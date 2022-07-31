ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Five Things We Learned: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City (FA Community Shield)

By Louis Writtle
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early

Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Vincent Kompany
SPORTbible

Gary Neville Says Cristiano Ronaldo Should Be Allowed To Leave Manchester United This Summer

Gary Neville believes Manchester United show allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Speculation surrounding the striker's future has dominated United's pre-season preparations since the Portuguese superstar handed in a shock transfer request last month. After missing the pre-season tours of Thailand and Australia, Ronaldo played his first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#The Fa Community Shield#Erling
SPORTbible

Bayern Munich Fans Chant 'Hala Madrid' At Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski returned to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and the new Barcelona forward was met with chants of 'Hala Madrid' from annoyed Bayern fans, as you can see in the video below. Earlier this summer, Lewandowski was at the heart of an extended transfer saga between Barca and Bayern, although...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Chelsea Offered Chance To Sign Three Barcelona Players This Summer

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign three players from Barcelona following transfer talks between the clubs, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel is looking for more signings to add to his Chelsea squad this summer, which has seen Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly signs. Gabriel Slonina has also been...
MLS
SPORTbible

The Players With The Most Man Of The Match Awards Per Season

Lionel Messi has been named Man of the Match more often than everyone else in a season on 11 occasions since 2009 alone. There's really no point in me trying to explain how good Messi is at football, you either know, because you have watched football, or you can't be convinced that he's anything other than Eibarman.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy