5 Things We Learned As Manchester United Draw 1-1 With Rayo Vallecano At Old Trafford

www.sportbible.com
Related
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Sadio Mane’s Childhood Friend Who Was ‘One Of Oldham’s Worst Strikers’ Signs For Bayern Munich
One of Sadio Mane’s best friends, Desire Segbe Azankpo has got himself a contract at Bayern Munich despite having a torrid spell in English football. Azankpo joined Oldham Athletics in 2019, and after scoring just 4 goals in 28 appearances, The Daily Mail labelled him as ‘one of Oldham’s worst strikers in memory’.
A Club Has Opened The Door To Cristiano Ronaldo And They Have 'Big Dreams'
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly a target for Brazilian giants Corinthians and the club have 'big dreams' for him. The 37-year-old is still desperate to leave Manchester United as he wants to play in the Champions League. So far, no European club has made an official bid for Ronaldo and the...
Arsenal To Offload 11 Players, Including Record Signing Nicolas Pepe, To Fund Transfer Plans
Arsenal are ready to offload 11 players this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares to strengthen his squad further. The Gunners are making real waves in the transfer window this time around. Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos and Matt Turner have been brought in ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Kieran Tierney Had A Priceless Reaction To Learning What Martin Odegaard Earns At Arsenal
Kieran Tierney had an absolutely priceless reaction after discovering what Martin Odegaard earns at Arsenal. Odegaard joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal in January 2021, but the move was made permanent after starring at the Emirates. The Norwegian's brilliant performances on the pitch mirror his wage package, with the...
Gary Neville Says Cristiano Ronaldo Should Be Allowed To Leave Manchester United This Summer
Gary Neville believes Manchester United show allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Speculation surrounding the striker's future has dominated United's pre-season preparations since the Portuguese superstar handed in a shock transfer request last month. After missing the pre-season tours of Thailand and Australia, Ronaldo played his first...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Punters Back Man United To Be RELEGATED From The Premier League At Massive Odds
Punters have BACKED Manchester United to be RELEGATED from the Premier League this season at huge odds. Erik ten Hag is in charge of the Red Devils for the 2022/23 campaign following a disastrous term last season. Man United finished in sixth place last season, conceding a whopping 56 goals...
Premier League Finally Making Change To VAR That Fans Have Been Calling For
The Premier League are planning on making a major change to the video assistant referee(VAR) in a bid to improve transparency to fans. According to The Times, a plan is in place to publicly release conversations held between referees and VAR officials during a game. The main aim is to...
Bayern Munich Fans Chant 'Hala Madrid' At Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski returned to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and the new Barcelona forward was met with chants of 'Hala Madrid' from annoyed Bayern fans, as you can see in the video below. Earlier this summer, Lewandowski was at the heart of an extended transfer saga between Barca and Bayern, although...
UEFA・
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Called 'Pathetic' For Playing You'll Never Walk Alone At Training
Mikel Arteta has been branded as 'pathetic,' following the scene in the docuseries about Arsenal in which he played 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in training ahead of the Liverpool game. On Friday, the Amazon Prime Video series 'All or Nothing,' which followed Arsenal all of last series, in a behind...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Preview: Everton vs Chelsea: Koulibaly And Sterling In Contention Start Premier League Opener
Chelsea face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening to mark the start of the 2022/23 campaign. It’s a trip on the road for the Blues to start the new league season as they head to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s side. Chelsea lost to...
MLS・
Chelsea Fan Shocked After Buying Shirt With ‘Sterling - Pre Order’ On The Back
A Chelsea fan was shocked to see the new home shirt he bought had ‘Sterling - Pre Order’ written on the back when it arrived. The fan, Mason, was hoping to get Chelsea new boy Raheem Sterling's name and number on the back of his brand new shirt. However, it didn't turn up how he wanted.
Chelsea Complete £20 Million Signing Of Carney Chukwuemeka From Aston Villa
Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, arriving from Aston Villa following an agreement between the two clubs earlier this week. It is believed Chelsea will pay around...
Erik Ten Hag Wants To Sign Hakim Ziyech But Man Utd Are Currently Blocking The Move
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on reuniting with Hakim Ziyech, but club chiefs are reluctant to sanction a move for the Chelsea forward. Ziyech played under ten Hag at Ajax between 2017 and 2020 and the duo won Eredivise together while reaching the 2019 Champions League semi-finals too.
James McAtee Joins Sheffield United From Manchester City On Season-Long Loan
James McAtee has joined Sheffield United on a season long-loan from Manchester City, the club have announced. After months and months of speculation, it seems like City have decided it is best for the youngster's development to attain regular first-team minutes elsewhere. He joins fellow City youngster Tommy Doyle at...
"Klopp Is In Love" - Liverpool Interested In Major Man United Transfer Target
RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko has drawn the attention of many admirers this summer, including Premier League side Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Sesko started against Klopp's side when the two teams met in a pre-season friendly last week, scoring the only goal on the night, and the Germany manager was said to be 'in love' with his performance.
Fantasy Football Gameweek 1 Talking Point: Is It Going To Be The Year Of The Defender?
Every week, there’s one key discussion point that’s the talk of the town; this may intersect one of the other articles I write here (and I may therefore find a different angle in this one), but normally there’s something distinct dominating the conversation. Ahead of Gameweek 1...
Chelsea Offered Chance To Sign Three Barcelona Players This Summer
Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign three players from Barcelona following transfer talks between the clubs, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel is looking for more signings to add to his Chelsea squad this summer, which has seen Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly signs. Gabriel Slonina has also been...
MLS・
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0