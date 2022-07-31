Sunday-morning gunfire leaves 1 seriously injured in Birmingham’s Collegeville community

www.al.com
Shots fired into east Birmingham home leave 2 injured
An investigation is underway after someone shot into an east Birmingham home, injuring two people. The gunfire rang out about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Five Mile Road. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victims were wounded when someone fired into their home. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, officers arrived to the 800 block of 78th Street South after 3 p.m. and observed a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and transported him […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham PD: Man shot after argument with neighbor in East Lake
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the East Lake area this afternoon. See video of the scene above. Police said a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 800 block of 78th Street South at around 3 p.m. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Shooting inside Hoover convenience store on U.S. 280 leaves woman dead
Gunfire inside a convenience on U.S. 280 left one person dead. The shots rang out just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Marathon, which is next door to the Waffle House and across the Street from Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q. Hoover police responded to a 911 call at the store.
wvtm13.com
Bessemer man shot dead following an argument with another person
MCCALLA, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors told deputies that a man had been shot and was lying in the yard. The victim was identified as Thomas...
Mother, Victim in Shooting at Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge Calls for Business to Close
A man who was shot last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge in West Tuscaloosa and his mother called for the business to be closed at Tuesday night's city council meeting. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, the victim was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded in the Wednesday morning shooting. Corey Kwaimaine Lewis, 24, of Eutaw was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and has since bonded out of the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
‘I want justice’: Birmingham mom grieves 16-year-old son found shot in the head on interstate
The grieving mother of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death on a Birmingham interstate said she’s fought to keep her kids from becoming gun violence victims and now she wants justice in her son’s slaying. Kavas Jemison, who just completed the 10th grade at Jackson-Olin...
Man found shot dead in yard of McCalla home
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death, lying in a yard in McCalla Tuesday night.
wbrc.com
33-year-old man dies following double shooting in Childersburg
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - A $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to the identity and/or arrest of the person responsible for the shooting death of a 33-year-old Childersburg man. Childersburg Police officers said they were dispatched to the area of 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing...
WAAY-TV
Tuscaloosa County man charged with manslaughter, assault in fatal DeKalb County wreck
A man from Tuscaloosa County is now facing manslaughter and assault charges after a November 2021 wreck in DeKalb County that killed one person and injured four others. A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Victor Antwan Lawson, 37, of Cottondale on the charges in late April. Lawson was arrested Tuesday on one count of manslaughter and four counts of third-degree assault.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Jefferson County claimed the life of a pedestrian. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ronald Orton, 45, of Birmingham was fatally injured when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna around 4:14 a.m. The crash occurred on I-459 near the 32 mile-marker, less […]
Wisconsin murder suspect arrested in Helena
HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities shut down part of Highway 95 in Helena Wednesday afternoon while they searched for a murder suspect from Wisconsin, who was caught. According to the Helena Police Department, the highway was closed off at Gobblers Knob as US Marshals searched the area. It has since been reopened. Caleb Anderson was […]
Suspect charged in shooting outside Tuscaloosa lounge that hurt innocent bystander
A west Alabama man has been charged in connection with a shooting outside Tuscaloosa restaurant and lounge that injured an innocent bystander. The gunfire rang out about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday at Spades on Culver Road. Authorities said there was an altercation between two groups of people. One group armed themselves...
Human remains found in wrecked car believed to be of missing nurse who was last seen on her way to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human remains that were found in a wrecked car in Georgia are believed to be those of a nurse from South Carolina who was on her way to Birmingham last month but never made it, according to a police report. Shauna Brown, a nurse who worked at Prisma Baptist Health in […]
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County commissioner recalls witnessing shootout on busy road
BESSEMER, Ala. — The Bessemer Police Department is working to find those responsible for a shootout on Sunday afternoon. Watch the video above to hear from Jefferson County commissioner Sheila Tyson about witnessing the exchange of gunfire.
ABC 33/40 News
Car crashes into Trussville bookstore
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — An SUV crashed into a downtown Trussville business Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at DeDe's Book Rack. A social media post from the bookstore reported there were no injuries when the SUV came through the wall of the building. The bookstore will be closed until...
Tuscaloosa police seeking suspects involved in Spades Restaurant shooting
Witnesses sought in Childersburg shooting that killed 1, injured another; reward offered
A reward for information has been announced in a weekend shooting in Childersburg that left one man dead and another injured. Childersburg police were dispatched at 6:34 p.m. Sunday to the Sadie Lee Homes housing community on a report of multiple shots fired. Officers arrived to find two people who had been shot.
