season where he also battled injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fearless 40: Benton Panthers
The Benton Panthers enter the 2022 season hoping to reload and they'll be doing it in a new conference. Benton moves from the 6A West to the 6A East.
KATV
Little Rock Touchdown Club announces impressive 2022 speaker lineup
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The president of the Little Rock Touchdown Club, David Bazzel, announced the 2022 Touchdown Club lineup Tuesday morning. Bazzel, an inductee into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, was joined by George Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation. The lineup of...
aymag.com
Motown! A Community Profile on Morrilton, Arkansas
There’s only one Morrilton in the whole country. Believe it or not, this Conway County community was very nearly named Moosetown! More about that later. Let’s begin with some tantalizing tidbits about the fascinating municipality: It serves as the proud gateway to Arkansas’s first state park. The town is the home of one of the state’s most truly unique manufacturing operations. A local business produces the official ham and bacon of the Arkansas Razorbacks. One of America’s preeminent historians was a graduate of Morrilton High School. And Morrilton’s past includes one of the most notable political dynasties in the South.
magnoliareporter.com
Jones trying to do the impossible, or at least the unlikely
Chris Jones looked about as comfortable as a man could look while stretched out on the concrete steps at the Benton Farmers Market Monday afternoon. He laughed when I told him he’s a good candidate who’s not going to win. “Look, the impossible doesn’t become possible until it’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Is This The Worst Tourist Attraction in Arkansas? What About Texas?
I love to travel and see new places and famous attractions. There are wonderful things to see in every state and then there are the not-so-great tourist attractions or they are so crowded that you think why did I come here?. I found a list of the worst tourist attractions...
fox16.com
RAINFALL ROUNDUP: How much rain did Arkansas see last week?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Much-needed rain fell across Arkansas last week. Many areas saw several inches, however, there were a few spots that only received a few tenths of an inch. All of Arkansas was in need of rainfall. The current drought monitor that came out last Thursday shows...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain on the way
TONIGHT: Another humid and mild night tonight. After reaching the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon, it’ll cool to the 80s by 8pm and 70s after midnight. Clouds increase overnight with a southerly wind of 5-10mph. THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are most likely Thursday morning and afternoon across central Arkansas....
Topgolf announces official location for Little Rock venue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Months after Topgolf was announced to be heading to Little Rock, we finally know exactly where we'll have to go to get some swings in!. Officials announced on Tuesday that Little Rock's Topgolf location will be found north of the I-430 and Colonel Glenn Road intersection, residing within the the Village at Brodie Creek.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox16.com
Hottest day ever: Who remembers August 2011?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On August 3rd, 2011, Little Rock recorded its hottest temperatures ever. It reached a scorching 114°. Little Rock wasn’t the only area seeing record-breaking temperatures on August 3rd. Russellville and Fort Smith reached 115°. The hottest place in the state on August 3rd was recorded in Searcy county. Silver Hill reached 116°.
High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
onlyinark.com
Jacksonville Museum of Military History
Arkansas has an incredible military history, much of which is unknown by many. The Jacksonville Museum of Military History exists to educate the public through various military history exhibits and is an incredible treasure. We’ve driven through Jacksonville hundreds of times over the years. We’ve been to the splash zone,...
Arkansas deputy making full recovery after shooting | 'It spun me clockwise'
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A Johnson County Deputy was shot just two days ago while responding to a call in Knoxville, Arkansas. “There is no doubt about the power of prayers. There is no doubt that it was God himself that steered that round to the path of least resistance,” said Lt. Brent Scott.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fayettevilleflyer.com
Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows
Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
Arkansas woman fifth suspect to plead guilty in $11.5M federal fraud case
A woman has pleaded guilty for her part in a USDA fraud.
onlyinark.com
Lake Ouachita, Arkansas’s Largest Lake
Arkansas’s lakes are one of its best attractions. With over 2,400 named ponds, lakes and reservoirs, the state has a lot of water. Its largest lake is Lake Ouachita, which sprawls through the Ozark National Forest just west of Hot Springs. Lake Ouachita didn’t always exist, though. It was created by the Army Corps of Engineers as part of flood control measures for the Ouachita River. Fortunately for the state, those flood control measures also created the largest and most pristine lake in Arkansas.
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
Comments / 0